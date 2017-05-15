Nominations for the Jesse Wasson Award, presented annually during the Festival of Trails Celebration (June 16-17, 2017) to an individual who has made significant contributions to the La Porte City community, are due Friday, May 19. Nomination forms are available at City Hall and online at www.lpcia.com.

Sponsored by the La Porte City Women’s Club, the La Porte City Woman of the Year Award is also presented during the Festival of Trails weekend. Nominations for this award, which can be completed online at theprogressreview.co, are due Wednesday, May 31.