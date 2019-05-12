Waterloo, Iowa April 30, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at ten-forty-five o’clock (10:45) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: Craig White.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, White absent.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board held a DISCUSSION with Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director about an assessment of the IT Department. Veeder said the Iowa Counties Information Technology (ICIT) group has a tech team, which was honored by the National Association of Counties, that does assessments of county IT departments, and the supervisors could ask the Carroll County supervisors what they thought of the assessment they received. She said the only cost would be the travel for the tech team. Little asked about the contract renewal with ACES, coming up in May. Veeder said that she suggested a minor decrease, considering that Country View is no longer a county facility, and the Health Department has had a large staff reduction. She said she has not talked yet to the head management. Laylin suggested that ACES staff attend the May 7 Board meeting. She said that the Board has talked for years about having an assessment. Veeder said that former Human Resources Director Audra Heineman did a lot of work on an assessment, which is still available, and reviewed for the newer supervisors that when she (Veeder) became the head of the department, she wasn’t replaced, and that the GIS coordinator wasn’t replaced, that she used to have two network coordinators, and was in the process of replacing the second one out when the Board decided to hire ACES. Little said that he would like in-house staff, but it needs to be properly trained, and he isn’t sure the current staff is. He said the county has spent a lot of money on equipment, and he wondered it if was making life easier for county staff. Schwartz asked Veeder if she thought the ICIT tech team could help to answer those questions. Veeder said she did. Little asked if a supervisor could accompany the tech team when it evaluates IT staff. Veeder said she could ask. Schwartz said considering the minimal cost, the county should get an ICIT assessment, and then decide if further evaluation is necessary. Little said that the agreement with ACES could still be renewed, since it has a 60-day out clause. Veeder said that the IT infrastructure is pretty complicated, and hard for an outside organization to understand. She recalled that during budget deliberations she requested hiring a network administrator I and a network administrator II with different skill sets who would work together. She said there would still occasionally be a need for an outside firm for certain projects.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 11:02 a.m.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor