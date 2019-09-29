The Union Knights went looking for their first win of the season in a difficult place to find one, against undefeated Benton Community on the road in Van Horne on Friday night. Despite improved play on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, the end result was not what Union had hoped, as the Bobcats prevailed, 41-7.

The Knights opened the game with a strong defensive statement, forcing a quick punt after three plays on offense by Benton Community. Taking over at their own 34 yard line, Union used multiple formation shifts to open some running lanes and push the ball onto the Benton Community side of the field. A fumble on a third down play, however, gave the ball back to the Bobcats at the Union 41 yard line. On the fifth play of the drive, a six yard touchdown pass gave Benton Community a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Starting at their 20 yard line, once again, the Union offense showed signs of life, moving the ball across mid-field before being forced to punt.

The Bobcats doubled their lead after cashing in on a short field following a shanked Union punt early in the second quarter. Two and a half minutes later, the Bobcats’ third touchdown pass of the half gave Benton Community a 20-0 lead they would enjoy at halftime.

For the game, the Bobcats completed just four passes in ten attempts. Unfortunately for the Knights, each of the completed passes resulted in a touchdown.

After being shut out for eight consecutive quarters, the Knights finally found the end zone when the Union offense put together an eight play drive covering 80 yards, highlighted by two big passing plays that helped move the ball inside the Benton Community five yard line. Once there, Union’s Jacob Carey was able to find an open seam for a four yard touchdown run to end the Knights’ scoring drought.

Union remains on the road this week,where they will face a 1-4 Roland Story team in Story City on Friday night.