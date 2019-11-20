The time is nearing for the annual Christmas Tea. Join community members in celebrating the birth of Christ on Sunday, December 1 at 2 PM at Heartland Community Church, 705 Bishop Ave, La Porte City. This year’s program is based on the book, A Walk One Winter Night, by Al Andrews and is sponsored by Heartland Community Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, American Lutheran Church and St. Paul United Methodist Church. Stay for a time of fellowship afterwards and enjoy Christmas goodies, tea, coffee and punch.