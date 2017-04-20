Waterloo, Iowa April 11, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Carl Schaefer, a resident of Eagle Township said he is not in favor of the wind towers but would like to hold on to some items that are intended to be submitted to the Board until they are fine-tuned a bit more. He thanked the Board for listening to concerns of this matter.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

PRESENTATION

Black Hawk Creek Water and Soil Coalition presentation by Clark Porter.

Mr. Porter lives and farms in Black Hawk County and also farms in Grundy County. He found that Black Hawk Creek didn’t have a watershed coalition, so he has begun the formation of the group. Contact has been made with the Natural Resources Conservation Services, Soil and Conservation Districts in both counties, and the Department of Natural Resources. About twenty individuals have been contacted but there are many more to go as the watershed covers 217,000 acres. Pioneer Hi-Bred and Crop Production Services have also been contacted. The watershed is E. coli impaired and delivers 2,720 tons of nitrates into Cedar River every year. They are also working with Middle Cedar Watershed Management Authority. A trash pick-up day is scheduled for 4/22/17 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The meeting place will be at the Pat Bowlsby Dog Park across from Veridian Credit Union on Ansborough Avenue in Waterloo. The board will likely hear from us again in the future as we grow the coalition and seek grants to assist in costs. Magsamen said the Legislature has announced that $1.5 million dollars planned for the Iowa Flood Center has been cut from the budget. Porter said both federal and state level funding has continued to disappear.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS

County Engineer Catherine Nicholas said the gravel roads are improving and it seems we have escaped most of the frost boil problems. Maintenance staff is working on retrieving gravel from the ditches on both gravel and hard surface roads.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held April 4, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Little moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by White.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES 868.79 GENERAL BASIC 868.79 COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES 89.33 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 89.33 COUNTY ASSESSOR 5,687.07 GENERAL BASIC 5,687.07 GENERAL BASIC 49,796.00 EMERGENCY MGMT 49,796.00 EMERGENCY MGMT 34,130.00 GENERAL BASIC 34,130.00 EMERGENCY MGMT 15,666.00 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 15,666.00 COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES 219.16 GENERAL BASIC 219.16

The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME, TITLE Base Salary TO EFFECTIVE DATE ACTION SHERIFF, Tony Thompson Barron, Elizabeth, Detention Officer $17.66 3/26/2017 Shift Change Barron, Elizabeth, Detention Officer $17.66 4/2/2017 Shift Change Fulks, Deborah L., Deputy Sheriff $29.08 3/29/2017 Termination Schellhorn, Missy L., Booking Clerk $17.66 4/3/2017 Shift Change Thorn, Tanya B., Office Specialist $17.88 3/26/2017 Step Wiersma, Scott J., Civilian Detention Officer $17.66 3/26/2017 Probation Ends BUILDING MAINTENANCE, Rory Geving Blacksmith, Russell N., Building Maintenance Mechanic $23.53 3/26/2017 Step COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman Brooks, Angela M., Licensed Practical Nurse $18.43 4/1/2017 Status Change Diaz, Tamara A., Nursing Assistant $13.85 3/30/2017 Termination Jones, LeAnne J., Nursing Assistant $13.27 3/28/2017 New Hire Nelson, Jessica M., Licensed Practical Nurse $21.76 3/26/2017 Step Williams, Melissa A., Nursing Assistant $14.37 3/26/2017 Step ELECTIONS, Karen Showalter Mathews, Linda K., Election Clerk I $12.14 4/4/2017 Probation Ends

Sheriff’s MONTHLY FEE REPORT for March 2017.

TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Degener-Juhl Farm Partnership L. L. P. d/b/a Degener-Juhl Site #3 Facility ID #58890 located in Black Hawk Township, Section seven (7) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Northern Natural Gas Co., Mendota Heights, Minnesota to bore underground gas utility on Hammond Avenue in the county right-of-way generally located in Section 35 Township 88 Range 13 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. The NOTIFICATION OF SALE OF EQUIPMENT (sale request February 28, 2017) from the Engineer’s Office for a 1986 Chevy Pickup (43), Asset #8007090052 in the amount of $874.20 and a 1991 GMC Sonoma Pickup (94), Asset #8007090066 in the amount of $762.60. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa. The allowable/disallowable FAMILY FARM CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425A.4 of the Code of Iowa. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “C” Liquor License (LC) (Commercial) submitted by Kathleen Brakebill d/b/a Kathy’s Korner, 1830 N. Raymond Road, Dewar, Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve CHANGE ORDER #5 received from Murphy Tower Service, LLC, Carlisle, Iowa in the amount of $5,000 for the addition of (10) protection bollards installed around the generator at the Waterloo PD and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by the Black Hawk County E911 Service Board.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the PRECONSTRUCTION AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT Agreement No. 2017-C-259) for Project STPN-175-9(22)–2J-38 for paved fillet improvements to Iowa 175 on Grundy Road, Hicks Road, Gibson Road and Lincoln Road at an estimated cost of $58,800 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said the Department of Transportation is resurfacing Highway 175 from Reinbeck to Highway 63. It has been the practice in Black Hawk County to pave back fifty feet on the gravel roads to provide better surface for snow removal/sanding and make it safer for drivers stopping. The DOT will bill Black Hawk County for the actual cost estimated to be $58,800.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to AUTHORIZE and direct the Chair to sign the Fiscal Year 2018 Iowa Department of Transportation Secondary Road Budget and Five Year Construction Plan as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas highlighted a few of the major projects that are included in the five year plan. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to approve the PERSONNEL REQUISITION submitted for a Temporary Seasonal Maintenance Worker position as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said these are annual positions, one in civil engineering and one in maintenance, to assist with painting, lawn mowing and miscellaneous jobs. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to approve the PERSONNEL REQUISITION submitted for an Office Specialist position (replacement) as recommended by County Sheriff, Tony Thompson. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the APPLICATIONS for property tax exemption under authority of the Iowa Property Tax Natural Resources Exemption and Assessment Law, including Open Prairie and Wildlife Habitat, Pursuant to §427.1 Code of Iowa be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by T.J. Koenigsfeld, ICA, Black Hawk County Assessor. Koenigsfeld said these are one-year applications approved by the Soil and Conservation District and that he had eighty of them this year.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the REVISED Sheriff’s Office Management Staff Benefits Policy be approved and adopted effective immediately as recommended by the Policy Review Committee. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve directing the County Auditor to advertise for sale of $5,750,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2017, and approving electronic bidding procedures and official statement.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-185 from a request submitted by William Cozat and Martha Reineke to rezone 27,225 SF from “A-L” Agricultural Limited to “C” Commercial District, to allow for a 1,860 SF church built in 1867 to hold private weddings, receptions and other gatherings (legally described as: The North 165 feet of the following description: Commencing at big stone on the East side of the East Half of the Northeast Fractional Quarter of Section 3, Township 90 North, Range 13 West of the 5th P.N., Black Hawk County, Iowa, said big stone being 30 rods of the Northeast corner of the Northeast Fractional Quarter said Section 3; thence West 12 rods; thence South 26 and a ½ rods; thence East 12 rode, thence North 26 and ½ rods to the point of beginning). Motion carried.

At Nine-twenty-five o’clock (9:25) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed Project #5009 Raymond Road Edge Rut Repair from the Gilbertville City Limits north to Dubuque Road.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. There were none. Motion carried.

At nine-twenty-five o’clock (9:25 ) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed Project #5009 Raymond Road Edge Rut Repair from the Gilbertville City Limits north to Dubuque Road.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on April 3, 2017 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by eight-thirty o’clock (8:30) a.m. Tuesday April 11, 2017 as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-twenty-six o’clock (9:26) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY

Aspro, Inc Waterloo $112,839.26 Bid bond included

Nicholas said the Engineer’s estimate was $119,044.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the proposed Project #5009 Raymond Road Edge Rut Repair from the Gilbertville City Limits north to Dubuque Road to allow time to review said bids. Motion carried.

The Board accepted discussion on the project scope change for generator at Pinecrest building as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Geving said there was $160,000 in the FY2017 budget for this project. The plan was to refurbish and reuse the generator that came from the Jail. Shive-Hattery is assisting with the design and it turns out that it will be quite expensive ($200,000) to upgrade the used generator to meet emission. A new 260 kw generator would cost about $158,000. Geving also said the Health Department has federal grant monies of $20,000 toward this project. The old generator, currently in storage at Conservation, will be listed on govdeals.com for sale.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve up to $160,000 for the purchase of a new generator for the Pinecrest Office Building.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White offered condolences to the family of Jon Crews. Magsamen thanked all who supported the very successful Variety Show that raised money for the Honor Flight Program in the Cedar Valley. Schwartz commented on how extraordinarily short sided the gutting of the funding for the Iowa Flood Center is with the ninety-six million dollar HUD grant that includes the Middle Cedar Watershed Management Authority. It really jeopardizes the availability of the data needed for that project and other critical data provided understanding the massive floods we have had in Iowa over the last 10 years.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned. Little/Schwartz 9:34 am

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Tax Manager