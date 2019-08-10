Waterloo, Iowa August 6, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: Linda Laylin.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, Laylin absent.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Keegan Smith of the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights invited the Board to attend a meeting on the housing market in Waterloo and the county at the Waterloo Library on August 8.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Jason R. Hines, Nathan B. Neff, and Jason J. Terrones of the Sheriff’s Office for 25 years of service; Harald J. Boeck, Richard A. Hoffman Jr., Todd B Newgren, and Larry E. Sapp Jr. of the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years of service, Vicki L. Schmidt of the Treasurer’s Office for 20 years of services; and Karen M. Dowell of Mental Health and Disabilities Office for 20 years of service.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

SCHWARTZ, CHRISTOPHER, mil

$152.10

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $28,112.45

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay

$1,011.92

IRS, fed pay $62,987.83

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $5,315.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $2,472.50

SSA, fica $101,443.06

BHC SHERIFF, oth pay $408.26

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$82.50

C&S REAL ESTATE, rent $575.00

CHIEF, supl $83.88

COURIER, publ $831.81

DWD INVESTMENTS , rent $550.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC, svc $221.00

HARTMAN DONALD W, rent $250.00

HOLBACH DENNIS, rent $275.00

IOWA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC,

wtr $178.42

IOWA SPORTSHOWS INC, util $50.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL, supl $33.38

KRUSE DAVID, rent $225.00

MARTIN REALTORS INC, rent $415.00

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL, supl $101.75

MENARDS WLOO, misc $380.51

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT ,

rent $275.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC, svc

$2,647.00

OPPERMAN, COLTON, misc $55.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,890.36

RACOM CORP, eq $6,846.25

RED CEDAR PROPERTIES , rent

$225.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$66.18

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE , rent

$675.00

SANDEES LTD, svc $425.00

STERICYCLE INC, svc $311.61

T&C CLEANING INC, svc $19,166.66

WATERLOO COMM SCHOOLS, svc

$20.58

WD INVESTMENTS, rent $750.00

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $2,182.40

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC,

oth pay $472.50

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA,

oth pay $8.00

LEGALSHIELD, oth pay $207.55

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $87.70

PECU, oth pay $23,628.50

5K PROPERTIES, rent $225.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $1,025.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, eq

$623.18

ARGUS & WOOKIE INC, rent $275.00

AT&T, svc $234.97

BEECHER LAW FIRM, svc $462.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL, supl $34.00

BUEHLER, LINDSAY, ref $35.00

CF UTILITIES, util $170.64

CF UTILITIES, data $369.57

CF UTILITIES, util $46.20

CF UTILITIES, util $68.26

CENTURYLINK, tel $176.80

CENTURYLINK, tel $922.42

CENTURYLINK, tel $106.58

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS, supl $716.02

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO, eq

$44.96

HAWKEYE PROPERTY MGMT, rent

$250.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT, rent $600.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS, rent $225.00

HEROLD CARL, rent $275.00

HOMECREST PROPERTIES, rent

$225.00

HOTSY EQUIPMENT CO INC, eq $46.80

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES,

svc $25.00

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES,

svc $340.00

ISAC, educ $210.00

STATE OF IA, svc $2,971.00

LEAHY RENTALS , rent $200.00

LEONARD, LEO, rent $350.00

LIBERTEL ASSOCIATES, eq $268.28

METRO INVESTMENTS , rent $337.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $100.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $8.59

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $1,191.00

MOTEL 6, room $135.00

NELSON LARRY, rent $425.00

NICHOLS RONALD L, rent $275.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS LLC, rent

$225.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH, misc

$30.00

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY, rent

$200.00

POTTER, DWAYNE, rent $200.00

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC, rent

$200.00

REEDY MIKE, rent $600.00

RICHARDSON FUNERAL HOME INC,

svc $1,000.00

RODENBURGH MARK, rent $200.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH, rent $150.00

SCHEELS, supl $74.85

SIBRIAN RENTALS, rent $200.00

SOUTH VIEW ESTATES, rent $275.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC, food $10,023.73

VISA, rooms $381.95

CITY OF WATERLOO, misc $838.92

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $6,481.54

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $672.98

WESTERN ASSOC OF FOOD AND DRUG OFFICIALS, educ $470.00

YOUNG, KENNETH, rent $225.00

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO, eq

$2,580.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $252.00

IRS, fed pay $391.03

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $355.00

SSA, fica $871.64

FOUNDATION 2, svc $1,212.90

FOUR OAKS INC, svc $5,411.40

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA, svc $5,644.65

CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR, svc

$300.00

YOUTH AND SHELTER SVCS INC, svc

$326.55

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $942.00

IRS, fed pay $1,654.09

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $177.50

SSA, fica $3,096.94

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$10.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $2,578.55

