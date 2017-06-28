Waterloo, Iowa June 13, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Lon Kammeyer said he was a retired paratransit bus driver, and he wanted to thank the Board for allowing paratransit buses to enter the courthouse parking lot driveway from the exit so that passengers would be let out on the side closest to the building.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that her maintenance crew is still replacing the culvert west of Hudson, and Eldora Road will be closed until Friday afternoon. Likewise with Griffith Road just east of Highway 63, the road will be closed until Friday for the installation of two large metal culverts. In contract work, the Hammond Avenue deck will be poured two weeks from now. West 27th Street and Poyner Road are open and striped, but will receive asphalt layers after Aspro completes other work.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 6, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Schwartz moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by White.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount GENERAL BASIC – VA 84.93 GENERAL BASIC- DHS 84.93 GENERAL BASIC -DHS 564.19 GENERAL BASIC- MAINT 564.19 GENERAL BASIC -DHS 9,443.55 GENERAL BASIC- MAINT 9,443.55 GENERAL BASIC -DHS 967.29 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 967.29 COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES 940.82 GENERAL BASIC – MAINT 940.82 COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES 89.33 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 89.33 EMERGENCY MGMT 65,922.00 GENERAL BASIC 65,922.00 EMERGENCY MGMT 30,258.00 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 30,258.00

The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of May 31, 2017.

TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

The allowable/disallowable FAMILY FARM CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425A.4 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from O’Keefe Elevator Company, Des Moines, Iowa, for Elevator Maintenance Services (expiring June 30, 2020) for the Courthouse Jail, Pinecrest, Country View and Conservation facilities for the per month charge of $1,405.00, be approved and for the Chair to sign the contract upon receipt of the Performance Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Little asked if the project was bid. Geving said there was a formal request for proposal process and a prebid meeting involving four companies, and O’Keefe, the current contractor, was the low bid, and there is no increase over their current fee.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COMMUNITY SERVICE AGREEMENTS between Black Hawk County and the Eastside Ministerial Alliance (EMA), Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center and Operation Threshold agencies to establish requirements that each agency shall comply with to be entitled to allocate designated funds to eligible Black Hawk County residents applying for shelter and energy assistant effective July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018 with a 2.5% increase in Administrative Dollars be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Bob Lincoln, County Social Services Administrator.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the REVISED Black Hawk County Community Services General Assistance Program Policy, which includes an increase in Utility Allotment from $50.00 per person in a household to $75.00 per person in a household, be approved and adopted effective July 1, 2017 as recommended by Bob Lincoln, County Social Services Administrator.

Laylin said the last increase came before 1990. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the APPOINTMENT of Dan Holm representing the Auditor to the Black Hawk County Compensation Board with a term expiring June 30, 2020 be approved and that the LETTER OF APPOINTMENT be received and placed on with the County Auditor. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the REAPPOINTMENT of Elizabeth Clark to the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission for a three year term to expire June 30, 2020 be approved. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for an Account Specialist position (replacement, full-time) in the Auditor’s Office be approved, as recommended by Grant Veeder, County Auditor. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Dennis Coleman, Country View Administrator, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $4,433.85 for an Ice-O-Matic ice machine.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENT for a vacant lot (Parcel 8912-30-403-010) located in Waterloo, Iowa, pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to A-Line EDS, Inc. with a TAX SALE assignment fee of $10.00 per parcel as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer.

Schmidt said that a house was demolished here so that it is now bare land with a value of $2,380, and most of the delinquent amount of $6,813.82 was due to a city assessment for the demolition. She said the real estate tax portion is $493.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COMPROMISE offered in the amount of $2,000.00 by A-Line EDS, Inc. on taxes and special assessments owed for a vacant lot (Parcel 8912-30-403-010) located in Waterloo, Iowa be approved and the abatement of the 2014-2016 real estate taxes and special assessments in the amount of $6,813.82 on the respective parcel be approved and the County Treasurer be directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, minimum wage legislation was first introduced in the United States to address the rampant poverty in Depression-era America; and

WHEREAS, the federal minimum wage, currently at $7.25 an hour, would be over $10.90 if it had kept up with inflation since 1968 2; and

WHEREAS, the federal minimum wage would be over $18 if it had kept up with worker productivity 3; and

WHEREAS, a single parent of two children who is working full-time job would need to make $28.07 per hour just to cover basic no frills monthly expenses4; and

WHEREAS, more than 600 economists, including seven Nobel laureates, signed a letter supporting an increase in the minimum wage, saying, “the weight of evidence now show[s] that increases in the minimum wage have had little or no negative effect on the employment of minimum-wage workers, even during times of weakness in the labor market”5; and

WHEREAS, low-income workers are more likely than any other demographic to spend new earnings on necessities, funneling money back to businesses in the communities where they live 6; and

WHEREAS, 69% of all Iowan’s favor raising the minimum wage 7, and

WHEREAS, due to state and federal inaction, five counties in Iowa joined dozens of others across the nation and decided to raise the minimum wage in their jurisdiction 8, and

WHEREAS, in response to the counties’ actions, the Iowa Legislature lowered the minimum wage in those counties back to the poverty wage of $7.25 an hour and furthermore pre-empted the rights of cities and counties to pass any future ordinances to raise the minimum wage 9,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Blackhawk County Board of Supervisors will continue to work with our legislative delegation to advocate for the passage of laws to raise the minimum wage for all workers to a living wage, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Blackhawk County Board of Supervisors supports local government efforts to set their own minimum wages above the state minimum wage to help its lowest paid workers keep pace with the rising cost of living.

Schwartz said that the county had started a study group on a countywide minimum wage that was pre-empted by the state legislature prohibiting local minimums. He said there hasn’t been an increase in over ten years, and it means many people are receiving poverty wages and being denied the opportunity to become property owners and property taxpayers. This becomes a vicious cycle with their children starting life at a disadvantage.

Jerry Hageman of Waterloo said he supported the resolution, and saw it as connected to the following resolution supporting the Paris Climate Accord, since people who have a living wage have more time to worry about the environment.

John Padget of Cedar Falls supported the resolution, and noted that the Board took action earlier on providing assistance to people having difficult times, and in his line of work he sees a lot of people struggling to get by, so that an increase in the minimum wage could help a lot of people. He said it was an overreach for the state legislature to tell a local government what it could do in its own jurisdiction.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

WHEREAS, on June 1, 2017, President Trump withdrew the United States of America from the Paris Climate Agreement; and

WHEREAS, the agreement, signed by 195 nations, aims to keep Earth from warming by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels, and allows each country to set its own greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and adopt strategies to reach them; and

WHEREAS, the agreement recognizes that climate action protects the planet from risks of devastating consequence, and clean energy can benefit our security, prosperity and health; and

WHEREAS, the agreement has the support of the majority of the U.S. populace, and the mayors of dozens of major cities and the governors of 10 states have already pledged to maintain support; and

WHEREAS, local governments, along with cities and businesses, have contributed to greenhouse gas emissions, and Black Hawk County has already been taking action on climate change to reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions; and

WHEREAS, local communities can and should lead the way to help ensure that our state and nation as a whole remains a global leader in reducing emissions.

NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that we, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, do hereby commit to honor the Paris Climate Agreement goals. Along with others in our nation, we will continue to lead. We will continue completing energy efficiency, energy conservation and renewable energy projects. We will increase our efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, support a clean energy economy, stand for public health and environmental justice, and work with allies near and far to protect Earth from devastating climate risks. The world, our nation, our state and our county cannot wait. We are still in.

Magsamen said that Black Hawk County has been aggressive in reducing energy usage in numerous upgrades to county buildings and he definitely supported the resolution. Laylin agreed, saying it is a reinforcement of the county’s commitment. Schwartz said that the effects of climate change lead to disasters that must be dealt with first and foremost by local governments. He thought Black Hawk County would be a good location for solar energy manufacturing facilities, which would provide jobs to the county’s skilled workers.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor