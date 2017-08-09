Waterloo, Iowa August 1, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White. Absent: None. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously. Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried. PUBLIC COMMENTS. Pat Dillon, Wayne McGarvey, Greg Corey, Tim Slattery and Russ Brown raised concerns about wind energy plans in Black Hawk County, and asked that the Board hold a work session where it would consider a more robust county ordinance regarding wind turbines. The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Margaret Goodwin of the Health Department for twenty years, Penny Gerholdt of the Health Department for twenty years, and Mack Henderson of the Treasurer’s Office for thirty-five years. Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:GENERAL BASIC FUND ACES svc 21,559.00ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 136.73ANGEL CHARLES L svc 120.00B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 105.00BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 156.90CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,333.89CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 43.69CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 159.31DEBNER JULIE A svc 303.00INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR eq 276.80KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN rent 300.00KRUSE DAVID rent 200.00LIND-DAHL rent 225.00MAHONEY KATHRYN J svc 114.00MANATTS supl 653.26MARCO INC eq 148.53MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY eq 929.31METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 200.00MINNESOTA CHEMICAL CO svc 550.00O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC maint 1,145.00P&K MIDWEST eq 17.04PEHL, KRISTIN rent 200.00PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc 1,445.33RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 125.00RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 1,275.60SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 1.20SMITH, KIMBERLY K svc 162.00SPIN U TECH svc 70.00T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,281.685K HOLDINGS rent 250.00ABC EMBROIDERY svc 1,330.00ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 200.00ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 639.46AIA SERVICES svc 1,508.80ALLEN GLASS CO INC supl 62.15BREDE, RICK rent 200.00CALIBRE PRESS INC educ 714.00CAPITOL VENDING supl 7.50CARL SCHULER MASONRY CONST INC eq rpr 228.00CARPETLAND supl 575.00CENTURYLINK tel 2,136.51CLEAR TRUST INVESTMENT PROPERTIES rent 250.00COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 314.97COURIER publ 473.03COVENANT MED CTR svc 3,198.00DRAHOS, DENISE rent 200.00EMPLOYEE & FAMILY RESOURCES svc 700.00EVELAND JOHN rent 325.00FEDEX svc 146.08GRAY, CAROLYN rent 225.00HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 250.00HI YIELD rent 225.00IA ASSOC OF BLDG MAINT dues 80.00IOWA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC educ 150.00IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES svc 175.00IOWA MICROSCOPE SVC & REPAIR svc 150.00JAMIESON , JOHN D rent 162.50JEK PROPERTIES rent 275.00KH PROPERTIES rent 200.00LPC UTILITIES util 75.00LANE 7 rent 225.00LEAHY RENTALS rent 200.00MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 167.12MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 2,003.00MTM HOLDINGS rent 250.00NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 725.00OFFICE TEAM svc 642.00PREFERRED REALTORS rent 275.00PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS rent 356.20PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS supl 172.52RANKIN GARY rent 225.00RICOH USA INC svc 3,046.96RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 450.00SCHMIDT RANDY LEE rent 140.00SHRED MASTER INC svc 533.68SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 7,485.00SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC svc 128.94STOKES WELDING eq 6,868.40STS RENTALS rent 225.00ULINE eq 578.55VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 1,623.80VERIDIAN CREDIT UNION rent 225.00VERIZON WIRELESS svc 160.10CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 254.21WLOO WATER WORKS svc 6,165.20WLOO WATER WORKS svc 768.70WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 290.97WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 99.00XEROX CORP svc 147.08BANSAL, RENU ref 85.00BRUNS, HOLLY ref 25.00BUERKLE, BRYAN ref 95.00GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 1,798.38HILLCREST FAMILY SVCS svc 1,212.90TRENT LAW FIRM svc 144.50YOUTH AND SHELTER SVCS INC svc 1,212.90SECONDARY ROADS FUND ACES svc 31.50ANTON SALES eq 193.98BMC AGGREGATES supl 38,514.34CENTRAL IOWA WATER ASSOC wtr 29.50NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO supl 218.74P&K MIDWEST eq 71.98RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 8.94SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 89.47NICHOLAS CATHERINE educ 54.61BITUMINOUS MATERIAL & SUPL supl 22,348.30CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 249.00CF UTILITIES util 62.68CENTURYLINK tel 226.22DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 141.02CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 68.54IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 13,096.60LPC UTILITIES util 222.37LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC eq 1,029.72MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 76.90MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO prts 1,499.30NAPA AUTO PARTS supl 52.50PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION eq rpr 115.00SADLER POWER TRAIN INC eq 124.66VERIZON WIRELESS svc 952.11RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND STEVE RUSSELL FINE ARTS svc 1,912.35JAIL COMMISSARY FUND BOB BARKER CO INC supl 382.47KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,881.20MCKEE FOODS food 60.46CONSERVATION TRUST FUND KAY PARK-REC CORP eq 506.35CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 58.95CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO prts 809.77KW ELECTRIC INC svc 18,180.00RURAL SEWER FUND MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 290.75INSURANCE TRUST FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP ins 126.00NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS ins 29,172.73PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 94,349.36DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA ins 23,476.65FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flex sp 245.61EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flex sp 1,246.87EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flex sp 323.00EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flex sp 369.71EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flex sp 1,947.04EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flex sp 363.02E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND RACOM CORP svc 80,142.60CF UTILITIES util 213.98MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 201.64EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND ELERT AND ASSOCIATES svc 3,095.23INRCOG svc 804.39CENTURYLINK tel 176.67 AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND A-1 CAREERS svc 665.38A1 SEWER DRAIN SVCS svc 150.00ACCESSIBLE MEDICAL IA svc 5,663.75ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food 837.73CBS STAFFING svc 409.51CENTURYLINK tel 51.34DIRECTV svc 610.19EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 220.58ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO svc 190.80FIX TIRE CO svc 2,110.20GRAPETREE MEDICAL STAFFING,INC svc 660.00HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 11,845.00JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 296.35JVA MOBILITY INC supl 204.81LANCASTER ENTERPRISES svc 236.25LONG TERM MEDICAL SUPL supl 653.34MARTIN BROS supl 13,055.58MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL supl 1,304.26NETWORK SERVICES CO svc 315.05OKEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC svc 725.50RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 457.71STATE FIRE MARSHAL DIVISON svc 85.00WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 2,234.40WITHAM AUTO CENTER svc 695.58YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO svc 340.50 AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said all gravel roads have been reopened after recent flooding. Washboard roads will be graded as soon as they get some rain. The deck for the Dunkerton Road bridge will probably be poured this week. Poyner Road is getting cracks retarred before them being covered with asphalt in a process that seeks to prevent old cracks from coming through the new asphalt. The resurfacing should be finished in a couple of weeks; meanwhile it remains open with a pilot car. Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said the Conservation Board will hold a work session August 2 at 9:00 am to consider the direction his department should go. He wants input from the board, the staff, and the public, and he said he would update the supervisors of the outcome. Moved by Little, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 25, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried. CONSENT AGENDA Little moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin. A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR 1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted) 2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly. Longevity EFFECTIVEDEPT, NAME, TITLE TO TO DATE ACTIONAUDITOR, Grant Veeder Dabillo, Rose A., Account Specialist $20.08 7/28/2017 TerminationSHERIFF, Tony Thompson Berry, Joshua V., Civilian Detention Officer $18.15 7/23/2017 Shift ChangeErazo-White, Nicole S., Booking Clerk $18.15 7/24/2017 TerminationHernandez, Kevin R., Deputy Sheriff $25.79 $45.00 7/16/2017 Increment RaiseHouser, Joshua T., Deputy Sheriff $22.89 7/24/2017 TerminationMast, Brandon C., Deputy Sheriff $25.79 $45.00 7/16/2017 Increment RaiseOlmstead, Henry A., Master Control Tech. $18.15 7/17/2017 New HireOlmstead, Henry A., Master Control Tech. $18.15 7/18/2017 Shift ChangePullin, Leah R., Civilian Detention Officer $18.15 7/16/2017 Shift ChangePullin, Leah R., Civilian Detention Officer $18.15 7/23/2017 Shift ChangeTerrones, Jason J., Sergeant – Civil $33.63 $85.00 7/17/2017 Coding ChangeWeisert, William L., Deputy Sheriff $24.11 $45.00 7/16/2017 Shift ChangeCOUNTY ATTORNEY, Brian Williams Westendorf, Jeremy L., Asst. County Atty. $48.36 7/16/2017 StepCOUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman Albertson, Lance P., Cook $15.69 7/16/2017 Successful BidderBrown, Breiana J., DA $13.77 7/18/2017 New HireHarrington, Katheryn L., CNA $14.35 7/16/2017 StepJohnson, Janice M., Food Service Worker $14.45 7/16/2017 StepKamara, Faliku J., Nursing Assistant $13.77 7/18/2017 New HireKucera, Britnea L., CNA $13.77 7/18/2017 New HireMercado, Lydia A., Nursing Assistant $16.10 $45.00 7/29/2017 Longevity BeginsMiller, Jacalyn K., DA $13.77 $85.00 7/16/2017 TransferPhillips, Charnesha N., Developmental Aide $14.87 7/16/2017 Shift ChangeQualls, Iris D., LPN $19.64 7/29/2017 Status ChangeRozmus, Angelia R., DA $13.77 $55.00 7/16/2017 Successful ApplicantRueber, Amber D., CNA $13.27 7/18/2017 TerminationWagner, Robin L., Food Service Supervisor $26.44 $75.00 7/29/2017 Longevity Increase B.TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR 1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Grassland Pork, LLC, ID#64518 located in Jefferson Township, Section Eighteen (18) in Buchanan County with application in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. 2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Jerry Van Daele d/b/a Van Daele Bros Inc. Facility ID#59713 located in Lester Township, Section Twelve (12) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. CONSENT AGENDA ENDS UPDATES-Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, Inc. gave his monthly Washburn Sanitary Sewer System update. He said in June he checked all stations and did routine tasks. There were seven utility locates and two service calls. There are sixteen total pumps after buying five refurbished pumps. Magsamen asked for the cost differential between new and refurbished. Delagardelle said new pumps cost about $3,300, refurbished about $1600. Little called for a count of original pumps that haven’t been replaced, and an update on sewer system finances. Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and IIW, P.C., Dubuque, Iowa (bids due June 30, 2017 3:00 p.m.) for final structural and hydraulic bridge design and permitting for the Cedar River Bridge on Cedar Wapsi Road (C57) (IDOT Project No. BROS-C007 (145)–5F-07 and IWI Project No. 15107) in the total amount of $103,840 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Assistant Engineer Ryan Brennan said this was the lowest of eight bids, and his office has been very pleased with IIW’s past work for the county. Schwartz asked how bidders from Black Hawk County compared. Brennan said there was one bidder from Black Hawk County, and it was one of the higher bids, in a range of bids from $100,000 to $500,000, depending on proposed scopes. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the LETTER OF SUPPORT for a Certificate of Need application to the Iowa Department of Public Health for Comprehensive Systems, Inc. to add four (4) additional ICF/IID beds to their group home locations in Black Hawk County at no cost to the County be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as submitted by County Social Services. Magsamen asked if the four beds would be eligible for transfers from Country View. Karen Dowell of County Social Services said she would expect so. Magsamen asked her to explain the reimbursement for the beds. Dowell said that while the county used to pay one-third of the cost, the state now pays the full amount, using state Medicaid funds. She didn’t know how many beds existed before, but said that each of the four Comprehensive Systems group homes got a new bed. Motion carried. Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Cathy Nicholas, Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase Mover Kits from Hilmer Rollers of Billings, MT, for $1,703, to be used to move bridge beams in the Longfellow facility. Nicholas said that $2,000 was budgeted for this expense. She said the rollers are like skates, they’re fifteen pounds each, and they go under 40,000-pound bridge beams, allowing them to be moved by one crane rather than two. White asked if Secondary Roads had these before. Nicholas said they had borrowed them from construction companies in the past, and when they saw how useful they were, they determined to purchase some for the county. Motion carried. Little moved the following resolution seconded by White. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the natural gas transport pricing received from Mid-American Energy for the Jail facility be locked in for the term of October 2017 through April 2018 at the current trading rate, not to exceed $4.23/MMBtu and for the Chair to sign the contract as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Geving said that the county has historically gone to the open market to buy natural gas for high-volume months at the jail. The price that morning was $3.95/MMBtu, the lowest he has seen in his seven years with the county. He said the highest was $5.79. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz gave highlights from his attendance at the National Association of Counties (NACo) annual conference in Columbus, Ohio. He said he learned about grant opportunities and received training in crisis communications, which he wants to compare with the county’s current plan, especially as it involves social media. He said he was elected vice chair of the NACo LGBT Leaders and Allies organization. White said the prior week’s meeting on the 28E agreement for mental health went well. He said they formed quadrants which will hold quarterly meetings, from which they will report back to the full board. He attended the patriotic bell choir at Country View. He drew people’s attention to the financial hardship of nursing home residents and nursing homes themselves. On motion and vote the meeting adjourned. Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor