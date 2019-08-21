Audrey Bernice Robitaille (nee Smith) passed away on August 16, 2019 in the same manner in which she lived her life; peacefully and surrounded by her loving family. She was in her 92nd year.

Bernice was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Alice Smith, and her grandparents who loved, cherished and raised her, George and Amanda Smith. She is survived by her three children who treasured and deeply loved her, Bev Arthurs (Cindy) of Espanola, Cathy Varrin (Jim) of Lively and Jo-Anne Larose of Thessalon. She was adored by her grandchildren, Danny Larose (Loree), Trisha Larose (Dean), Jennifer Arthurs (Mark), Mark Varrin, Tanya Larose (Johnny), Jeffery Arthurs (Christie), Matthew Varrin (Yusdaily), Ryan Clement (Leanne) and Alex Aubertin (Emily), and will be sadly missed by her 17 great-grandchildren, Allison, James, Kyla, Justin, Liam, Bryce, Malcolm, Carter, Hope, Evan, Rylan, Presley, Ashton, Riley, Emma, Jake, Tory, and great-great-granddaughter, Lynkinn, as well as close family friend, Terry Laderoute.

Bernice is now reunited with her husband and love of her life, Dr. Noël Robitaille, who passed away in April 2019 and is survived by his 10 children, Christine, Hélène (Gervais Bédard), Pierre-Marie (Patricia Helgeson), Chantal, Jeanne (Fredrick Brohart), Patrice (Manon Ratte), Lucie (Ronald Raymond), Lydia, Stéphanie and Mireille (John McNeil), 27 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Bernice was a gentle and generous soul who left this world a better place than she found it. A woman of faith, she showed compassion and kindness to everyone she met, truly living the golden rule. Bernice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and taught us all to find the best in people, to stick together and above all else to love one another. She will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and staff at Pioneer Manor for their loving care over the past five years. A funeral service took place Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Jude Parish in Espanola, Ontario, Canada.