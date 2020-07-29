Waterloo, Iowa July 21, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 26,992.42

AFLAC ins 1,867.28

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 984.78

IRS fed pay 70,951.87

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 5,051.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,037.50

SSA fica 108,463.76

BHC TREASURER oth pay 253.00

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 112.00

PECU oth pay 24,781.39

ACCESS SYSTEMS maint 902.40

ACES svc 199.00

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 13.43

BDI prts 78.26

BMC AGGREGATES svc 2,123.16

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 575.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 1,352.68

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 35.83

COURIER publ 599.18

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 247.87

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

misc 2,590.49

FAR REACH TECHNOLOGIES

svc 261.93

FAT DOG 18 rent 225.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 775.00

HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY rent 250.00

HOLBACH DENNIS rent 275.00

INTERSTATE BATTERY SYSTEM supl 94.95

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 112.85

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 186.72

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 414.50

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent 200.00

MARCO INC svc 470.55

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 2,171.74

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL supl 2,472.75

MENARDS CF supl 1,704.06

MENARDS WLOO supl 946.76

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC

supl 305.96

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC maint 260.00

OFFICE CONCEPTS LTD eq 12,879.63

OWL INVESTMENTS rent 500.00

P&K MIDWEST prts 146.53

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,927.23

RACOM CORP supl 112.50

RALSTON, RYAN rent 200.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 250.00

SANDEES LTD supl 81.05

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 47.20

SCOTT, TRAVIS reimb 120.00

SLED SHED eq 264.91

SLOYER MICHELLE mil 61.62

US BANK misc 9,907.55

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 2,001.74

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 1,564.80

WEBER PAPER CO supl 870.78

ANDERSON LYNDSEY reimb 120.00

BAUCH, KYLE reimb 120.00

CALLAWAY, GRETCHEN reimb 120.00

CANTIN, KATHERINE reimb 120.00

CRISMAN, DREW svc 30.00

FINKE ALAN reimb 120.00

JONES SCOTT reimb 120.00

KLUS, KATHERINE reimb 193.29

KOELLING NICHOLE reimb 120.00

KOZAK, KARL reimb 120.00

NORTHRUP CHERRIE reimb 120.00

PETERSEN TROY reimb 120.00

RUTLEDGE, JODI reimb 120.00

SOUER, WILLIAM reimb 120.00

SVOBODA, CONNIE reimb 120.00

SWINGEN STANLEY JR reimb 120.00

TURNER TAMARA M reimb 120.00

VAN MEETEREN BRIAN reimb 120.00

WEIMER JAMES reimb 120.00

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 5.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 2,512.03

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 574.53

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE rent 700.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 400.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 138.26

ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC supl 36.20

AGVANTAGE FS INC supl 1,615.94

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 1,565.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 698.82

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO supl 13.22

AXON ENTERPRISE INC svc 23,999.68

BENTON BLDG CTR eq 23.39

BENTONS SAND & GRAVEL INC supl 276.92

BHC LANDFILL svc 140.69

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 35.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL svc 230.00

BUDREAU VETERINARY CLINIC svc 224.42

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 399.00

CF UTILITIES svc 337.50

CF UTILITIES util 340.66

CF UTILITIES util 57.50

CF UTILITIES svc 1,178.50

CF UTILITIES svc 3,300.00

CF UTILITIES data 398.90

CF UTILITIES data 2,999.72

CF UTILITIES util 204.26

CF UTILITIES util 43.66

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

COHESIVE CREATIVE AND CODE INC svc 1,159.00

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 2,019.45

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 32.50

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO eq 276.59

CUREMD.COM INC svc 1,417.00

DEVINE, KERRY rent 225.00

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 127.50

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS

maint 67.47

DYSART TIRE & SVC eq rpr 8.76

EASTGATE ESTATES rent 450.00

ECHO GROUP INC eq 391.00

EVELAND JOHN rent 275.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 143.74

GRAINGER INC supl 263.74

GREEN SOURCE MGMT svc 368.35

HARTING DANIEL supl 297.50

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

eq 360.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 11,670.75

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES svc 25.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

svc 300.00

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION

supl 85.76

ISAC dues 375.00

STATE OF IA svc 4,341.87

IOWA’S CO CONSERVATION SYSTEM dues 2,500.00

JAYTECH INC svc 2,383.00

JPMM rent 275.00

KBBG FM/AFRO ACB INC svc 200.00

KIESLER POLICE SUPL supl 1,015.00

KOCH OFFICE GROUP supl 591.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 41.62

LASER LINE STRIPING svc 1,240.00

LINN CO svc 2,083.33

LODGE CONSTRUCTION INC

eq rpr 7,336.94

LPC VETERINARY CLINIC svc 380.75

MALBEC PROPERTIES rent 225.00

MARTIN HEALTH SVCS svc 1,630.11

MEDIACOM svc 339.74

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 64.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13,611.20

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 19.16

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 210.98

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 352.29

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 75.00

MIDWEST DEFENSE SOLUTIONS

svc 8,465.00

MYERS POLARIS INC supl 242.62

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 355.57

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 287.87

NELSON LARRY rent 350.00

NEW ERA RENTALS rent 200.00

ODONNELL ACE HARDWARE INC

supl 20.08

OUTDOOR & MORE supl 15.88

PETERSON CONTRACTORS INC

svc 125,918.57

PHEASANTS FOREVER supl 658.00

PLUMB SUPL CO prts 43.14

PRESTIGE svc 7.08

PRESTO-X svc 274.00

PRINT INNOVATIONS svc 555.00

RADIO COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS eq rpr 348.75

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 400.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC supl 10.19

SAFARILAND eq 580.00

SCHIMBERG CO prts 387.80

SHRED-IT USA svc 83.60

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 2,550.00

SOUTHPOINTE SURGICAL SUPL INC svc 1,604.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 52.65

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

supl 183.75

STOKES WELDING prts 627.74

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 8,813.75

SUNTRAC SVCS INC svc 60.00

SUREADHERE MOBILE TECHNOLOGY svc 106.50

SVS INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

eq 109.39

TITAN MACHINERY INC supl 416.00

TRACTOR SUPL CO eq 93.20

TRIPP & ASSOCIATES rent 250.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO

ref 175.46

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 267.00

URBS DO IT BEST HARDWARE

prts 48.12

US CELLULAR svc 2,951.17

UTILITY EQUIP CO prts 450.19

WATERLOO OIL CO fuel 4,083.41

WATERLOO ROTARY CLUB lse 1.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 289.34

WAVERLY TIRE CO eq 990.00

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 1,002.02

MYERS, WADE reimb 120.00

KARR RENTALS rent 225.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 241.00

IRS fed pay 421.24

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 425.00

SSA fica 938.18

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SFTWR

supl 8,346.35

JACKSON , NEIL F mil 7.02

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,895.00

US BANK misc 598.00

WALTERS LARRY mil 9.36

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

BANDSTRA, GRACE pct off 200.00

BENSON , JANICE pct off 200.00

BRIMM, KRISTINE pct off 203.51

DIANI, REBECCA pct off 202.34

IOWA PRECINCT ATLAS CONSORTIUM dues 7,038.24

JARDON, AMY pct off 267.16

KALLENBACH, CAROL A pct off 57.50

KALLENBACH , ROMAINE pct off 61.40

LAVELLE, KAREN S pct off 98.73

MCCULLOUGH, MAX oc 62.96

MULLNIX , MARTHA oc 201.56

NORRIS , KATHLEEN oc 105.25

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 18,850.00

REKERS , MARY pct off 201.56

SHAW, LAUREL pct off 207.80

SIMMER, WILLIAM pct off 61.40

TEGTMEIER, ALINE J pct off 92.38

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 120.00

IRS fed pay 230.09

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 382.12

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.50

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,485.58

AFLAC ins 100.14

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 4,204.11

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 93.75

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 5,793.40

PECU oth pay 3,734.61

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 143.33

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.12

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,717.00

AFLAC ins 65.70

IRS fed pay 8,005.58

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 480.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 13,822.24

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

PECU oth pay 1,372.50

ANTON SALES eq 608.66

ASPRO INC supl 725.20

BMC AGGREGATES svc 86,419.52

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 555.38

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

HARMS OIL CO fuel 9,816.32

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 335.61

US BANK misc 982.06

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 469.88

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 94.80

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRALsupl 14.04

CF UTILITIES util 68.27

CF UTILITIES util 5.25

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CENTURYLINK tel 67.71

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

EQUIPMENT BLADES INC eq 4,233.60

FORTERRA PIPE & PRECAST

eq 3,585.70

GIERKE ROBINSON CO svc 235.40

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 894.48

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 311.30

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 81.62

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 20.68

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 62.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.09

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.72

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 34.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 69.40

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES

eq 368.09

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 132.23

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 109.18

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 199.60

RYDELL CHEV INC prts 6.88

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 522.70

THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER

prts 247.34

VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC

svc 689.79

WENDLING QUARRIES INC supl 466.89

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 16,940.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 13.00

IRS fed pay 78.97

SSA fica 321.88

HUFF CONTRACTING svc 2,994.65

INVISION ARCHITECTURE svc 240.00

MCKEE FOODS food 36.88

US BANK misc 11.75

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

IRS fed pay 38.87

SSA fica 205.40

MENARDS WLOO supl 43.02

US BANK misc 10.20

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO

supl 827.96

KAY PARK RECREATION CORP

eq 288.00

CAPITAL IMPROVE PLAN-NON BOND FUND

KIRK GROSS CO supl 1,870.25

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 125.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 4,160.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 31,115.11

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 408,575.64

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 70,834.67

SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND OSDI-SPACESAVER svc 417.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EBC flx sp 2,940.50

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 205.00

IRS fed pay 508.05

SSA fica 618.94

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 3.48

CF UTILITIES util 550.00

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 1,175.23

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 146.70

SHIELD TECHNOLOGY CORP

svc 26,120.00

SWISHER & COHRT svc 240.50

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 42,420.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 165.00

IRS fed pay 364.49

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENY SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 606.98

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 10.42

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,012.00

IRS fed pay 2,040.03

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,795.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 195.00

SSA fica 4,135.34

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 7.00

PECU oth pay 2,332.50

WELLMARK ins 11,313.81

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 76.92

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 54.75

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said she started a subdrain project this week on Hammond Avenue north of Schrock Road. Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said that cleanup of storm damage at Black Hawk Park is mostly complete and he hopes to have it open by the weekend.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 14, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – CONSOLIDATED 2,980.04 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 2,980.04

GENERAL – SHERIFF 156.00 SECONDARY ROADS 156.00

GENERAL – SHERIFF 8,335.59 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 8,335.59

SECONDARY ROADS 3,491.94 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 3,491.94

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Kirk Gross Company.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Chad Even Facility ID #65432 located in Fox Township, Section Twenty-eight (28) at 6633 Oxley Road, Jesup in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SERVICE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and ISAC to become a participant in the ISAC HIPAA Program between July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 with an annual fee of $1,750.00 be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT to the minutes of the Board of Supervisors meeting on November 15, 2016 to read, under “FEDERAL AND STATE CANDIDATES RECEIVING THE MOST VOTES IN BLACK HAWK COUNTY:” President and Vice President: Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool SETTLEMENT of $22,096.22 in the matters of the claim Management Investment Corp vs. Black Hawk County. Claim involves an automobile collision between claimant and a Black Hawk County Engineer vehicle.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

The Board of Supervisors discussed County and Community support for the Cedar Valley Hospitality House Warming and Resource Center. Trelka said that the center has resources that help homeless persons get on the path of getting a home, and that it benefits police by giving them a simpler, less time-consuming option than they have now. He said that $105,000 is unspent in the Community Services budget and gone into reserves because COVID-19 related funding kept people from needing housing assistance, and he wanted to put $100,000 of reserve funds toward the purchase of a Warming and Resource Center.

Little said the surplus belongs to the taxpayers, and the county must be cautious in spending reserves, especially since additional expenses and revenue losses related to the pandemic are unknown. He said he wouldn’t support the proposal if Waterloo isn’t pledging funds to it.

Laylin said that there needs to be buy-in from the rest of the community, that the county is always looked to for funding because it has large reserves that it took years to build up, that this project hasn’t received the scrutiny or followed established protocols that other funding requests have in the past, that the Board should be careful about changing the rules for requests that supervisors are personally involved in. She asked why the current hospitality house couldn’t be used. She was dubious of approving a new expense when county departments are delaying projects due to the pandemic. She thinks an addiction crisis is coming that may exceed the Community Services budget. She said she was hoping for a more explanatory update.

Trelka said that his interactions with homeless people have shown him that a lot of them have mental health issues, often exacerbated by substance abuse. He wants to make a stand, and see where others stand, and he realized all five supervisors have to make the decision. He sees the state dragging its feet. Laylin said this is a possible solution, but it shouldn’t be just the county supporting it. White agreed, and said the county doesn’t know what its own costs will be in the coming year. Schwartz said the previous site isn’t viable because a sprinkler system would cost more than the property is worth. He said that he didn’t look on the proposal as using windfall money but as investing in a program that will save the county in public health, mental health and law enforcement costs. White said that Americans for Independent Living should be involved. Laylin said that good projects in the community looking for funding need a different strategy than just approaching the county. White said that the Warming and Resource Center will have long-term needs and will continue to look for revenues. Schwartz said that the Hospitality House has been able to cover ongoing expenses.

Trelka offered to move approval of a $100,000 donation, and Schwartz offered to second his motion. Laylin said she would vote no, but she is not against the project. White said he doesn’t oppose the project, but wants to know what other sources of funding there will be. Trelka then declined to offer a motion. Laylin asked to know who is on the board of the organization doing the project. Schwartz said he would provide the list of members.

The Board discussed county preparedness for COVID-19. Schwartz said that school districts should have more local control than Governor Reynolds is allowing them, and that any state mandates should come with stronger guidance. White said the legislature passed a bill that will cut the County Social Services consortium in half and let the Department of Human Services run the show, when in his mind they can’t run what they have now. He said the counties and the clients will suffer.

Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving described a portable misting machine that sanitizes areas without leaving a residue. He asked if any supervisor opposed a sign by the elevators limiting then to one passenger at a time. Schwartz suggested making it one family unit. Schwartz said he would provide to Geving information he has received for walk-through temperature stands.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor