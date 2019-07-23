The state of Iowa’s annual tax free weekend, slated for August 3rd and 4th, arrives at the peak of the back to school shopping season. For two days only, the first Friday and Saturday of August, shoppers in Iowa are exempt from paying sales tax on select items priced under $100. All stores open during this time are required to participate.

The sales tax exemption is restricted primarily to items of clothing and footwear, as defined by the Iowa Department of Revenue. So what are items eligible for the exemption?

The Iowa Department of Revenue defines clothing as “any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear intended to be worn on or about the human body.”

It also defines items that are not considered to be clothing. This list includes “watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear.”

Regardless the item of clothing or footwear, any priced above $100 will be taxed during the tax-free weekend. Items normally sold as units cannot be separated in an effort to obtain the exemption. For example, a pair of shoes priced at $120 cannot be split and sold as individual shoes for $60 each.

BOGO is a No-Go

The total price of items advertised as “buy one, get one free” or “buy one, get one for a reduced price” cannot be averaged in order for both items to qualify for the exemption.

Exchanges and Returns

When a customer purchases an eligible item during the exemption period, then later exchanges the item for the same item (different size, different color, etc.), no additional tax is due even if the exchange is made after the exemption period.

When a customer purchases an eligible item during the exemption period, then later returns the item and receives credit on the purchase of a different item, the appropriate sales tax applies to the full sales price of the newly-purchased item.

When a customer returns an eligible item purchased during the exemption period, the retailer should refund tax only if the customer has sufficient documentation to show that tax was paid on the item.

Coupons, Rebates, and Rain Checks

Manufacturer’s coupons do not reduce the sales price of an item. Therefore, a manufacturer’s coupon cannot be used to reduce the selling price of an item to less than $100.00 in order to qualify for the exemption.

Store coupons and discounts reduce the sales price of an item. Therefore, a store coupon or discount can be used to reduce the sales price of an item to less than $100.00 in order to qualify for the exemption.

Rebates occur after the sale and do not affect the sales price of an item purchased. Eligible items sold and delivered during the exemption period using a rain check qualify for the exemption, regardless of when the rain check was issued.

However, issuance of a rain check during the exemption period will not qualify an eligible item for the exemption if the item is actually sold and delivered after the exemption period.