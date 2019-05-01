Waterloo, Iowa April 23, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 26,326.31

MEYER, BRITTANI svc 28.50

ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 132.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 870.99

BICKLEY, MARK svc 430.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 397.66

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 200.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 250.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,892.05

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 976.96

CONTROL INSTALLATIONS OF IA

svc 108.30

COURIER publ 537.83

DUNCAN, TARA svc 175.00

FASTENAL CO prts 30.97

FORD JILL S svc 58.50

FULLER, ANGELA svc 280.00

HEKEL LAURIE reimb 94.38

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 42.50

INTERSTATE BATTERY SYSTEM

supl 215.90

JOHNSTONE SUPL prts 8.15

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 33.75

KRUSE DAVID rent 325.00

LOCKSPERTS INC eq 55.72

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 637.78

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 735.85

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 748.27

MENARDS CF supl 1,052.20

MENARDS WLOO prts 1,025.10

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 200.00

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC

supl 567.06

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 260.00

P&K MIDWEST prts 294.91

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,890.36

RACOM CORP eq 24,936.39

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 789.78

SANDEES LTD supl 2.00

SCOTS SUPL CO INC misc 86.30

SLED SHED prts 293.05

STERICYCLE INC svc 311.61

US BANK misc 21,050.87

WEBER PAPER CO supl 3,404.92

NELSON ELOISE A mil 101.40

SWANSON JANIS mil 174.68

5K PROPERTIES rent 364.17

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 400.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 69.62

AGVANTAGE FS INC fuel 532.52

ALL STAR PLBG AND HEATING

prts/lbr 16,980.00

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 128.00

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 1,884.96

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 257.71

ARROWHEAD SCIENTIFIC supl 50.50

BBE PRO / MAC TOOLS eq 46.99

BENTON BLDG CTR prts 10.35

BILL COLWELL FORD INC

prts/lbr 367.44

BLACK HAWK RENTAL prts 83.75

BREMER CO reimb 3,875.89

BUCHANAN CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 1,764.49

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HLTH DEPT reimb 817.77

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING

svc 43.00

CF UTILITIES util 56.04

CF UTILITIES util 272.90

CF UTILITIES util 40.85

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

CHEMSEARCH supl 1,071.60

CHRISTOPHERSON & SONS HYDRAULIC SVC eq rpr 250.00

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 141.00

CONSOLIDATED MGMT CO educ 36.15

COURIER subscrip 180.00

CREATIVE IMPACT CO LLC eq 6.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 10.11

DURA WAX CO supl 206.05

DYSART TIRE & SVC eq rpr 7.00

ECOLAB CTR eq rent 355.12

EVANSDALE WATER WORKS wtr 67.86

EVELAND JOHN rent 200.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

prts 176.18

GALLS supl 74.45

GIBSON SPECIALTY CO supl 21.00

GROTE, ALLEN rent 250.00

GRUNDY CO reimb 456.23

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,200.00

HOFFMAN RICHARD reimb 265.00

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS

supl 123.77

IOWA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC

dues 2,719.00

IOWA CREMATION svc 1,000.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC HLTH svc 180.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

svc 300.00

IA DIV OF LABOR SVCS svc 150.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

IOWA STATE CO TREASURERS

educ 250.00

IOWA STATE MED EXAMINER

svc 10,700.59

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 169.81

LEEHEY, JOE rent 200.00

LINN CO svc 1,875.00

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC

svc 1,000.00

MAGID GLOVE & SAFETY MFG CO supl 9.00

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 154.00

MEDIACOM svc 199.95

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC

svc 24,884.96

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 416.00

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 225.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.94

