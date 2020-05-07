Waterloo, Iowa April 28, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Little that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 984.78

IRS fed pay 57,394.33

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 4,901.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,212.50

SSA fica 96,511.74

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 130.00

ACES svc 20,898.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 325.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 245.80

CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 632.45

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 26.29

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,200.00

COURIER publ 657.27

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 1,363.68

FASTENAL CO eq 10.34

FULLER, ANGELA svc 350.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 95.36

HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY rent 250.00

IWI MOTOR PARTS supl 35.00

JLL EXTENDED STAY APTS rent 500.00

KARENS PRINT RITE supl 866.57

LAIDIGS GLASS eq rpr 289.00

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 102.00

LOCKSPERTS INC eq 20.60

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 2,391.32

MENARDS CF supl 2,136.73

MENARDS WLOO misc 4,685.34

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC

supl 189.07

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 260.00

P&K MIDWEST prts 54.72

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 2,020.62

RIVERSIDE INVESTMENTS rent 225.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 225.00

THE SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 42.63

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS svc 3.55

WBC MECHANICAL INC rent 250.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 51.54

AFLAC ins 1,908.24

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 11.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,461.83

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 626.13

PECU oth pay 24,859.64

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rrent 225.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 450.00

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 1,467.34

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 361.91

BENTON BUILDING CTR eq 15.65

BHC LANDFILL svc 170.69

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq 200.00

BREMER CO reimb 520.85

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT reimb1,812.96

CF UTILITIES util 1.00

CENTURYLINK tel 2,053.49

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 2,039.60

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO svc 1,400.00

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 23.00

COOLEY PUMPING svc 200.00

ECOLAB INC supl 658.35

FEDEX svc 94.89

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 588.34

GALLS INC supl 105.95

GREEN SOURCE MGMT svc 208.35

GREINER LAW OFFICE svc 780.00

GRUNDY CO reimb 1,166.43

HACH CO supl 574.30

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS prts 69.14

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 13,575.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

svc 300.00

IA STATE MED EXAMINER

svc 16,415.14

LIBERTEL ASSOCIATES supl 41.87

LODGE CONSTRUCTION INC

eq rpr 1,862.40

MALBEC PROPERTIES rent 275.00

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 446.16

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 552.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.39

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 296.58

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 103.43

NEW DAY DAIRY svc 45.00

NIBBELINK, DEANNA ref 300.00

NE IA CHRISTIAN SVC CAMP ref 60.00

ODONNELL ACE HARDWARE INC

supl 175.65

OUTDOOR & MORE eq 51.12

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC reimb 2,846.96

PATLAN-REYES, NELIDA ref 275.00

PETERSON CONTRACTORS INC

svc 10,133.01

PRESTO-X svc 242.00

RADIO COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS eq rpr 285.00

SCARBROUGH RENTALS INC

rent 250.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS supl 45.70

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 3,070.00

STOKES WELDING prts 138.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 6,956.51

THE CARD CONNECTION supl 174.00

TREASURER STATE OF IA tax 1,528.00

TTA PROPERTIES rent 200.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

reimb 1,318.41

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 342.00

URBS DO IT BEST HDWR eq 22.97

US CELLULAR svc 211.09

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 2,000.00

VERIZON WIRELESS data 313.72

VETERANS MEML HOSP-ALLAMAKEE EMS ASSOC reimb 3,209.40

WASHINGTON, MARSHONDOUS

ref 300.00

WATERLOO OIL CO fudl 2,641.32

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 48.91

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 529.00

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 109.15

WHITEMAN, KAYLEY ref 600.00

WICKHAM FRANK rent 250.00

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 651.27

YOUNG, KENNETH rent 250.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 392.40

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 425.00

SSA fica 877.42

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

wk cmp 16,690.24

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN subsc 16.67

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 79.05

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

ALPHAGRAPHICS OF NORTH LIBERTY eq 3,465.00

BREMER CO supl 320.00

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 528.00

INTAB supl 177.96

OFFICE DEPOT supl 236.30

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 214.01

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 370.04

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.50

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 3,674.19

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 93.75

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 5,361.62

AFLAC ins 101.68

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 144.20

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.12

PECU oth pay 3,666.86

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 7,486.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 480.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 12,994.46

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

ACES svc 18.00

E CENTRLA IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

HARMS OIL CO fuel 7,700.37

MENARDS CF eq 13.18

RACOM CORP eq 3,421.54

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 248.57

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 431.42

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 71.20

PECU oth pay 1,599.50

5500 BEE RIDGE ASSOCIATES

svc 1,218.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 1,005.78

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 1,128.50

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIP CO

prts 44.74

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 808.81

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 2,203.21

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 68.54

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 1,484.45

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 289.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 108.11

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 26.95

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 28.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 48.05

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 425.12

SAM ANNIS & CO supl 239.80

SERVICE ROOFING CO INC svc 501.60

SKYLINE STEEL eq 11,404.80

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 642.41

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND LODGE CONSTRUCTION INC

eq rpr 465.60

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 62.79

SSA fica 150.24

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,682.03

MARCO INC svc 438.00

MCKEE FOODS food 36.52

MENARDS WLOO supl 117.63

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 348.90

SANDEES LTD eq 970.80

US CELLULAR svc 800.14

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

CDW GOVERNMENT INC sftwr 133.10

MENARDS CF supl 32.33

REGAN, NOAH svc 780.00

RUNNERS FLAT, INC supl 725.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 1,555.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,528.40

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 11,128.31

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 53,668.76

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,013.65

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 508.05

SSA fica 618.90

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 137.15

CENTURYLINK tel 1,188.28

CENTURYLINK tel 35.91

CENTURYLINK tel 98.33

CENTURYLINK tel 47.88

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 199.37

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IRS fed pay 384.62

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 634.40

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

COURIER publ 12.03

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 60.01

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING eq rpr 1,123.75

CENTURYLINK svc 538.52

MEDIACOM svc 156.90

US CELLULAR svc 183.18

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 1,930.97

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,695.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 3,988.72

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 7.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 76.92

MADISION NATL LIFE INS ins 53.05

PECU oth pay 2,332.50

MARCO INC maint 185.23

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held April 21, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that her crews are placing mile rock on gravel roads and preparing specified roads for dust control, which should be completed May 15, which is the usual schedule. PCI is constructing a causeway on the west side of the Cedar River for use in placing the piers for the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge on that side. Taylor Construction is working on the King Road bridge south of La Porte City.

Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said that he was finally able to purchase some hand sanitizer to provide to departments, and he also has sanitary gloves. His department is hanging Plexiglas sheets in offices at the courthouse and Pinecrest.

Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said that the state is taking over Black Hawk County’s COVID-19 case investigations until they are reduced to a level that the county can manage. She said that while the governor is allowing most counties (77) to open some closed businesses and facilities, Black Hawk County is not among those counties, and people should still stay at home. She thanked the Engineer’s Office for lending her office GIS staff for data mapping. Schwartz asked about church openings. Cisse Egbuonye verified that churches are allowed to be open statewide, not just the 77 counties, and that social distancing should be observed.

Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said that the parks and their showers and restrooms are ready to go, whenever they are allowed to reopen. He said that online programming is going very well.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Phil & Wes Thoma Facility ID# 68099 located in Fox Township, Section Twenty-nine (29) at 6334 Oxley Road Jesup, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Young Plumbing & Heating, Waterloo, IA, for the Jail Boiler project with a bid of $523,700.00 be approved and for the chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance and performance bond as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said it is a complex project that needs to be implemented without depriving the jail of hot water. He said it is estimated to decrease natural gas usage by 23.8%, or 2.3 million BTUs a year, a cost savings of approximately $14,000.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT to the Black Hawk County deferred compensation plans permit coronavirus-related distributions made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 be approved and to direct the Chair to sign for same.

Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said this allows early withdrawals of up to $100,000 from an employee’s deferred compensation plan without an early withdrawal fee. It is offered by Nationwide Retirement Systems, the county’s sole deferred compensation provider, but it will also be applied to the county’s grandfathered plans.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER $77,696.36 from the 2017 bond proceeds to the Debt Service Fund for FY20 be approved as recommended by James Perry, Finance Director.

Perry said that the projects for which the bonds were issued have been completed, and the remaining funds can be used to pay down the debt on the issuance faster. Laylin asked if it could be used for other capital purposes. Perry said it could, but it was probably too small of an amount to consider, particularly since the county’s reserves are so strong.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed County preparedness for COVID-19. Schwartz said that he recommended that the Board extend administrative paid leave for two more weeks. Little agreed, but thought that the action should give the Board authority to shorten the period before it ends if it sees fit. Laylin said she assumes that department heads are preparing for extra precautions when the county buildings reopen. Little said employees should return to full shifts for a number of days before the courthouse is reopened to the public.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka to extend the paid administrative leave policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic for two more weeks, unless the Board of Supervisors takes action to shorten that period. Motion carried.

Schwartz said that District Court Administrator Linda Nilges had asked about putting social distancing decals on courthouse floors. The Board had no objection.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said that since the deadline for property taxes has been pushed back to May 27, delinquent tax notices are held up. The annual tax sale will be moved from June to next fiscal year, so that there will be two tax sales in FY21. Finance Director James Perry said that revenues are tracking well for the county overall at this time. Little said that he was worried about things like Sheriff’s room and board revenue and park fees. Laylin said that local option sales tax and county gaming revenues will also be down. Schwartz said that federal stimulus for state and local government is being held up by the US Senate, and urged people to contact their senators. Little said the state can be expected to look to county funding to address some of its financial problems.

Schmidt said that when the courthouse reopens, she hopes to implement a “soft open” where people make appointments to come in, because she is expecting long lines otherwise, particularly from private-sale vehicle buyers and black and vanity license plates buyers.

Health Department Director Cisse Egbuonye said that the Tyson meatpacking plant has informed her that they have hired an environmental risk assessment contractor and a routine testing contractor. She said Tyson will try to coordinate with local health officials.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz offered condolences to the family and friends of the eleven COVID-19 casualties in Black Hawk County. He said that today is Worker’s Memorial Day, for which there is usually a ceremony at the Black Hawk Labor Temple to honor people who died on the job in the past year, or were injured or made ill. He said this year there will be a statewide virtual event at 6:00 this evening.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor