Wolf Creek Players announce open auditions for The Two Musketeers!, a comedy by Jon Jory with performances scheduled for November 10th, 11th and 12th, 2017.

Auditions will take place on Sunday, August 27th from 1-3 PM and Tuesday, August 29th from 6:30-8 PM at St Joseph’s Building, 101 Clark Street in Dysart.

When a small acting company eliminates one Musketeer from their production of The Three Musketeers due to budget constraints, the rest of the cast must bravely sally forth with only two. Based on the classic tale, this low-tech, high-comedy adaptation is a witty and slightly bawdy send-up of Alexandre Dumas’ beloved adventure. This production will be directed by Deb Kloster. There are many opportunities for roles for both males and females.

Wolf Creek Players is a community theatre founded in 2009. The group’s next performance will be A Walk in the Woods by Lee Blessing, September 30th, 31st and October 1st.

For more information email wolfcreekplayers2009@gmail.com