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 325.55

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 774.47

MID-AMERICA PUBLISHING CORP

svc 289.95

MUTUAL WHEEL CO prts 113.92

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 467.43

UNI educ 320.00

ODONNELL ACE HDWR INC prts 36.68

OGNIM ENTERPRISES INC rent 225.00

OREILLY AUTO STORES prts 200.05

OUTDOOR & MORE supl 68.04

PALMER LUTHERAN HLTH CTR INC reimb 456.77

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 250.00

PLUMB SUPL CO supl 240.16

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS

supl 240.00

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 330.00

RADIO COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS eq rpr 262.50

RICOH USA INC maint 6,546.00

RILEY, SCOTT goats 680.00

ROGER SMITH CONSTRUCTION

svc 2,950.00

SAYER LAW GROUP svc 1,346.09

SERVICE ROOFING CO INC svc 298.69

SHERWIN WILLIAMS supl 640.70

SHRED-IT USA svc 64.83

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 143.92

STOKES WELDING prts 835.44

SVS INVESTMENTS rent 300.00

SWANSON, GLENN rent 225.00

TITAN MACHINERY INC supl 220.00

TRACTOR SUPL CO supl 29.65

UNIFORM DEN INC supl 408.74

US POST OFFICE svc 175.21

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 81.00

UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES rent 275.00

URBS DO IT BEST HDWR supl 89.27

US CELLULAR svc 1,575.31

US CELLULAR svc 233.05

VAN DIEST SUPL CO supl 1,132.98

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL INC

prts 195.71

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 570.40

VETERANS MEML HOSP reimb 197.59

CITY OF WATERLOO eq rent 10.00

WATERLOO OIL CO fuel 5,187.30

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 349.97

WAVERLY HLTH CTR reimb 1,849.89

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,894.48

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HLTH reimb 917.15

WITHAM AUTO CTR eq rpr 139.91

DEKOSTER ANGELA mil 78.78

JONES SCOTT reimb 125.00

RIESBURG TIMMER JENNIFER

mil 77.22

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 138.82

BCI HAWKEYE DIVISION supl 3,979.72

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 236.00

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT unempl 87,477.56

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 396.90

US BANK misc 12.80

CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR

svc 2,880.00

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 1,881.84

OFFICE DEPOT supl 43.74

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 921.19

DOWELL KAREN reimb 268.14

ASK RESOURCE CTR educ 40.00

SHELTON, BECKY reimb 369.29

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,038.50

US BANK supl 421.69

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,616.00

ANTON SALES supl 261.50

BLACKSTRAP INC supl 3,194.70

BMC AGGREGATES supl 38,982.09

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

ESRI INC supl 600.00

MENARDS CF supl 252.97

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 2,463.71

RACOM CORP eq 1,552.94

US BANK misc 1,088.86

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 137.62

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 67.46

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 1,160.25

CF UTILITIES util 5.03

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CERTIFIED POWER INC eq rpr 1,827.40

CINTAS CORP svc 28.70

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 696.45

CROSS DILLON TIRE svc 900.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 686.75

EVEN, EUGENE & PAULA misc 100.00

GRACIOUS FOOD fuel 197.26

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION

svc 300.00

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION

svc 60.00

MCFADDEN VINCENT misc 750.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 102.91

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 108.86

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.97

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 66.78

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.56

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 16.55

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 293.85

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 26.91

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 27.93

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 365.04

PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION

supl 28,047.87

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND INRCOG svc 1,500.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 40.00

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,666.16

MCKEE FOODS food 34.04

US BANK supl 108.39

US CELLULAR svc 739.62

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND MENARDS CF supl 256.41

SLED SHED eq 314.95

THE SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 45.30

US BANK misc 102.00

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO

supl 484.90

BENTON BLDG CTR eq 67.74

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 3.50

CRAW DADDY OUTDOORS supl 169.95

REGAL PLASTIC SUPL CO supl 120.00

TRACTOR SUPL CO supl 69.99

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN

VIETH CONSTRUCTION CORP

svc 36,180.45

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 736.24

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,626.40

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 12,718.22

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 123,885.69

ISAC ins 2,603.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,154.55

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 229.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 160.46

BERGEN PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC eq rpr 1,580.18

CF UTILITIES util 550.00

CENTURYLINK tel 1,255.75

CENTURYLINK tel 94.25

CENTURYLINK tel 166.32

CENTURYLINK tel 66.57

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,909.00

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 817.94

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 298.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 207.57

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 190.98

RTC COMMUNICATIONS tel 33.50

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 166.00

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS CONSULTING supl 5,000.00

MEDIACOM svc 136.90

US CELLULAR svc 181.43

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 26,436.94

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,145.00

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND BHC TREASURER misc 82,394.56

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that gravel roads continue to improve, although there are still some soft spots. Crews will be out with motor graders placing spot rock and getting roads ready for dust control through the month of May. She said there will be a public meeting on May 22 at 6:30 pm at Zion Lutheran Church on Grundy Road to discuss the Grundy Road project, with members of the boards of supervisors from both Black Hawk and Grundy Counties in attendance.

Trelka said that he wanted to recognize the courthouse building cleaners for the great maintenance work they did on the courthouse stairwells.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held April 16, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

THORN, TANYA OFFICE SPECIALIST 19.78 19.78 4/10/2019 BEGIN LEAVE

RECORDER, Sandie Smith BULVER, REBECCA J PERCENT. DEPUTY 21.61 31.06 4/7/2019 PROMOTION

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

LIES, DARWIN B LABOR/EQUIP OP II 24.39 24.39 4/19/2019 TERM PEND

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Black Hawk Electrical Co.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Irv Weber Facility ID# 68517 located at 11232 Dubuque Rd, Jesup, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Mid-American Energy, Waterloo, Iowa for placement of underground electric utility on County right-of-way along Wagner Rd as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Aspro, Inc. Waterloo, Iowa (letting held March 19, 2019 10:00 a.m.) for Contract ID 07-C007-136 (Project STBG-SWAP-C007(136)–FG-07 and FM-C007(152)–55-07) Cedar Wapsi Rd HMA Pavement widening and resurfacing and Marquis Rd H.M.A. resurfacing project with a bid of $2,871,298.95 (late Start Date: July 29, 2019; Working Days: 60; liquidated Damages: $2,000 per day) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to approve the submitted monthly COBRA HEALTH INSURANCE RATES and COVERAGES effective July 1, 2019. Motion carried.

Monthly premiums include 500 PLAN 750 PLAN

2% admin fee FAMILY SINGLE FAMILY SINGLE

Health / Rx / Basic Dental $2,323.83 $931.50 $2,181.03 $868.26

Health / Rx / Dental Buy-up $2,370.54 $944.89 $2,227.74 $881.65

Health / Rx only $2,258.28 $909.84 $2,115.48 $846.60

Basic Dental only $ 65.55 $ 21.66 $ 65.55 $ 21.66

Dental Buy-up only $ 112.26 $ 35.05 $ 112.26 $ 35.05

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES DUE AND PAYABLE of the submitted persons, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and cost, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended and that future property taxes on property owned by the persons will be suspended for such time as the persons remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the persons receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the APPLICATIONS for property tax exemption under authority of the Iowa Property Tax Natural Resources Exemption and Assessment Law, including Open Prairie and Wildlife Habitat, Pursuant to §427.1 Code of Iowa be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by T.J. Koenigsfeld, ICA, Black Hawk County Assessor.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

WORK SESSION – The Board of Supervisors discussed the proposed Veteran’s Affairs Community Center renovations. VA Director Yolando Loveless reviewed the anticipated uses of the center, including morale and welfare, recreational, educational, fundraising, holiday dinners, etc. He expected assistance from volunteers and public donations. Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said he was still working from the floor plan and the $210,000 estimate by an architect discussed during the FY20 budget process, but that the possible vacation by Grin and Grow from Pinecrest may create options for entities like VA. Little said that the current plan should go forward and if the Grin and Grow situation changes, possible ramifications will be discussed. White asked about the comparative areas under discussion. Geving said that the proposed center has 1600 square feet and Grin and Grow has 3600 square feet. White said that he wanted to encourage veteran events at service clubs rather than the center. Loveless said he hopes that the center can be used to recruit new members to the service clubs, which are seeing a generational dropoff. Little asked about volunteers being around confidential information. Loveless said volunteers wouldn’t be allowed in the office area, which will be separate from the center.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor