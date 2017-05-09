After earning a place among the top 16 teams in the AEA 267 Battle of the Books competition, That’s What She Read, a team from Union High School consisting of Abby Johnson, Emma Peters, Audrey Powers, and Taylor Short traveled to Marshalltown on April 26 for one last round of book battles. Teagan Prouse, also a member of the UHS team, was unable to make the trip, competing instead in the regional online testing.

Battle of the Books, or BOB, is a reading competition designed to encourage students to read a variety of literature. At the high school level, teams of five or six students read novels from a pre-selected list of 28 books. Books include the genres of historical fiction, realistic fiction, nonfiction, fantasy and science fiction. Students read a minimum of five books during the course of the school year.

What began as 73 teams across Iowa battling by testing their knowledge online of authors and other details from the books on the reading list, resulted in the top 16 teams receiving an invitation to Marshalltown, where the Union team placed 10th at the competition.

At the middle school level, Battle of the Books team members had 37 books on their reading list, covering the same range of genres as their high school counterparts. Union team members Amy Caughron, Ty Lorenzen, Tristen Prouse, Ella Smith and Carlie Spore each read at least six titles from the book list. Another member of the team, Gabriel Jesse, read all 37 books.

The Union team wrapped up their year with a trip to Ames to attend an Iowa State University production of “The Giver,” based on the award-winning novel written by Lois Lowry.