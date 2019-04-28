Union Middle School sixth grade student Harrison Bistline performed at the Coe College Elementary Honor Band in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 13, 2019. The honor band was comprised of two bands. The Crimson band included students with one year or less of experience and the Gold band included students with more than a year of experience.

Harrison was in the Gold Band that performed Majestica by Brian Balmages, Rocky Mountain Romp by Brian Balmages, When the Wink Whispers by Rob Romeyn, and Cool Cat Shuffle by David Shaffer. The conductor of the band was well-known composer Brian Balmages who also presented some of his own pieces to be performed with the bands. Wendy Morton, director of the College Commuity school district also rehearsed and conducted the bands. Both bands rehearsed that day and then presented their concert at the Dows Theater at Coe College.