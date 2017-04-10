Waterloo, Iowa April 4, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENT. Tom Leohr said the supervisors are supporting wind turbines, which he opposes.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

A-1 CAREERS, svc $185.40

AABLE PEST CONTROL INC, svc $1,215.50

ACCESSIBLE MED IA, svc $7,074.75

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY, food $859.29

ARJOHUNTLEIGH, eq rpr $335.75

B&B LOCK & KEY, eq rpr $20.00

BHC TREASURER, svc $205.94

BRIGGS HEALTHCARE, svc $75.29

CBS STAFFING , svc $1,008.64

CENTURYLINK, tel $50.86

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO, supl

$51.83

DIRECT SUPL INC, supl $1,340.93

DIRECTV, svc $610.19

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO, food

$191.44

GRP & ASSOCIATES, svc $275.00

HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD,

supl $288.28

HORIZON HCS INC, svc $1,453.71

LAND & WHEELS, eq $109.58

MARTIN BROS, supl $11,438.81

MCKESSON MED-SURGICAL, svc

$5,251.26

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES INC, supl

$735.74

NETWORK SERVICES CO, svc

$1,473.39

OKEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC, maint

$268.16

PATTERSON MEDICAL, supl $307.27

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL, supl

$532.73

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT, svc

$154.95

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $2,220.41

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Lyndsey Anderson, Waste Trac Recycling Educator, to promote the upcoming Household Hazardous Materials Drop-off & Electronics Recycling Event (sponsored by the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission and the City of Waterloo) for all Black Hawk County residents to be held Saturday, April 8th (9:00 AM- 2:00 PM) at the Waterloo Waste Water Treatment Plant (3505 Easton Ave). Household hazardous materials will be accepted from Black Hawk County households for free, whereas fees apply for recycling certain electronics, (depending on the type and quantity of electronics). Business waste will not be accepted. For complete details, visit the commission website (http://www.WasteTrac.org), call (319) 266-8722, or learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/1734641830108915/

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas repeated her presentation of March 28 about the windrows on gravel roads, and demonstrated with projected pictures.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held March 28, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL 550.79 E911 SVC COM 550.79

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Clark Even Facility ID #67178 located in Fox Township, Section thirty-two (32) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The APPLICATION for a Class “B” Beer (BB) (Includes Wine Coolers) submitted by Iowa Motorsports LLC d/b/a Cedar Falls Motorsports Park, 7227 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST RESPONSIVE BID received from K Construction, Inc. Elkader, Iowa (letting held March 21, 2017 10:00 a.m.) for Project BROS-C007(142)–8J-07 Hammond Avenue Bridge Replacement on Hammond Avenue from D35 Schrock Road South 0.8 miles on the west line of S35 T88N R13W, with a bid of $316,071.08, be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST RESPONSIVE BID received from Aspro, Inc. Waterloo, Iowa (letting held March 21, 2017 10:00 a.m.) for 3 tied HMA Pavement Widening/Resurfacing projects: STP-S-C007(143)–E-07 on D38 Poyner Road West from 5th Street in Gilbertville to V51 Canfield Road; STP-S-C007(144)–E-07 on D17 West 27th Street, from the Grundy County Line to Union Road; FM-C007(146)–55-07 on D38 Poyner Road East, from V51 Canfield Road to V62 Jesup Road, with a bid of $2,436,428.33, be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said only one bid was received, but it was similar to Aspro’s bid in 2016, so she felt it should be accepted.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Clifton Larson Allen, Cedar Rapids, Iowa to provide professional auditing services to Black Hawk County in the amount of $57,000 for FY17; $58,700 for FY18; and $60,400 for FY19 be approved as recommended by Susan Deaton, Finance Director.

Deaton said she received six responses and Clifton Larson Allen was the lowest, and it was much lower than the bid made by the county’s current auditors, Williams & Co. She said Clifton Larson Allen’s references gave them a good character. Little asked what last year’s fee was. Deaton said $74,000.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ENGAGEMENT LETTER between Black Hawk County and Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. for services rendered in the role of Bond Counsel be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT EXTENSION between Black Hawk County and Pedersen, Dowie, Clabby and McCausland (PDCM) to provide insurance and related risk management services to the County in the amount of $43,000 effective July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County Country View Nursing Facility and Helping Hands Healthcare Solutions for utilizing professional healthcare services be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Dennis Coleman, Country View Administrator.

Coleman said that Helping Hands is a local company just starting up, and they don’t require a buyout on temporary employee contracts. Laylin asked if he would continue to use other companies. Coleman said he would initially, but he wants to get to the point where Helping Hands is the only one for the sake of consistency of care.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the DATA GRANT AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Bingqing Liang with the University of Northern Iowa, Department of Geography to use GIS Data for studying the impact of both historical and future land use/land cover change on surface water quality in an impaired watershed in the middle of the Cedar River Basin in Black Hawk County, Iowa be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the construction and funding alternatives for the replacement of the Cedar Wapsi Bridge located on Cedar Wapsi Road/Highway C57. Assistant Engineer Ryan Brennan reviewed Alternate #1, which keeps the new bridge on the same alignment as the old bridge, at an estimated cost of $6.5 million, and Alternate #2, which puts the new bridge 55 feet south of the old bridge, allowing the old bridge to stay open during the two-year construction project, at an estimated cost of $7.3 million (see minutes of March 21, 2017 for further details).

Brennan gave four funding options in response to the supervisors’ request for more than the two options presented on March 21, as follows:

Option 1

• $3.1 million County Highway Bridge Program (Federal Aid)

• $1.2 million local construction funds

• $3.0 million Farm-to Market funds (State Aid)

Brennan said this would drastically reduce the amount of paving and bridge replacement projects for several years.

Option 2

• $3.1 million County Highway Bridge Program (Federal Aid)

• $1.2 million local construction funds

• $3.0 million bond funds

Brennan said this would not affect the current Farm-to-Market paving projects.

Option 3

• $2.5 million County High Bridge Program (Federal Aid)

• $800,000 local construction funds

• $4.0 million bond funds

Brennan said this would not affect the current Farm-to-Market paving projects, and would allow additional bridge projects in the five-year plan, specifically the Gresham Road bridge over Crane Creek for $700,000.

Option 4

• 7.3 million bond funds

Brennan said this would allow bridges over Crane Creek on Gresham Road ($700,000) and Wheeler Road ($600,000) and a bridge over Spring Creek on Fox Road ($400,000).

Little said he favored Funding Options 1 and 2. Schwartz said he favored Alignment Alternate #1 (current alignment) because the $800,000 difference in cost could be spent on other critical needs, like the jail parking lot (estimated cost $800,000). He said he drove the detour route twice and found that it took five minutes and 24 seconds longer than the current route. Brennan said a bridge on that route is posted and cannot be used by heavy equipment. He said they estimated an economic cost to users of over $1 million. Schwartz said that the bridge needs to be replaced, but it won’t be used by most people in the county, who would better benefit by the money being spent in other ways. Little said construction projects always cause inconvenience, but it’s the price you pay for improvements. Magsamen said that he was concerned about the amount of inconvenience for a two-year period. He asked how agricultural equipment would get across the river. Brennan said they would have to go to Janesville to cross Highway 218, and then take gravel roads. White asked how many farmers would be affected. Brennan said he didn’t know. White said he couldn’t see adding $800,000 to taxpayers to remove this inconvenience, and that if the bridge wasn’t being addressed now it would have to be closed later. Magsamen said the county has a history of leaving old bridges open during construction for public convenience. He asked about the impact on emergency services. Brennan said they hadn’t been asked but he was sure they would have concerns. Laylin was concerned by interruption of emergency services and school bus routes as well as the two-year detour for others and said she supported Alternate #2.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors approve Alternate #1 for the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge replacement over the Cedar River, in which the new bridge will be built on the existing bridge alignment, the crossing will be closed to traffic for the estimated two-year duration of the project, and the estimated cost is $6,500,000.

AYES: Little, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: Laylin, Magsamen. Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed funding options. Magsamen asked Finance Director Susan Deaton how the options would affect the county’s annual debt service costs. Deaton said if the county bonded for $3 million over eight years (Option 2) it would add an estimated $429,100 annually to debt service costs, but since the Debt Service Fund balance is around $1.8 million, the fund balance could be reduced by $400,000 in FY19 and FY20 to offset that increase, and in FY21 the retirement of other bonds will lower debt service costs by about $610,000. Other significant decreases occur in FY24 and FY25.

Deaton said if the county bonded for $4 million over eight years (Option 3) it would add an estimated $572,050 annually to debt service costs, but with the $400,000 fund balance reductions in FY19 and FY20 cited above, the annual increase would be limited to about $172,050, and would benefit from the same bond retirements cited above.

Deaton said if the county bonded for the full $6.5 million over ten years (Option 4) it would add an estimated $776,060 annually to debt service costs, and she would recommend a $500,000 Debt Service Fund balance reduction in FY19 and a $400,000 reduction in FY20, with the same effect of bond retirement starting in FY21 as above.

Little said that these estimates assume no future bonding. Deaton said that the Engineer’s Office anticipates no other bonding in their five-year plan, and nothing major has been identified by other departments for the foreseeable future. Little said that emergencies occur, and he could think of one area that would be a considerable cost.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors approve Payment Option 2 for the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge replacement over the Cedar River, in which an estimated $3,500,000 in federal and local funds will be used, and the county will bond for an estimated $3,000,000.

AYES: Little.

NAYS: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. Resolution failed.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors approve Payment Option 3 for the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge replacement over the Cedar River, in which an estimated $2,500,000 in federal and local funds will be used, and the county will bond for an estimated $4,000,000.

Schwartz said he leaned toward Option 4 because it would allow more projects in the near future, which would let the county continue to be justifiably proud of its forward-looking road and bridge program while other areas of Iowa have serious infrastructure problems. Little said that the cost of borrowing has gone up significantly since the Brandon Road bridge was built and that needs to be considered. Laylin asked if the decision to use the Alternative #1 alignment will mean the reduction of a bridge from the five-year plan. Brennan said that Funding Option 3 adds a bridge and Option 4 would add two beyond that. Little said that some bridges in the plan have very low use. Nicholas said that was true but that there are still people living near them that need them. Magsamen said that delaying a bridge project doesn’t mean it won’t be replaced.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT of five (5) refurbished pumps not to exceed $7,850 for the Washburn Sanitary Sewer System as recommended Ben Delagardelle, Urban Services, Inc.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the salaries for Department Heads and Non-bargaining employees be increased by 3% for Fiscal Year 2018.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Julene E. Contreras on taxes owed for 2016/2017 installments in the amount of $805 for Parcel #9014-35-476-019 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Douglas Buss on taxes owed for 2016/2017 installments in the amount of $818 for Parcel #8913-17-429-007 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, §427.9 of the Code of Iowa states that recipients of federal supplementary security income of state supplementary assistance, and/or residents of health care facilities receiving payments from the Department of Human Services for the recipient’s care, are eligible for suspension of taxes, now therefore

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the taxes due and payable of the following person, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees, and costs, in accordance with the provisions of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be and is hereby suspended:

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that future property taxes on property owned by the above-named person will be suspended for such time as the person remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the person receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for one Voting Machine Technician position (replacement, permanent, part-time) in the Elections Department be approved, as recommended by Karen Showalter, Elections Manager. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-183 from a request submitted by Nancy Peters to rezone 2.2 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to allow for the construction of a single family home (legally described as: Commencing at the Center of aforesaid Section Fifteen (15); thence S01°57’01”E Seventy and Seventy Hundredths (70.70) feet along the East line of aforesaid Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) to the point of beginning; thence continue S01°57’01”E Three Hundred Nineteen and Eleven Hundredths (319.11) feet still along said East line to the Northeast corner of parcel described in Document No. 2011-14985 in the Black Hawk County Recorder’s Office; thence S88°52’52”W Three Hundred (300.00) feet along the North line of said parcel to the Northwest corner of said parcel; thence N01°56’01”W Three Hundred Twenty and One Hundredth (320.01) feet along the Northerly extension of the West line of said parcel to the Easterly extension of the South line of Parcel “H”, Document 2017-14834 in aforesaid Recorder’s Office; thence N89°03’09”E Two Hundred Ninety-nine and Ninety-three Hundredths (299.93) feet along said Easterly extension to the point of beginning containing 2.20 acres.). Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the request submitted by Jeff Rottinghaus for a Conditional Amendment in the “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District in order to allow the owner of a mini-storage facility to construct a 60’ x 100’ office building and have additional outside storage (legally described as: That part of the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 23, T87N R12W of the 5th Principal Meridian, Black Hawk County, Iowa, bound as follows: Commencing at a point on the West line of said NW ¼ that is Six and Eight Hundreds chains South of the NW corner of said NW ¼; thence South along said West line a distance of 378 feet; thence East at right angles to said West line to the center line of the State Road; thence Northwesterly along said center line to a point that is Six and Eight Hundredths chains Southeasterly ( measured along the center line of said State road) from the North line of said Section; thence South 85 1/2° West a distance of Ten and Sixty-Five Hundredth chains to the point of beginning.). Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-184 from a request submitted by Dennis Miller to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District and 2.9 acres from “A-R” Agricultural District to “A” Agricultural District, to allow for the construction of one single-family dwelling in the area zoned “A-R” (legally described as: That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 SE 1/4) of Section No. 17, Township No. 90 North, Range No. 14 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Black Hawk County Iowa, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, point being a found ½” rebar with aluminum cap license #16264; thence along the West line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter North 00°11’ East a distance of 93.6 feet; thence South 89°13½’ East a distance of 83.0 feet to the point of beginning; thence North 00°11 East a distance of 337.4 feet; thence South 89°54’ East a distance of 64.15 feet; thence North 01°01½’ West a distance of 186.65 feet; thence South 88°59¾’ East a distance of 199.75 feet; thence South 00°11’ West a distance of 523.95 feet; thence North 89°13½’ West a distance of 264.9 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 2.90 acres. Note: The West line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter is assumed to bear North 00°11’ East for this description.). Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by RDS Holdings to plat 6.47 acres for the purpose of splitting an existing parcel into two lots that are 2.49 acres and 3.98 acres in area, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder. (Legally described as: THIS PLAT REPRESENTS A SURVEY OF PARCEL “B”: That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SE 1/4 SW 1/4) of Section No. 12, Township No. 90 North, Range No. 14 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Black Hawk County Iowa, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, point being a set ½” rebar with license #16264; thence along the West line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter North 00°11¾’ East a distance of 50.0 feet to a set ½” rebar with license #16264; thence North 89°56¼’ East a distance of 283.7 feet to a set ½” rebar with license #16264, being the point of beginning; thence North 00°18¾’ East a distance of 610.0 feet to the North line of the South 660.0 feet of said Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, point being a set ½” rebar with license #16264; thence along said North line North 89°56¼’ East a distance of 177.05 feet to the Northwest corner of Amended Parcel “A” per Plat of Survey dated 11/26/1997 recorded in Misc. Book 328 Page 242 in the Office of the Black Hawk County Recorder, point being a found ½” rebar; thence along the West line of said Amended Parcel “A”, also being the East line of the West 462.0 feet of said Southeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter South 00°14¼’ West a distance of 610.0 feet to a set ½” rebar with license #16264; thence South 89°56¼’ West a distance of 177.85 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 2.49 acres including 0.18 acres right-of-way. Subject to restrictions, easements, covenants, ordinances, and limited access provisions of record and not of record. Note: The South line of the Southwest Quarter is assumed to bear South 89°56¼’ West for this description. THIS PLAT REPRESENTS A SURVEY OF PARCEL “C”: That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SE 1/4 SW 1/4) of Section No. 12, Township No. 90 North, Range No. 14 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Black Hawk County Iowa, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, point being a set ½” rebar with license #16264; thence along the West line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter North 00°11¾’ East a distance of 50.0 feet to a set ½” rebar with license #16264, being the point of beginning; thence continuing along said West line North 00°11¾’ East a distance of 577.5 feet to the North line of the South 660.0 feet of said Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, point being a set ½” rebar with license #16264; thence along said North line North 89°56¼’ East a distance of 284.95 feet to a set ½” rebar with license #16264; thence South 00°18¾’ West a distance of 610.0 feet to a set ½” rebar with license #16264; thence South 89°56¼’ West a distance of 283.7 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 3.98 acres including 0.24 acres right-of-way. Subject to restrictions, easements, covenants, ordinances, and limited access provisions of record and not of record. Note: The South line of the Southwest Quarter is assumed to bear South 89°56¼’ West for this description.)

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said the owner wishes to move materials from his current structure to an adjoining lot to free up the first lot for potential clients.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Ten-ten o’clock (10:10) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the construction permit application for an existing confinement feeding operation for Porkhaven Farms, LLC d/b/a Beck Site located in Section Twenty-nine (29), Eagle Township.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received.

There were no written objections. Little said it was his understanding that the Board has no authority to deny the request. Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk said that was correct, that approval was an administrative or ministerial duty of the Board. Schwartz asked Porkhaven owner Blake Hollis why he didn’t seek any points on the Master Matrix for air filtration. Hollis said that no filtration process that works and is cost effective is currently available, but he would be interested if one became available. Schwartz described a supposedly effective biofiltration system that he saw explained at a meeting of the Iowa State Association of Counties. Hollis said if it would reduce the odor of hog production he would be interested. Laylin asked if he meets with his neighbors. Hollis said he tries to meet with everyone but it’s difficult to determine where to draw the line. Magsamen said the facility is in an isolated location. White said he visited the site and didn’t find the odors exceptionally offensive. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the Master Matrix as submitted by Porkhaven Farms, LLC for the Existing Confinement Feeding Operation, for Porkhaven Farms, LLC d/b/a Beck Site be approved and direct the County Auditor to submit all oral and written comments, as well as proof of publication to the Department of Natural Resources. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the application for an Existing Confinement Feeding Operation, for Porkhaven Farms, LLC d/b/a Beck Site be approved. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White expressed condolences for the families of Waterloo educator Liz Crowley and Kingsley Elementary School student Jacob Simon.

Schwartz reported on the meeting of the Middle Cedar River Watershed Management Authority, and said that project coordinator Adam Rodenberg will attend a future Board meeting. Schwartz said that at the ISAC meeting he referenced in regard to the Porkhaven construction permit request he heard suggestions about supervisors providing better definitions for terms used in the Master Matrix process, and providing a list of which parts of the matrix they would prefer confinement sites to score points in.

Magsamen said he attended the Upper Cedar River Watershed Management Authority meeting, where he learned that after last year’s heavy rains, 41% of the nitrates entering the Gulf of Mexico from the Mississippi River came from Iowa, which shows the need to control flooding in the watershed.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor