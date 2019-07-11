Following the Knights’ 11-0 loss at home to West Marshall on July 8, Union rallied the bats to win their final two varsity games before Districts begin on July 13. On the 9th Union beat South Tama at home by a 4-2 margin, and repeated the same score, beating New Hampton 4-2 in a final tune-up before the Knights face Pella Christian in Pella on Saturday, July 13 at 7 PM.