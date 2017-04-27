ASPIRE Therapeutic Riding Program (TRP) is hosting the 17th Anniversary of “Trotting Towards the Future.” This year’s event will take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Isle Casino Hotel, 777 Isle of Capri Blvd., Waterloo. The doors open at 6 PM. Proceeds of this event will help raise money for riders’ scholarships.

Come enjoy silent and live auctions, a tasty hors d’oeuvres buffet, and live music brought to you by Milk and Honey!

ASPIRE Therapeutic Riding Program aims to improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities who can benefit physically, emotionally, and cognitively through animal-assisted activities, primarily through interaction with horses. For more information visit www.aspiretrp.org