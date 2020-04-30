Waterloo, Iowa April 21, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair. [NOTE: Beginning on March 31, 2020, Board meetings have been held electronically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.]

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 26,426.26

BICKLEY, MARK svc 800.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 157.13

CONVERGE ONE INC eq 1,081.99

COURIER publ 66.17

DUNCAN, TARA svc 630.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC supl 19.55

FORD JILL S svc 27.50

FULLER, ANGELA svc 665.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 250.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 272.51

KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 71.50

MARCO INC svc 147.27

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 686.16

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL supl 976.96

MENARDS WLOO misc 59.75

OWL INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC

supl 250.07

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 2,003.64

PETERSEN COURT REPORTERS

svc 277.40

RALSTON, RYAN rent 200.00

RED CEDAR PROPERTIES rent 200.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 250.00

SANDEES LTD svc 35.80

STANLEY CONVERGENT SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC svc 4,800.00

TIPTOWN HOMES rent 450.00

US BANK misc 3,154.78

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 3,237.31

WEBER PAPER CO supl 624.50

WESTWOOD REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

STOCKDALE MAUREEN mil 24.57

QUADIENT, INC svc 10,000.00

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 200.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 1,250.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 99.98

BEECHER LAW FIRM svc 12.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 78.20

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC svc 2,325.33

CF UTILITIES util 60.33

CF UTILITIES data 527.71

CF UTILITIES util 247.82

CF UTILITIES util 43.51

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

CUREMD.COM INC svc 692.00

DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME svc 1,000.00

FIELD TRAINING SOLUTIONS

educ 1,500.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 282.34

GARCIA GUADALUPE rent 250.00

GEVING, THERESA ref 124.00

GORDON LYNN A svc 7.50

HANSON, MICHELE ref 1,100.00

IOWA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC

dues 2,719.00

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY educ 150.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 60.00

U OF IA educ 8.00

KCVM 93.5 THE MIX svc 325.00

LANE, MICHELLE supl 67.00

LARSON MGMT rent 200.00

LEON, SELENE ref 950.00

LINN CO svc 408.81

LINN CO svc 2,083.33

MADLOCK, CASEY rent 200.00

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 40.50

MARSHALL CO SHERIFF svc 91.00

MEDIACOM svc 337.51

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 20.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 4,680.67

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 64.07

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 6,187.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 6,353.37

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.88

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 141.35

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 561.26

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 530.26

MOTEL 6 rooms 1,035.00

NUCARA PHARMACY supl 190.00

PITNEY BOWES eq rent 1,950.06

REEDY MIKE rent 200.00

RICOH USA INC svc 824.81

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 83.00

SAFARILAND supl 1,227.70

SCHNEIDER MELISSA rent 200.00

SHRED-IT USA svc 48.60

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 446.50

SUCCESSLINK dntl 5,614.05

SUNTRAC SVCS INC svc 60.00

SHRED MASTER svc 50.00

US CELLULAR svc 1,304.39

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 394.05

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 200.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 78.28

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,826.34

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC

supl 59.52

XEROX CORP svc 115.16

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 344.49

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 6,111.15

US BANK misc 1,385.54

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 1,482.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 15,506.00

SUCCESSLINK svc 939.36

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 121.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,489.25

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 7,857.91

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,585.00

CLAPSADDLE-GARBER ASSOCIATES INC (CGA) svc 10,004.85

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP eq 908.35

MENARDS CF supl 281.77

MENARDS WLOO supl 113.72

US BANK misc 4,527.11

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 250.06

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC svc 1,128.50

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 20.44

CF UTILITIES util 68.92

CF UTILITIES util 5.25

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 254.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,429.13

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 77.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.16

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 55.87

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.88

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 16.88

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 311.25

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 240.61

UTILITY EQUIP CO eq 384.20

VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC

svc 781.50

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 17.00

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,321.76

MENARDS WLOO supl 142.28

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 92.78

US BANK misc 146.33

KIRK GROSS CO eq 1,894.86

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

US BANK misc 91.24

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 31.25

RURAL SEWER FUND

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 90.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 15,539.98

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 103,568.22

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 57,084.54

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,198.99

SOLID WASTE ADMIN

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 205.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 447.77

RTC COMMUNICATIONS svc 18.50

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 174.00

INRCOG svc 3,780.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,142.00

BHC TREASURER svc 11,736.67

WELLMARK ins 11,313.81

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 5,421.82

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said her crews are placing mile rock on gravel roads and replacing culverts. She showed pictures of the progress on the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge over the Cedar River, where five beams have been placed on piers and abutments this week and five more are expected next week. Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said that the gun range at the Cedar River Natural Resource Area had to be closed due to a problem on Saturday, but he hoped it would be open again next week. Little asked Finance Director James Perry to look at departmental revenues affected by the pandemic, to determine the need for cuts in expenditures. He said the state legislature would likely impact county funding when it addresses its fiscal difficulties. Laylin said the Urban Counties Coalition lobbyists will track this as well.

Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said that the Board of Health held a special meeting this morning and issued a proclamation to Governor Kim Reynolds and Tyson Foods asking for the Waterloo Tyson plant to be shut down, so that her department can investigate the facility. She said all Tyson employees should be tested for COVID-19 whether symptomatic or not, given the high number of positive tests already found among that group. She said her department is working the week around and morale is low, partly because the population they are serving is so frightened.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held April 14, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

General – VA 31.15 General – DHS 31.15

General – VA 21.70 General – DHS 21.70

General – VA 23.25 General – DHS 23.25

General – DHS 10,525.79 General – Maintenance 10,525.79

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, TONY THOMPSON

RIECK, KEVIN L CIV DETENT OFFICER 19.34 19.34 3/31/2020 TERM PEND

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Black Hawk County Electrical, Friends of Gilbertville Depot, Tyler Technologies, and Wilson Restaurant Supply.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “A” Liquor License (LA) submitted by Moose Lodge #328, 6336 La Porte Road, Waterloo, IA.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for MidAmerican Energy Company, Davenport, Iowa for placement of underground electric utility on County right-of-way along E. Bennington Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

The Board discussed the PROPOSAL received from Dan Corbin, Inc., Cedar Falls, Iowa to re-adjust the existing 2007 Black Hawk County geodetic control network and produce IaRCS coordinates for each of the network monuments in Black Hawk County for $58,524.00 for Fiscal Year 2021. County Engineer Nicholas said that this is budgeted for FY21, and is $24 over the budgeted amount, but in light of the uncertainties of county finances due to the pandemic she thought the project could be held off a few months, although she hoped it would be completed in 12-15 months. The Board agreed, and thanked her for offering.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to approve the monthly COBRA HEALTH INSURANCE RATES and COVERAGE effective July 1, 2020, as follows. Motion carried.

Monthly premiums include 500 PLAN 750 PLAN

2% admin fee FAMILY SINGLE FAMILY SINGLE

Health / Rx / Basic Dental $2,369.99 $950.29 $2,225.15 $885.01

Health / Rx / Dental Buy-up $2,417.64 $963.94 $2,272.80 $898.66

Health / Rx only $2,303.16 $928.20 $2,158.32 $862.92

Basic Dental only $66.83 $22.09 $66.83 $22.09

Dental Buy-up only $114.48 $35.74 $114.48 $35.74

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Solar Energy Project.

Schwartz said this project would help the environment and save taxpayer money for generations to come, and thanked those who worked long hard to bring it about. Finance Director Perry said that the expense for this (if approved) would be reflected in a budget amendment in May. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the PROGRAM REVISION to the Bloodborne Pathogens Program be approved as recommended by the Safety Committee.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-twenty-four o’clock (9:24) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed jail boiler replacement.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Building Superintendent Rory Geving said the budgeted amount is $492,000. Motion carried.

At nine-twenty-four (9:24) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed jail boiler replacement.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on March 27, 2020 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by three o’clock (3:00) p.m. Monday April 20, 2020, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-twenty-four (9:24) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY AMOUNT

Modern Piping, Inc. Urbandale, IA $556,600.00

Pinnacle Plumbing Cedar Rapids, IA $559,237.45

Winger Contracting Cedar Rapids, IA $534,200.00

Young Plumbing & Htg Co. Waterloo, IA $523,700.00

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the proposed jail boiler replacement to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Motion carried.

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION The Board discussed space utilization for the Health Department at the Pinecrest office building. Health Department Director Cisse Egbuonye said that she wanted to move her Environmental Health division to the first floor offices vacated by the Department of Human Services and eventually by Veterans Affairs. She wants to increase clinical space on the fifth floor to one full section, which is especially important now with the pandemic. Building Maintenance Director Rory Geving said eight DHS offices are ready, but these as well as the two VA offices have a lot of equipment to be moved. He said that a computer network switch with five ports is available, so five offices could be converted easily, but another switch would need to be added for additional offices. Little said that when VA leaves, their switch could be used. Geving said that would add five ports. Schwartz asked if five offices would meet the Health Department’s needs. Geving said it would unless and until Cisse Egbuonye’s budget request for a first floor clinic is approved. Eileen Daley of the Health Department said that Environmental Health would need more than ten offices, and a computer port for each.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to allow the Health Department to move its Environmental Health Division to space available on First Floor Pinecrest.

Information Technology Director Kim Veeder said that the switch purchased for the VA center could be used if the center’s opening is delayed, and that more access points could be installed for WiFi use. Motion carried.

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION – to discuss County preparedness for COVID-19. The Board discussed concerns about workplace safety being expressed to elected officials, and about the need for the federal government to include county needs in its relief funding.

County Auditor Grant Veeder presented his proposal for in-person absentee voting in the courthouse for the June 2 Primary Election (see minutes of April 14). Veeder asked to use the vestibule for the currently unused 5th Street entrance, which he thought would accommodate the limited number of in-person voters expected. He said the city could reserve parking on 5th Street for voters, including a space for individuals with disabilities, and that signage on doors and parking lot entrances could guide voters to the typically unused entrance. He suggested that a temporary doorbell be installed at the entrance so that it could remain locked until needed.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to approve County Auditor Grant Veeder’s plan to use the vestibule of the 5th Street entrance to the courthouse for in-person absentee voting for the June 2, 2020 Primary Election. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz expressed his appreciation for county staff working for the public every day.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor