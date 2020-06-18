Hawkins Memorial Library patrons can join millions of others around the globe in reading a historical fiction thriller eBook during Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From June 22–July 13, readers can borrow and read Tim Mason’s eBook The Darwin Affair.

Readers can solve the mystery from home (with a valid library card and no waiting!) by visiting https://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/; https://bridges.overdrive.com/ or downloading the Libby app.

The historical fiction novel The Darwin Affair takes place in London during June 1860. When an assassination attempt is made on Queen Victoria, and a petty thief is gruesomely murdered moments later, Detective Inspector Charles Field quickly surmises that these crimes are connected to an even more sinister plot.

Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects readers around the world with an eBook through public libraries. Readers can join an online discussion about the book at https://discuss.biglibraryread.com/. This free program runs for three weeks and only requires a library card to get started. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.