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay $76.03

IRS, fed pay $4,791.81

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $125.00

SSA, fica $7,488.26

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC,

oth pay $97.50

PECU, oth pay $4,379.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $3,958.00

IRS, fed pay $8,220.87

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $330.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $125.00

SSA, fica $13,956.60

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$25.00

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $28.07

PECU, oth pay $1,602.50

IA DIVISION OF LABOR SVCS, svc

$20.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, eq

$242.54

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND

RALLY APPRAISAL, svc $450.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $30.00

IRS, fed pay $91.43

SSA, fica $192.46

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $2,235.46

MCKEE FOODS, food $41.84

ROTH JEWELERS, svc $74.00

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

EAGLE POINT SOLAR, svc $5,575.50

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND

PAULSON ELECTRIC CO, svc

$22,140.00

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND,

ISAC, misc $10,100.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP , eq rpr

$1,285.95

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, ins

$108.00

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$18,691.33

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$67,389.96

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA, ins

$24,285.72

SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND

RACOM CORP, svc $2,100.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP , flx sp

$302.60

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP , flx sp

$2,864.71

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $209.00

IRS, fed pay $504.76

SSA, fica $611.94

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $25.86

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

RACOM CORP, svc $210.00

CF UTILITIES, util $260.87

KW ELECTRIC INC, svc $2,500.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $316.92

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $353.70

US CELLULAR, eq rent $2,595.84

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $171.00

IRS, fed pay $355.88

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $50.00

SSA, fica $594.04

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$3.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $45.96

US BANK, misc $188.46

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $1,151.00

IRS, fed pay $2,081.87

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $145.00

SSA, fica $4,242.96

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$1.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, eq $365.30

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $494.25

LEGALSHIELD, oth pay $77.15

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $26.62

PECU, oth pay $2,421.00

VISA, educ $268.56

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Laylin. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Social Services Director Bob Lincoln said that starting January 1, CSS will be the employer of record for its employees, rather than individual counties in the consortium. He said crisis intervention training involving Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Black Hawk County, and UNI law enforcement will concentrate on training trainers. A new access center to divert mentally ill individuals from the criminal justice system is set to open next March.

County Engineer showed photos of a bridge replacement by her bridge crew. She said she hoped the contractors hired for placing spot rock would be done Friday. She introduced intern Carter Brehm.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 30, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None Submitted)

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Auditor’s QUARTERLY REPORT of fees collected from April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Laylin. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT for DOT Initiated Detour of Primary Highways onto Local Roads between the Iowa Department of Transportation and Black Hawk County during the period November 4, 2019 to November 18, 2019 detour from IA 281 thence east 4.0 miles on Co Rd C57 to the Buchanan County Line be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Laylin. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the SEMI ANNUAL SETTLEMENT of the Board of Supervisors with Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer, for the period from January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor and to be included in the minutes. Motion carried.

SEMI-ANNUAL SETTLEMENT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA

With Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County for the period from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019, inclusive

County Auditor’s Statement

***********************************************************************************

FUNDS Auditor’s Treasurer’s

Ledger Balance see below* Ledger Balance

General Basic 16,749,626.50 16,749,626.50

General Supplemental 3,584,256.45 3,584,256.45

Mental Health 386,830.57 386,830.57

Rural Basic 1,511,703.52 1,511,703.52

Secondary Roads 3,993,093.90 3,993,093.90

Resource/Enhance/Protect 224,014.72 224,014.72

Recorder’s Record Mgt 14,640.56 14,640.56

Jail Commissary 579,841.29 579,841.29

Drainage Districts 1,985.25 1,985.25

Conservation Trust 127,386.04 127,386.04

GO-DS-Roads & Bridges 1,524,730.79 1,524,730.79

GO-DS-E911 Comm System 0.00 0.00

GO-Solid Waste 12,570.70 12,570.70

GO-DS-EMS Radio System 244,658.09 244,658.09

GO-DS-CIP 336,699.06 336,699.06

Roads & Bridges 0.00 0.00

Solid Waste Capital 0.00 0.00

EMS Radio System 426,788.37 426,788.37

Capital Improvement Plan 370,851.89 370,851.89

Capital Improve Plan 1,000,975.07 1,000,975.07

Technology Equipment 794,416.47 794,416.47

Country View 0.00 0.00

Rural Water 238,653.38 238,653.38

Rural Sewer 42,573.54 42,573.54

Insurance Trust 3,899,100.57 3,899,100.57

Self-Insur/Liab, Prop Etc 1,161,738.43 1,161,738.43

Self-Insur/Office Equipment 65,697.04 65,697.04

Flexible Spending 9,433.07 9,433.07

Medicaid Reimbursement 109,327.68 109,327.68

Recorder’s Electronic Fee 2,044.89 2,044.89

Solid Wst Mgt-Administr 18,569.87 18,569.87

E911 Service Comm 637,190.42 637,190.42

Emergency Management 287,605.84 287,605.84

Vehicle Registration 1,651,464.16 1,651,464.16

Use Tax 1,117,659.86 1,117,659.86

DOR/CLK Payments 0.00 0.00

Title Surcharge 15,615.00 15,615.00

AGPAT 238.50 238.50

Unclaimed Monies 14,711.58 14,711.58

Assessor 2,829,839.70 2,829,839.70

Property Tax 34,681.00 34,681.00

City Specials 150,683.17 150,683.17

Private Buyer Redemption 465,170.47 465,170.47

Tax Trust 495.00 495.00

Corporations 657,894.32 657,894.32

General Schools 626,177.19 626,177.19

Area Schools 44,554.23 44,554.23

Townships 3,953.63 3,953.63

County Ag Extension Dist 4,036.58 4,036.58

State General-M&C 0.00 0.00

State General-Bangs/TB 125.18 125.18

Condemnations 32,510.00 32,510.00

TOTALS 46,006,813.54 0.00 46,006,813.54

SEMI-ANNUAL SETTLEMENT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA

With Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County for the period from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019, inclusive

************************************************************************************

Assets in Hands of County Treasurer at Tax T&R

Close of Business June 30, 2019 Business Business Total

Cash in Banks (See Treasurer’s Net Balance Below)

6,692,132.87 6,692,132.87

Investments 39,457,278.16 39,457,278.16

Cash in Drawers 2,100.00 1,600.00 3,700.00

Deposits In-Transit 183,136.50 137,212.86 320,349.36

Cash Items (List each item)

Invoiced Items – Cash on hand 0.00 Insufficient funds checks outstanding 200.00 1,304.00 1,504.00

\-T&R over Standard Escrow for June (2,498.08) (2,498.08)

-Interst CR done in Jun transfer done in Jul 2,822.36 2,822.36

-ACH Dep Rev rec in Jun done in July (74.48) (74.48)

-Outstanding Claims and Payroll Checks June 29 (468,400.65) (468,400.65)

45,869,269.24 137,544.30 46,006,813.54

Balance in Checking at close of business June 30, 2019

Checks Deposits Treasurer’s Bank’s Balance

Name of Bank Outstanding in Transit Balance Sweep Account

Farmers State Bank 16,384.81 320,349.36 6,692,132.87 6,223,732.22

Waterloo, Iowa, August 6, 2019

I, Grant Veeder, Auditor of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby certify that the County Auditor’s statement correctly shows

the condition of the funds in the hands of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County, at the close of business

June 30, 2019, as shown by accounts in my office.

Waterloo, Iowa August 6, 2019

We, the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby accept and place on file the foregoing statement of

assets in the hands of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County, as of the 30th day of June, 2019.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White that the SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer, for the period of January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the SEMI-ANNUAL INVESTMENT REPORT of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer, for the period from January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 1 laptop and 10 desktops for $9,665.67 from CDW-G, to be used by various county departments. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 16 desktops for $13,900.96 from CDW-G, to be used in the Treasurer’s Office.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said that the Department of Transportation pays for these desktops, but they must be ordered by the county. Veeder said that ordering them with the computers in the prior action saved the county money. Motion carried.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Schwartz that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $329.00 for Marianne Kurtenbach to attend the Fall Iowa Employment Conference – Mental Health in the Workplace in Altoona, IA scheduled for October 23, 2019. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the POSITION RECLASSIFICATION of the County Social Services Administrative Aide I (Unit 1 GS-10) to General Assistance Coordinator (NB GS-18) be approved as recommended by Bob Lincoln, County Social Services Director.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Laylin. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to extend an OFFER OF EMPLOYMENT to a candidate for Finance Director at a salary not to exceed mid-point per policy.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Laylin. Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed the remodeling of the former daycare area at Pinecrest for use as a community center by Veterans Affairs. Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving reviewed the proposed improvements, and said he estimated a cost of $80,000, as opposed to the $210,000 budgeted when the plan was to move into the space next to the VA office. He believed the work could be completed by January. VA Director Yolando Loveless talked about a number of donated items already received and said he hoped that donations could be timed with their capacity to receive them.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Trelka plugged the new black license plate, which he said he had already ordered. He said the fees go to the Road Use Fund, and the licenses are made by Iowa Prison Industries.

White expressed sympathy for the victims of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton and said it has to stop. Schwartz said he echoed those sentiments.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor