Arlene Wilson, 100, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born May 27, 1917 in Mt. Auburn the daughter of Henry and Nellie (Wilson) Sheffler. Arlene was a graduate of Mt. Auburn High School. She married Woodrow D. Wilson on February 3, 1937 in Mt. Auburn; he preceded her in death on January 10, 1950.

She is survived by three sons, Richard (Judy) Wilson of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Ronnie (Karen) Wilson of La Porte City, Gary Lentzkow of Newton; two daughters, Jean Drenoske of Portland, Oregon, Linda “Cookie” Brown of La Porte City; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; one grandson; four brothers and one sister.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 5, 2017 at Heartland Community Church in La Porte City. A private family burial will be held prior to the service in the West View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Heartland Community Church “KidCity” 705 Bishop Ave. La Porte City, Iowa 50651.

