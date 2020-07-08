Qualifying households could receive up to $5,000 for flood damage

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation of disaster emergency for Black Hawk County in response to a severe storm June 20, 2020 and continuing.

The Governor’s proclamation allows State resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe storms and flooding. The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level, or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three. Grants are available for eligible home or car repairs, replacement of clothing, personal property or food, and for the expense of temporary housing. Disaster Case Management is available to all that have been affected by the flooding, regardless of income.

Residents with damage resulting from the severe storm occurring on June 20, 2020 have 45 days from the date of the proclamation, or until August 10, 2020, to submit an application to Operation Threshold.

Operation Threshold will determine eligibility and will make direct payments to vendors for those with eligible repairs or purchase replacement items. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

Applications for Black Hawk County residents can be obtained by calling (319) 291-2065, by email at crisis@operationthreshold.org or online at www.operationthreshold.org. Operation Threshold’s lobby remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, staff continue to work and are available by phone or email Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Fridays 8 a.m. to noon.

Applications are also available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website (https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery) however, the application will need to be submitted to Operation Threshold to be processed.