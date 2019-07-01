Bill R. Brown, age 88, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born June 11, 1931 in La Porte City, the son of Ralph and Mabel Hartz Brown. Bill was a graduate of La Porte City High School. He was united in marriage with Esther Marie Girsch in 1951. She preceded him in death on February 27, 2015.

Shortly after High School, Bill began working with his father at the family owned business Brown Transfer. Following his father’s retirement, Bill ran the business for many years. He was a licensed private pilot who loved Cessna planes and flying. Bill was a member of the Quiet Birds Pilot Club, La Porte City Lions and the Elks Lodge. He loved boating and spending time at his cabin on the Cedar River.

Survivors include two daughters, Angie Turner-Wilcox of Covina, CA and Marybeth Brown of Tempe, AZ.; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Esther; two sons, Jeff and Danny Brown and a brother, Ben Brown.

A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at La Porte City Funeral Home, 606 E. Main St. in La Porte City with a visitation the same day 2:00-4:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Westview Cemetery in La Porte City.