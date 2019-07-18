The Savannah Sipping Society. The very name conjures up images of genteel women meeting on the veranda of an antebellum mansion, sipping mint juleps from tall frosted glasses, and discreetly discussing the scandals of the day. In this case, those images couldn’t be further from the truth!

Playwrights Jesse Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten (collectively known as Jones Hope Wooten) created the comedy The Savannah Sipping Society to present four unique, modern-day Southern women drawn together either by a happy accident, or by fate in the guise of an impromptu happy hour. However, once they meet, they prompt each other to re-capture the enthusiasm for life they somehow lost through the years.

This play has a cast of four women ranging from age 30 on up: one lady, Randa is a workaholic/perfectionist, Dot just lost her husband, and Marlafaye comes to Savannah from Texas and is ready to establish a new life after her husband left her for a 23-year-old dental hygienist. Then there is Jinx, a life coach who offers her skills to help the group get their lives back on track. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment, and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.

There are two opportunities for try outs: Sunday, August 4, from 2-4 PM and Monday, August 5, from 6-8 PM. All tryouts will be at the Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart, 800 South Main. Directors of this play will be Richard Arp and Cindy Steinlage. If you cannot make a tryout, please call Richard at 319-464-6214.

This fall play will be performed October 11, 12, and 13th at the Union Middle School in Dysart.