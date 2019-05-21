By Emma Harris

In our community around La Porte City, high school athletics are very important. People come to watch their children or grandchildren play, but while watching, they may not notice some people on the sidelines: the cheerleaders.

The cheer program at Union High School involves football, basketball, wrestling and a competition team. Football season cheer begins during the first or second week of August and lasts until late October. Basketball and wrestling cheer begins during early November and lasts until late February. Competition cheer begins in July and lasts until early March. UHS cheerleaders have an option to participate in Honor Squad, All-Star, All-State and Shrine Bowl.

During Iowa Honor Squad, each coach can choose up to three cheerleaders to bring to Ames, Iowa for an eight-hour long practice in November. During this practice, the cheerleaders are split into two sides; one side will learn a dance and the other side will learn a stunt sequence. Each side learns the same cheer and puts it all together to create a routine to be performed during the high school football championship at the UNI-Dome. Three girls from UHS participated in the 2018 Iowa Honor Squad performance: Kianna Gloede, Kaylie Bowers, and Emma Harris.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl is a football game held at the UNI-Dome in July each year. Football players are chosen from the North and South of Iowa to be on a team. Cheerleaders have to try-out in Altoona. Around 100 tryout, and only 60 are chosen, 30 from each side. The cheerleaders must raise $800 by selling ads to be placed in the Shrine book. They then spend a week in the dorms at UNI doing different activities with the kids from the Shrine hospital. This year’s Shrine Bowl will be on July 20. Kaleb Roach will be playing, and Carlie McNeal and Emma Harris will be cheering.

The cheer program at the high school is not considered a sport and does not receive funding through the school, but they raise their own money. Before the cheerleaders are able to practice they must have a current physical, concussion form, and medical release form. They also must go through the school board in order to buy anything for the program. The coaches also have to take an online class for safety, including concussion safety and Iowa’s statewide cheer rules.

“I value people who put in the time and sacrifice. I wouldn’t be opposed to cheerleading being considered a sport. I see sport as preparing for something. Putting in the time and then competing. And so, I think especially if you know there are competitions involved, I guess I can definitely see cheer being considered a sport,” said Jared Pospisil, UHS head football coach.

Pospisil has been coaching football for 19 years.

The cheerleaders at the high school not only cheer on the sidelines, but they do other things for the community and school.

“…We have girls who are involved in things other than cheer. We have girls who do Shrine bowl, Honor squad, and All-State. The girls have locker signs to do each season for each player that will be put up on their lockers for the season. They decorate the businesses around town for homecoming and clean them after, along with decorating the school. We have a winter and fall cheer clinic for the little kids. The girls do a lot that goes unnoticed,” said cheer coach Kayleen Glenn.

Glenn has been coaching since 2007. She has primarily coached Football and Basketball cheer.

“You take things very seriously and then I’m also very impressed with the behind the scenes you guys put so much time and effort into making the locker signs and obviously putting a lot of practice time outside of school hours and that’s really admirable,” Pospisil said.

“I admire any student or any anybody who has the guts to get up in front of people and do certain things so I think obviously like speech or doing a play, getting in front of somebody and performing like that when all eyes are on you. I wish the community knew how tough that is and how strong a person has to be mentally,” Pospisil said.

The next time you’re at a UHS athletic event, remember to keep an eye out for the cheerleaders. If you see a cheerleader around the community doing cheer-related things, consider thanking them.

“I just feel that the cheerleaders are expected to be there but we’re always overlooked,” said Glenn.

“I think it really does make a difference because the thing is, I think a lot of people don’t notice things until they’re gone,” Pospisil said.

For more information about Iowa Cheer go to http://www.iowacheercoaches.org/