Betty Belle Horsman was born on July 1, 1921, on the family farm north of Dysart, the daughter of Herschel and Marvel (Huppert) Monroe. She graduated from Geneseo High School and attended beauty school. Betty started her first beauty shop in Gilbertville and later moved it to La Porte City where she had her beauty shop in her home, Betty’s Beauty Salon, until she was 95 years old. She loved to garden, go on cruises with her friends, and spend time with her daughter, Susan, her grandkids, and great grandkids.

Betty died at the age of 97 on February 15, 2019, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Susan Loeb.

Betty is survived by four grandchildren, Thad (Justina) Loeb of West Des Moines, Clint (Seraysa) Loeb of Garrison, Zach (Ashlie) Loeb of La Porte City, and Julie (Luke) Merfeld of Dubuque, and 15 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 4-7 PM at the Overton Funeral Home in Dysart.