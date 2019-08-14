On August 21, the teaching teams at both Dysart-Geneseo and La Porte City Elementary Schools will be holding a “Meet Your Teacher” night. All classrooms will be open and teachers will be available to greet parents and students. This is an excellent opportunity for students to bring their school supplies, find their classrooms and meet their teachers during the hour-long open house. All students, parents, and patrons of the school district are invited.

The “Meet Your Teacher” night is not designed to be a parent-teacher conference, as it is an opportunity for students and parents become acquainted with the building before the first day of school. It also allows students time to get their supplies organized, find their rooms, and meet teachers before the excitement of the first day of school. At La Porte City Elementary the TK classrooms conduct their open house from 5-6 PM, followed by the K-5 classrooms from 6-7 PM.

Dysart-Geneseo Elementary will host their event for kindergarten through 5th graders from 6 to 7 PM.

Middle School Orientation

An orientation is planned for Union Middle School sixth graders on Wednesday, August 21, from 5-6 PM. Sixth, seventh and eighth graders who have moved into the district this summer are also invited to attend the orientation, but need to call Union Middle School at 476-5100 (1-800-670-5237) to ensure office staff have their name, address and grade level.

During the orientation, students and their parents will be given a tour of the building as they walk through a typical day’s class schedule. The Middle School academic and activity programs will be explained by Principal Mark Albertsen and counselor Jill Aalderks. Students and their parents will be given an opportunity to ask questions about the Middle School rules and procedures.

Students and/or their parents who need transportation to Dysart for orientation can catch a shuttle bus in front of Union High School at 4:30 PM.

HIGH SCHOOL ORIENTATION

An orientation is planned for Union High School freshman students and other high school students who are new to the district on Tuesday, August 20 , from 8-11 AM at Union High School in La Porte City. High school students who live in the Dysart area and need transportation to the orientation can catch a shuttle bus in front of Union Middle School at 8 AM.