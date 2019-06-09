Band students are awarded with outstanding achievement points, which are points, earned for doing those things that help them improve their musical skills in playing their instruments and their contribution to the growth and success of the whole program. Students earn points for progressing through their lesson book and for earning proficiency on band concert literature, for positive attitude and effort in band rehearsals, for achieving high grades and percentages at the end of each quarter, for performing in concerts and outside of the requirements, for honor band, jazz band, solo contest and taking private lessons with a professional on their chosen instrument, and for coming to band lessons to learn the skills they need to practice on their own. The award is not easy to achieve. It is based more on effort and achieving one’s highest potential, than it is on sheer talent. There are three levels students can achieve depending on the number of points they earn – Gold, Silver and Bronze.

2019 Union Middle School Band Awards

6th Grade Bronze Award Winners: Kelsey Brown, Alex Bunston, Joseph Corpman, Cade Erdahl, Dominic Huisman, Miguel Lyden, Ruby Parson, Matt Reifenstahl, Brayden Ryan, and Amelia Schmitz.

6th Grade Silver Award Winners: Kate Carlson, Cameron Hickok, Matthew Hickok, Ava Powers, Rachel Riedemann, Gavin Rohrbach, Andrew Sadler, and Alex Tank.

6th Grade Gold Award Winners: Harrison Bistline, Kate Craft, Erica Hoppe, Lily Lorenzen, Kalen Nosko, and Allison Timmer.

7th Grade Bronze Award Winners: Allie Anfinson, Molly Clark, Maddie Dulin, Sam Fehl, Hunter Gates, Charlie Keegan, Ellie Keegan, Ashli Perkins, Jay Petersen, and Sam Spore.

7th Grade Silver Award Winners: Sydney Anton, Olivia Hanson, Brooklyn Hubbard, Austin Martin, Ava Mills, Caleb Olson, Emily Petersen, Dena Robb, and Blake Taylor.

7th Grade Gold Award Winner: Adam Brehm, Clara Carlson, Alexis Dugan, Brooke Johnston, Andrew Kline, Danson Moody, Landen Reed, Brigitte Rohrer, Brock Ruzicka, Hunter Schaefer, Hayden Spore, Haley Tank, and Lauren Youngblut.

8th Grade Bronze Award Winner: Asher Beermann, Joren Fisher, and Kaleb Klein..

8th Grade Silver Award Winner: Conner Prestemon, Brady Spence, and Quinn Wandschneider.

8th Grade Gold Award Winners: Joseph Bistline, Matthew Carlson, Amy Caughron, Tobias Hopkins, Sam Klein, Ty Lorenzen, Zak Reed, Ryan Reifenstahl, and Miya Uchiyama-Hansen.

2019 Jazz Band Awards

7th Grade: Sydney Anton, Clara Carlson, Olivia Hanson, Andrew Kline, Austin Martin, Danson Moody, Landen Reed, Brigitte Rohrer, Brock Ruzicka, Hayden Spore, Haley Tank and Lauren Youngblut. 8th Grade: Joseph Bistline, Matthew Carlson, Amy Caughron, Tobias Hopkins, Samuel Klein, Ty Lorenzen, and Ryan Reifenstahl.