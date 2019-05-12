Waterloo, Iowa April 30, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay $1,056.70

IRS, fed pay $56,545.40

SSA, fica $94,767.75

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay $127.50

MEYER, BRITTANI, svc $109.50

ACES, svc $20,404.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $99.77

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $390.00

C&S REAL ESTATE, rent $300.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS, food $9,918.37

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, eq $1,215.89

COTT SYSTEMS, svc $3,300.00

COURIER, publ $653.75

CTS LANGUAGELINK, svc $331.77

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util

$1,531.16

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC, svc $696.15

FAR REACH TECHNOLOGIES, svc

$25.27

FORD JILL S, svc $376.50

FULLER, ANGELA, svc $315.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT, rent $800.00

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR, eq

$79.18

KEYSTONE LABS INC, svc $396.00

KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN, rent

$275.00

KLENK, BRENDA L B, svc $6.50

MARCO INC, svc $76,909.13

MENARDS WLOO, prts $47.78

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT,

rent $250.00

NAPHCARE INC, svc $104,321.26

NAREY KARI O , svc $24.00

NEOPOST USA INC, supl $33.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC, svc

$1,015.00

P&K MIDWEST, prts $75.15

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,890.36

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC,

supl $116.95

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$550.32

SLOYER MICHELLE, mil $68.63

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS, supl

$1,719.75

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $773.89

ALBUS, STACY, educ $54.00

BOESCHEN REINHARD, misc $19.00

BUNGER DEBRA, reimb $284.40

AFLAC, ins $2,065.82

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61, oth pay

$657.55

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA,

oth pay $8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$2,238.49

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81, oth pay

$673.43

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $476.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $5,320.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $1,562.50

PECU, oth pay $24,056.50

RADIUS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, oth pay

$225.83

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238,

oth pay $2,875.48

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC, oth pay

$166.24

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE, rent

$225.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $725.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, supl

$2,074.63

BURLINGTON TRAILWAYS, svc $167.50

CALIBRE PRESS INC, educ $249.00

CAMPBELL JENA, mil $95.94

CAPITOL VENDING INC, supl $7.50

CF UTILITIES, data $614.93

CENTURYLINK, tel $1,559.16

CENTURYLINK, tel $87.88

CENTURYLINK, tel $457.35

CENTURYLINK, tel $87.88

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS, supl $1,118.29

COUNTRY TERRACE, rent $200.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO, supl

$255.45

CRESENT CONDOS, rent $200.00

DICKEYS PRINTING, supl $315.00

ENGINEERING INNOVATION, supl

$227.49

EVELAND JOHN, rent $347.50

FAYETTE CO UNION, publ $617.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC, supl

$134.27

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR, eq rpr

$16.89

GALE MOTE ASSOCIATES, educ

$2,432.79

GALLS LLC, supl $39.00

GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC,

supl $71.25

GEORGE ALLYSON, reimb $53.08

GORDON LYNN A, svc $39.50

HONEYWELL INC, svc $1,351.97

IOWA ONSITE WASTE WATER ASSOC,

educ $230.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, eq rpr

$500.00

U OF IA, svc $44.12

U OF IA, svc $2,560.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M, rent $400.00

LEE, AMANDA, svc $70.00

MAGID GLOVE & SAFETY MFG CO,

supl $14.70

MALAISE SUSAN, svc $5.00

MERCYONE NE IA, svc $832.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.42

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $8.59

MOTEL 6, room $90.00

NELSON LARRY, rent $200.00

OELWEIN PUBLISHING, publ $480.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH, svc

$4,330.00

PRIMARY SYSTEMS, eq $210.60

PRIORITY DISPATCH CORP, svc

$392.00

PROJECT LIFESAVER INTERNATIONAL, svc $552.59

QUILL CORP, supl $268.43

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC, svc $200.00

SANOFI PASTEUR INC, supl $799.03

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO, supl

$912.76

SUCCESSLINK, svc $2,798.52

TAMA GRUNDY PUBLISHING, publ

$318.50

VERIZON WIRELESS, data $125.46

VONDRACEK, MELVIN, rent $275.00

VOSHELL MICHAEL, rent $200.00

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN, svc $344.37

WATERFALLS CAR WASH, lbr $25.90

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $8,767.10

WLOO WATER WORKS, util $200.59

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $205.78

WAVERLY NEWSPAPERS , publ $332.10

WHITNEY REPORTING SVCS, svc

$21.00

WICKHAM FRANK, rent $275.00

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $3,286.13

WOLTERS KLUWER LAW & BUSINESS, subscr $143.00

LOVELESS, YOLANDO, educ $217.00

TERRONES JASON, food $19.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS, fed pay $372.13

SSA, fica $845.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $330.00

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $21.96

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS, fed pay $1,531.90

SSA, fica $2,947.13

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$10.00

AFLAC, ins $6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$89.13

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81, oth pay

$4.86

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $7.90

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $152.50

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $103.44

RURAL BASIC FUND

IRS, fed pay $4,349.15

SSA, fica $7,148.76

AFLAC, ins $188.46

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$153.84

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $16.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $125.00

PECU, oth pay $4,379.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238,

oth pay $655.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS, fed pay $8,106.29

SSA, fica $13,268.30

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$25.00

ACES, svc $22.50

ASPRO INC, supl $196.84

BMC AGGREGATES, supl $30,864.01

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP, eq $308.19

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL, supl

$1,094.47

WOODS, TONY, reimb $53.47

AFLAC, ins $65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$480.75

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $65.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $230.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $25.00

POLK CO SHERIFF, oth pay $374.72

PECU, oth pay $2,213.50

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238,

oth pay $1,305.00

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL, supl

$308.11

ALL STATE RENTAL, maint $129.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, prts

$26.91

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC, supl $1,160.25

CF UTILITIES, util $73.56

CENTURYLINK, tel $52.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $180.66

CINTAS CORP, svc $28.70

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, prts $171.98

GIERKE ROBINSON CO, prts $88.20

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE, reimb

$368.54

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, eq

$1,313.60

KENNAMETAL INC, prts $122.11

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl

$220.00

LITTLE SIOUX PRAIRIE CO, svc

$7,500.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.26

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.39

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.73

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.82

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES, supl

$512.22

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO, eq

$592.98

MUTUAL WHEEL CO, prts $7.49

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $9.12

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC, prts

$55.09

SAM ANNIS & CO, supl $922.33

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP, svc

$91.00

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $628.62

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $308.49

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $38.39

RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND,

EASI FILE, eq $3,748.45

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS, fed pay $91.99

SSA, fica $193.16

BOB BARKER CO INC, eq $469.57

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $2,419.48

MCKEE FOODS, food $143.60

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC, eq

$3,525.10

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS, svc $235.66

RURAL SEWER FUND

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $15.51

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $64.14

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $31.44

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $30.91

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $19.71

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $25.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $18.79

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $16.27

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $19.96

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $14.16

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $14.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $13.87

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $23.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $13.04

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$13,100.65

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$89,250.02

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA, ins

$20,326.75

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ref

-$8.36

SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND

IOWA COMMUNITIES ASSURANCE POOL, svc $1,823.32

SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND

ACCESS SYSTEMS, eq rpr $144.00

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$1,329.62

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS, fed pay $869.23

SSA, fica $1,210.46

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

CF UTILITIES, util $237.22

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $194.67

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS, fed pay $342.27

SSA, fica $575.60

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$3.00

INRCOG, svc $1,200.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$8.36

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $50.00

CENTURYLINK, svc $59.50

CENTURYLINK, tel $528.51

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS, fed pay $2,129.66

SSA, fica $4,238.20

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$1.00

WELLMARK, ins $11,840.31

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$93.64

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $53.05

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $145.00

PECU, oth pay $2,364.50

MARCO INC, maint $185.23

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS, ins $4,897.30

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $57.32

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $58.51

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND STAR PLBG & HEATING INC, eq rpr

$8,762.50

DAVIS BROWN LAW FIRM, svc $737.52

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that frost boils on gravel roads are still a problem, especially in the northern part of the county, and it’s no use to put more rock on them until they dry out. She said roads may be embargoed but it’s hard to do that for roads with many residents or that are needed for agricultural purposes. Trelka commended Secondary Roads workers for doing what they could in a difficult situation.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held April 23, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Green Resource Management and Jordan Hoeppner.

3. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: 2007 John Deere Motor Grader 770DX #3, fixed asset number 5050-69.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Dunkerton Telephone Cooperative, Dunkerton, Iowa for placement of underground fiber utility on County right-of-way along E. Big Rock Rd South to Newell St. as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Allen & Cody Bown d/b/a Bown Farms Facility ID #62785 located in Grant Township, Section Thirty-two (32) at 30612 215th Street, Reinbeck, in Grundy County with application in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Mike Barrett for May 25, 2019, to be held at Flyers Airport Washburn on Weiden Road, Waterloo with Pyrotechnics done by Jeff Mather, J&M Displays.

2. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “A” Liquor License (LA) submitted by Waterloo Lodge No. 328 Loyal Order of Moose d/b/a Moose Lodge #328, 6636 La Porte Rd, Washburn.

3. The MEMBER PROXY that appoints Dana Laidig as the Primary Contact and Pete Burk as the Alternate Contact to represent Black Hawk County with the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP) for purposes relating to risk reduction and loss control information.

4. The CERTIFICATE OF TITLES for Country View Vehicles transferring the vehicles over to the new owners.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the three year CONTRACT EXTENSION between Black Hawk County and the Cedar Bend Humane Society effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022 for Basic Animal Care Services at a rate of $26,748.31 per year ($2,259.03 per month), Confined Animal Pickup Services at a rate of $38.60 for live deer and $25.75 for all other animals, Dead Animal Pickup Services in the amount of $38.60 for deer with a $60 disposal fee between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with an additional rate of $50 for after-hours services, and with an annual increase of 1% for all contract fees for the unincorporated areas of Black Hawk County be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Certificate of Insurance with the County Auditor.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to approve the Memorandum of Agreement with the Salvation Army allowing the County to use their parking lot for county employee parking spaces located at 415 E. 7th Street, Waterloo.

Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk said that he had reviewed the agreement and found it to be all right. Little asked if there would be any county expense preparing the lot. Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said that some spots needed cold patch to avoid tripping hazards, and some yellow lines need to be painted. He hoped that Secondary Roads would be able to assist with this and keep the cost down. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Clapsaddle-Garber Associates, Cedar Falls, Iowa for monument preservation and on-call surveying Services for the remainder of calendar year 2019 at various locations in Black Hawk County with a bid of $7,800.00 for monument preservation and surveying services not to exceed $22,800.00 be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that this is necessary since the county no longer has a licensed surveyor. She said that $15,000 is for the estimated monument preservation that will be needed for planned road projects, and $7,800 is an estimate for on-call surveying. Little asked what she would do with the surveyor truck and equipment the county still has. Nicholas said that there is a lot of survey work that her technician can do, which is not statutorily limited to a licensed surveyor.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Atech Freeman Security, Cedar Rapids IA, for the Pinecrest door access system addition project in the amount of $23,500.00 and for the Chair to sign the contract conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance and performance bond as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said this is for ten additional door fobs, for the wing doors at the ends of the hallways, the doors to the basement and to the mechanical room, and in the elevator. Little said that some of the public have to go to the end of the hall. Geving said that a notification system for each floor is in the proposal. He said the plan has been received well by the employees. He said the system will be integrated with the fire alarm and the shelter-in-place program.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Paulson Electric of Waterloo, Inc., Waterloo IA, in the amount of $22,400.00 for the exterior lighting replacement at the Pinecrest facility be approved and for the Chair to sign the contract conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said the project includes 28 lights, some on poles and some on the building. LED lights will be used, reducing energy costs and maintenance, and resulting in rebates. He said there was a lower bid that did not meet specifications.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to approve the statement of work for the migration to Docuware for $17,720.00 with Ricoh and the server operating software for $1,872.48 from CDW-G to be used by The Treasurer’s, Board of Supervisors Office, Human Resources, and Auditor’s Office. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-227 from a request submitted by Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of La Porte City at 8005 Jesup Road to rezone 1.05 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District to allow for the construction of the parking lot south of the Jesup Road and Jubilee Road Intersection. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing/bid opening to be held at 9:07 a.m. on May 14, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed purchase one (1) used 80 ton crane for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Office. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Janitorial contract to be effective July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2022. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to AUTHORIZE AND DIRECT the Finance Director to set the date of hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on May 21, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed FY19 Budget Amendment. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the APPOINTMENT of Tony Woods as the 2019 Black Hawk County Weed Commissioner be approved as recommended by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that each owner and each person in possession or control of any land in unincorporated Black Hawk County shall cut, burn, or otherwise destroy all noxious weeds thereon, as defined in the provisions of §317 of the Code of Iowa, at such time in each year and in such manner as shall prevent said weeds from blooming or coming to maturity, and shall keep said lands free from such growth of any other weeds as shall render the streets or highways adjoining said land unsafe for public travel. Noxious weeds shall be cut or otherwise destroyed on or before June 1, 2019, and as often thereafter as is necessary to prevent said production and to direct the publication of notice in the official newspapers of Black Hawk County.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors authorize the County Auditor to destroy the following: Payroll Registers (1947-1958), Payroll Warrant Registers (1965-1966), Payroll W-2 Ledgers (2007-2009), Payroll Time Cards (2013-2014), Payment Invoices (2014-2015), Board Minutes-Rough Drafts (7/1/2012-6/30-2013). Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said it was ironic that the legislature passed what it called the Local Budget Transparency bill at 3 o’clock in the morning.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor