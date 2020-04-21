Waterloo, Iowa April 14, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 984.78

IRS fed pay 58,088.13

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 4,854.85

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,207.25

SSA fica 97,571.47

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 130.00

AHLERS & COONEY svc 120.00

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 155.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 560.00

COURIER publ 119.31

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

supl 1,494.67

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 19,015.54

DUNCAN, TARA svc 35.00

FISCHELS, ROBERT rent 375.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 175.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC eq 2,787.07

JLL EXTENDED STAY APTS rent 419.40

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,611.00

MARCO INC svc 152.32

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 425.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,368.28

MENARDS WLOO supl 409.81

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 400.00

OWL INVESTMENTS rent 143.55

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 225.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 4,007.28

QUADIENT, INC supl 32.93

SANDEES LTD supl 108.40

SELVEDINA rent 225.00

SESTERHENN, LISA mil 241.80

STERICYCLE INC svc 146.51

WEBER PAPER CO supl 218.30

WEX BANK misc 134.81

STEINMEYER SARAH mil 5.85

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 480.00

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 11.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 262.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS CO ins 87.70

PECU oth pay 24,656.26

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 247.50

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS supl 5.05

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 187.85

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 33.60

BALDE, UMARU svc 175.00

BALM, ALEXANDRA ref 30.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 118.65

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 62.72

BRASE , ALAN rent 400.00

BRONSON, ROBERT ref 300.10

BULS ESSIE rent 500.00

CF UTILITIES svc 337.50

CF UTILITIES svc 1,178.50

CENTEC CAST METAL PRODUCTS

supl 593.71

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA svc 1,000.00

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS

svc 136.42

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

svc 5,051.15

GALLS supl 441.85

GLEASON, KENDA ref 275.00

GREIMAN, SOO J reimb 500.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 2,500.00

HAWKEYE PROPERTY MGMT

rent 250.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,830.80

IN THE LOOP PROPERTIES rent 200.00

INTERNATL ACADEMY OF EMERG DISPATCH svc 150.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES supl 185.08

IA SEC OF STATE svc 90.00

STATE OF IA svc 4,163.46

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

LARSON MGMT rent 200.00

LARSON PROPERTIES rent 225.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 416.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.40

MORGAN, SIOBAHN ref 150.00

MOTEL 6 rooms 270.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 200.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

meds 55.04

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS rent 200.00

PROMO DIRECT supl 3,242.48

REGAL PLASTIC SUPL CO supl 155.84

RODENBURGH RENTALS rent 300.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 200.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 391.32

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 200.00

SCHATZLE, JASON rent 200.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 170.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 7,613.97

TAYLOR MIKE rent 275.00

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

supl 31.39

SHRED MASTER svc 74.84

TRIPP & ASSOCIATES rent 500.00

UPS svc 71.06

US POST OFFICE svc 160.39

US CELLULAR svc 1,783.42

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,045.85

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 17.95

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 79.52

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 263.08

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 654.03

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 46.40

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 430.25

SSA fica 1,385.03

COURIER publ 1,263.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY svc 7,891.88

PECU oth pay 191.13

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 164.98

COURIER subsc 611.99

OFFICE DEPOT supl 43.98

YOUTH AND SHELTER SVCS INC

svc 3,156.73

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 212.96

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 369.30

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 3,776.57

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 93.75

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 5,459.00

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 70.00

PECU oth pay 3,622.61

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 7,394.64

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 480.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 12,948.08

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

ANTON SALES supl 2,466.07

BMC AGGREGATES supl 7,315.58

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 591.68

FIX TIRE CO fuel 139.24

CITY OF HUDSON util 34.70

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 534.15

MENARDS CF supl 29.82

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 52.08

MADISON NATL LIFE INS CO ins 29.00

PECU oth pay 1,599.50

1ST AYD CORP supl 1,116.80

AGVANTAGE FS INC fuel 1,756.11

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL

eq rent 57.51

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

svc 134.95

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 1,159.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 183.96

CF UTILITIES svc 75.00

CENTURYLINK tel 67.44

CENTURYLINK tel 47.13

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 181.61

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 756.03

FORCE AMERICA INC prts 181.85

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 192.54

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION

supl 3,549.16

IA DIV OF LABOR SVCS lic 20.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 93.60

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 31.18

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 405.08

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 429.33

TAMPLIN, JEFFREY W svc 4,436.25

THOMAS JAMES svc 17.50

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 64.73

SSA fica 153.42

HUFF CONTRACTING svc 26,469.85

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,857.92

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 79.70

MCKEE FOODS food 81.20

MENARDS WLOO prts 220.93

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 256.12

PENNY MARKETING supl 146.37

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 781.84

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 2,090.64

CONVERGE ONE INC eq 2,679.81

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 90.15

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 2,800.00

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 90.16

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 40,217.26

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 62,301.37

ISAC ins 1,781.25

MADISON NATL LIFE INS CO

ins 1,017.32

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 847.74

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 508.05

SSA fica 618.94

MADISON NATL LIFE INS CO ins 26.25

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND ALTORFER INC eq rent 831.00

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 7,748.74

CF UTILITIES svc 550.00

CENTURYLINK tel 74.47

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,967.00

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 998.01

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IRS fed pay 373.28

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 618.88

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 233.42

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 14.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,271.28

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,695.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 4,429.68

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 7.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 61.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS CO ins 26.62

PECU oth pay 2,596.00

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS

svc 5,099.38

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that gravel roads will soon be prepared for dust control, and residents wanting dust control treatment near their homes should make application. Work proceeds on the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge.

Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless related some of the services he is providing to veterans, and said there are ten applicants for the vacant commissioner position, and he is considering ten applications of 88 submitted for an office specialist position.

County Auditor Grant Veeder told the Board about steps being taken to protect the health of voters and precinct workers in the June 2 Primary Election. He recommends voting by mail, but said in-person voting is still required on Election Day, when 62 precincts will be combined into seven polling places. He described the measures that will be taken to keep polling places clean and safe.

Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said that his staff is performing essential duties only and is communicating with people wishing to make reservations by phone and email.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held April 7, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 205.38 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 205.38

GENERAL 238,689.50 SECONDARY ROADS 238,689.50

GENERAL – CONSERVATION 513.44 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 513.44

GENERAL – CONSERVATION 513.44 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 513.44

GENERAL – SHERIFF 56,612.00 GENERAL – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS CENTER 56,612.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 1,587,803.25 GENERAL 1,587,083.25

RURAL BASIC 633,776.50 SECONDARY ROADS 633,776.50

GENERAL – SHERIFF 7,898.94 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 7,898.94

SECONDARY ROADS 3,183.34 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 3,183.34

SOCIAL SERVICES 134.10 GENERAL – DHS 134.10

SOCIAL SERVICES 8.65 GENERAL – DHS 8.65

GENERAL – CONSOLIDATED 399.00 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 399.00

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Young Plumbing and Heating.

3. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of March 31, 2020.

4. The Auditor’s QUARTERLY REPORT of fees collected from July 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for MidAmerican Energy Company, Davenport, Iowa for placement of overhead electric utility on County right-of-way along various locations as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Walt Anderson for April 18, 2020 with a rain date of April 25, 2020, to be held at the applicant’s home, 8962 Barclay, Dunkerton, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by Adam Anderson.

Schwartz wondered if the fireworks in question would cause a social gathering. Linda said not necessarily, since they can be seen from a distance. Little said the Board is not an enforcement agency, and he doubted its authority to deny the request without cause. Schwartz said that he would call Mr. Anderson and discourage congregating into groups.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to change the name of the Conservation Land Acquisition Trust Fund to the Conservation Trust Fund, and to change the fund type from a Capital Expenditure Fund to a Special Revenue Fund.

Finance Director James Perry said that the purpose of the fund will not change, and that the new name will more accurately describe its use, since the funds have been used in the past for purposes other than land acquisition.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-twenty-two o’clock (9:22) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on adopting the 2020 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan for Black Hawk County.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Lisa Ahern of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments described the steps in renewing and approving the plan. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice of public hearing and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on April 9, 2020 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa herewith adopts the Black Hawk County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, incorporating into the Plan citizen comment and future FEMA and IHSEMD recommendations.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

WORK SESSION

The Board of Supervisors discussed the County’s preparedness for COVID-19. Schwartz said the Board-approved paid administrative leave expires today, and he recommended extending it another two weeks. Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said there hasn’t been a lot of pushback on the policy, although one department is frustrated about it. She thought it was working well.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to extend the paid administrative leave policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic for two more weeks.

Laylin asked if there had been any problems administering it. Bunger said that there are some tricky areas, but that would be expected no matter how the situation is handled, and that when the leave policy expires the county will be subject to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act requirements for paid sick time and expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. White thanked department heads, elected officials and employees for their efforts. Motion carried.

Laylin described a form establishing a protocol for people visiting the courthouse for court appearances and emergency court hearings, which she said she had shared with supervisors and Chief Judge Kelly Lekar.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka to approve the form. Motion carried.

Schwartz reviewed some health protection suggestions made by Auditor Veeder. He said that he was in favor of people wearing facemasks when within six feet or when having face-to-face conversations. He thanked Erin Cornelius for making facemasks for county employees. Laylin said she thought facemasks should not be mandatory and that department heads should be trusted to have them worn when necessary. Trelka agreed. Schwartz said that department heads should strongly model good behavior.

Schwartz asked about communicating with the housekeeping staff about proper cleaning. Building Superintendent Rory Geving said he has instructed staff to focus on surface cleaning, and he is trying, so far unsuccessfully, to get a cleaning product to give to departments to use during the day. Schwartz stressed the importance of frequent hand-washings for at least twenty seconds. Veeder said that the county is legally required to provide in-person absentee voting, and if the courthouse is still closed to the public by May 4, when in-person voting for the June 2 Primary Election begins, he would like to have it set up in the first floor lobby. Various concerns were raised and alternatives offered. Little asked Veeder to send a proposal to the Board.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said the Middle Cedar River Watershed Authority is looking to meet electronically.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor