Waterloo, Iowa April 7, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Troy R. Petersen of the Conservation Office for 25 years of service and Sandra L. Heinen of the Health Department for 30 years of service.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 26,975.50

IPERS ipers 223,518.57

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM svc 72.00

ALTORFER INC svc 7,430.33

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 73.80

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,245.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 3,149.89

CONTROL INSTALLATIONS OF IA

eq 15,999.11

COURIER publ 777.45

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 301.70

DATA BUSINESS EQUIP INC supl 69.10

DEBNER JULIE A svc 362.00

DUNCAN, TARA svc 245.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 325.00

EHRLICH , BETH svc 10.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 917.15

FASTENAL CO supl 222.77

FORD JILL S svc 258.50

FULLER, ANGELA svc 770.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 120.88

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 176.67

IRISH REPORTING svc 73.25

MAIL SVCS svc 4,028.12

MARCO INC svc 57.21

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 200.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,431.91

MENARDS WLOO misc 374.58

NAREY KARI O svc 7.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,015.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 2,003.64

SANDEES LTD supl 501.85

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

TOPHAT AUTOMOTIVE SYNDICATE

svc 280.00

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 7.52

WD INVESTMENTS rent 50.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 746.65

DEWITT GABRIELLE mil 33.11

ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC supl 36.20

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 2,626.52

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 198.64

AMERIGROUP IA INC ref 1,694.07

AT&T svc 395.68

BREMER CO reimb 1,609.08

BROWNELLS INC prts 31.92

BUCHANAN CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 76.24

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT

reimb 1,745.86

BURK LAW FIRM svc 1,468.50

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 98.46

CF UTILITIES data 524.53

CF UTILITIES util 101.49

CF UTILITIES data 438.62

CHASKA, BURT ref 64.00

CIVICPLUS svc 24,986.17

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 251.89

COE COLLEGE svc 270.00

COMMUNITY MEML HOSPITAL

reimb 1,667.34

COUNTRY BOY ENTERPRISES

rent 225.00

DANIELSEN PAUL rent 200.00

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 820.00

DIZDARIC, MERIMA svc 75.00

ECHO GROUP INC supl 84.30

EQUITY VESTORS rent 500.00

FAYETTE CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 3,780.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

eq 578.53

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 141.17

FRICKSON, DONA rent 200.00

GALLS supl 157.28

GARCIA, LEONILA svc 60.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 617.01

GRAYBILL BRETT rent 425.00

GREEN SOURCE MGMT svc 178.35

GRIFFIN INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

GRUNDY CO reimb 1,539.67

HARRIS CLEANING SVC & SLS INC

svc 350.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 2,245.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 250.00

HOWARD, BRAD rent 250.00

IN THE LOOP PROPERTIES rent 200.00

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY

svc 150.00

ISAC dues 225.00

KARBEN, KAREN svc 90.00

KIRK GROSS CO eq 2,624.63

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 200.00

KOERPERICH, HAILEY ref 950.00

KRAMER, MIKE ref 201.40

LINN CO svc 77.44

LPC CONNECT data 161.25

MARTIN HEALTH SVCS svc 142.17

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 104.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8.59

MUBIBYA, ERNEST SHABANI svc 90.00

NELSON LARRY rent 450.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 237.12

ON TARGET AMMUNITION

supl 11,695.26

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC reimb 1,034.10

PITNEY BOWES supl 256.16

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 197.25

PRESTO-X svc 242.00

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION

svc 1,249.50

QUADIENT, INC eq rent 117.00

QUILL CORP supl 9.49

QUINT, KAYLA ref 1,000.00

RAPIDS REPRODUCTIONS INC

supl 49.76

REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO reimb 808.39

REIFF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY svc 1,000.00

RICOH USA INC svc 815.52

SAMYNTHA PRITCHETT ref 275.00

SHEEHAN PROPERTY MGMT

rent 225.00

SNYDER AUTO GLASS eq rpr 290.00

SPRAGUE, VERONICA rent 200.00

STANARD & ASSOCIATES INC

svc 274.50

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 54.37

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 116.97

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

eq rpr 165.68

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 18,266.78

SHRED MASTER svc 238.96

TOWNE, NATHANIEL ref 375.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO

ref 15,984.78

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

reimb 1,293.92

UNI FOUNDATION ref 375.00

US CELLULAR svc 211.63

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 52.40

VERICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS

supl 170.15

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 93.29

VETERANS MEML HOSPITAL

reimb 406.35

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 11.95

WLOO CATHOLIC FAITH FORMATION ref 300.00

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 10,468.63

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 6,292.19

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 405.73

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 624.88

WEBSTER CO SHERIFF svc 30.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS svc 4.50

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 1,108.62

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 243.00

IPERS ipers 2,210.81

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 121.00

IPERS ipers 789.46

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,458.50

IPERS ipers 14,120.60

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,548.00

IPERS ipers 28,058.21

BLACK HILLS ENERGY svc 317.13

BMC AGGREGATES supl 1,705.42

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

util 57.29

CALHOUN-BURNS AND ASSOCIATES INC svc 228.00

CF UTILITIES util 7.25

CENTURYLINK tel 48.13

HIWAY PRODUCTS INC prts 1,280.39

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 334.27

LPC CONNECT tel 38.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 19.05

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.45

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.77

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 201.11

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.01

MITCHELL1 svc 225.00

NORTHERN IOWA CONSTRUCTION svc 10,014.00

POMP’S TIRE SVC eq 1,335.00

STAR EQUIPMENT LTD prts 112.62

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS eq 894.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 1,088.26

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 25.00

IPERS ipers 367.49

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,103.08

MCKEE FOODS food 44.50

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 280.29

SANDEES LTD svc 285.00

MOJACK DISTRIBUTORS supl 249.99

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND KAPAUN CONSULTING ENGINEERS svc 9,750.00

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 10,837.08

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 9,631.10

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP ins 90.00

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 21,285.35

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 56,283.83

PERSPECTIVE CONSULTING PARTNERS ins 10,000.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 292.40

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,368.25

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 205.00

IPERS ipers 1,304.08

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 120.76

CF UTILITIES util 244.62

LPC CONNECT tel 261.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 183.26

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 179.18

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 221.58

US CELLULAR eq rent 2,699.67

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 170.00

IPERS ipers 1,253.07

ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING

svc 209.27

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 21.39

HAZARDOUS MAT REG TRAINING CTR util 1,475.23

RANDALLS MEAT AND CATERING

food 141.58

US BANK misc 641.70

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,081.00

IPERS ipers 9,171.01

SCHMIDT, LORI mil 12.76

VISA misc 213.65

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Building Superintendent Rory Geving said he ordered 24 sheets of Plexiglas to be used at counters to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and the shipment has been delayed until next week. He said he will install them with the understanding that some departments may wish them to be permanent. He said that he has a plan for enclosing the receptionist’s area at the Veterans Affairs Community Center that will cost an estimated $5000. He will give specific details to the Board to be considered next week.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held March 31, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, TONY THOMPSON

BOECK, HARALD J DEPUTY SHERIFF 32.24 32.24 3/29/2020 TERM PEND

BOLDT, AUSTIN R CIV DETENT OFF 20.11 20.11 3/23/2020 TERM PEND

BURTWELL, DONTATE MR CONTR TECH 19.34 19.34 3/30/2020 NEW HIRE

HINZ, PATTI J BOOKING CLERK 26.47 26.47 3/27/2020 TERM PEND

KRAMER, DALTON C CIV DETENT OFF 19.34 19.34 3/30/2020 NEW HIRE

RIECK, KEVIN L CIV DETENT OFF 19.34 19.34 3/30/2020 NEW HIRE

SHARKEY, LUPITA T BOOKING CLERK 19.34 19.34 3/30/2020 NEW HIRE

SMOCK, ALEX D DEPUTY SHERIFF 28.66 29.81 3/22/2020 ANN STEP INCR

VAALA, CRAIG A MR CONTR TECH 23.53 24.47 3/22/2020 ANN STEP INCR

ATTORNEY, BRIAN WILLIAMS

ROBINSON, DARIUS P ASST CTY ATTY 31.94 33.49 3/22/2020 ANN STEP INCR

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Superior Welding Supply.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §427.1 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Blacktop Service, Inc., Humboldt, Iowa (letting held March 10, 2020 9:05 a.m.) for Project L-7521 for Fiscal Year 2021 sealcoating in various locations throughout the County with a total bid of $211,503.60 (Late Start Date: July 1, 2020, Working Days: 30; Liquidated Damages: $1,000 per day) be awarded and direct the Chair to sign the contract and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to AUTHORIZE and direct the Chair to sign the Fiscal Year 2021 Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) Secondary Road Budget and Five-Year Construction Plan as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said she must provide the budget and five-year plan to the IDOT by April 15 each year. She said IDOT projects that Road Use Tax Funds will drop 25% for the next several quarters due to a decrease in traffic volume currently estimated at 40%. There may be a federal infrastructure stimulus bill, and if it requires shovel-ready projects, she said she has several that would qualify. She provided a list of road and bridge projects through 2025 and discussed a couple of them. She said that she would like to remove the E. Bennington Road bridge that was damaged by an overweight load in 2017, but she knows that some people want it repaired, possibly for pedestrian use, and she would like to have further input by the Board and the public. Demolition is estimated at $100,000 to $150,000, repair (which would be good for about ten years) at $200,000 to $250,000. She said in 2022 the city of Cedar Falls wants the county to partner with it on a project to pave West Viking Road with concrete from the current city limits to Union Road, and it install storm sewer, new culverts, and curb and gutter. The city currently maintains the road and is in the process of annexing the land to the south of this portion of Viking Road. The city wants the county to pay for roughly 30% of the $3 million project, but she recommends that the county pay $225,000, based on what the county would normally do, which would be to improve the sealcoat road to asphalt and replace the culverts. That cost is about $300,000 a mile, and this is shorter.

Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the adoption of a Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan for Black Hawk County, Iowa.

Laylin said the plan expires May 4. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TEMPORARY POLICY for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act be approved as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

Bunger said that this policy complies with the new law that will expire on December 31, and instructs employers, including the county, how to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. She recommended making the policy effective whenever the Board ends its paid administrative leave policy, which is currently in effect through April 14.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

WORK SESSION

The Board discussed County preparedness for COVID-19. Schwartz asked for a resolution calling on Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to issue a Shelter-in-Place (SIP) proclamation. Little said he didn’t want the Board to send that recommendation unless the cities in the county supported it, and not all of them have. (Waterloo, La Porte City and Gilbertville have indicated support.) Trelka said that he supports it because the state should formalize its approach of discouraging social contact and restate the obvious. He said he opposed punishing violators, but law enforcement could assist in reminding them. Schwartz said that it is about getting people to think about the seriousness of the situation, and simplifying the state’s directives, which include a frequently lengthened list of business closings and admonitions to stay home. Laylin said that the proposed resolution states that a SIP order will insure that local facilities won’t be overloaded, but there is no guarantee that that will be the case. She said local healthcare facilities have not requested a SIP proclamation. Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said the governor’s directives have been useful from a public health standpoint, but there would be more clarity with a SIP proclamation.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

Whereas the COVID-19 global pandemic poses an unprecedented threat to the health and well-being of our community; and

Whereas the Governor of Iowa has, on March 17, 2020, proclaimed a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency in the State of Iowa and has taken steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our state; and

Whereas widespread community transmission of the coronavirus has been identified in counties across Iowa, including confirmation in Black Hawk County on March 31, 2020; and

Whereas the body of scientific knowledge available on COVID-19 shows that staying at home is the surest defense against the rapid spread COVID-19, which will in turn ensure that our local medical facilities are not overloaded in the coming weeks;

Be it resolved: that the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors and the undersigned mayors representing cities within Black Hawk County call on the Governor of Iowa to issue a “Safe at Home Order” covering the state of Iowa ordering all Iowans to stay safe at home except for when conducting essential activities.

Be it further resolved: that we ask the Governor to utilize the guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control to clearly define what is and is not considered to be an essential business, essential non-profit, and essential activity as pertains to this order.

AYES: Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: Laylin, Little, White. Resolution failed.

Laylin returned to the question of a COVID-19-related visitor registry at the entrance to the courthouse. Little and Schwartz said they favored one.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka to have a COVID-19 visitor registry form placed at the front table of the courthouse for use by any person(s) needing entry to the Courthouse for emergency court services.

The supervisors discussed how detailed the questionnaire should be and whom it should be completed by. County Auditor Grant Veeder said he thought that both visitors and employees should sign off on having no COVID-19 symptoms before entering. County Attorney Brian Williams said that requiring a signoff may not be enforceable but it would have a deterrent factor. Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk said the Board should be careful about asking visitors to disclose the purpose of their visits to the courthouse. Little said that requiring employees to fill out a form could cause a crowd at the door, possibly in poor weather. Schwartz said that the sidewalk could be marked for social distancing. Veeder said that he felt other guidance should be given to employees for purposes of consistency and clarity. White said the questionnaire doesn’t need to gather personal information.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka to table the motion. Motion carried, Schwartz voting no.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor