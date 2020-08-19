Waterloo, Iowa August 11, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Reverend Doctor Mary Robinson called to order the Board of Health to meet in joint session with the Board of Supervisors. Present were Dr. Catherine Zeman, Dr. Adam Roise, Dr. Wesley Pilkington, Beth Knipp and Dr. Mary Robinson, Chair.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

RECOGNITION – The Board expressed its appreciation to representatives of West High School Men’s Bowling Champions, East Women’s Bowling Champions, and Don Bosco Men’s Wrestling Champions and Don Bosco Men’s Baseball, who attended electronically via Zoom, for their teams’ accomplishments.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Reverend Belinda Creighton-Smith expressed her fear for children, teachers and other staff who are being obliged to return to in-person classes when the school year begins. She said a county has to have a 15% positivity rate in coronavirus tests before its schools may operate completely online, and Black Hawk County’s rate is at 8-9%. She said the risk of infection is great, that communities of color are hardest hit, and she worries about the lives entrusted in her care.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 61,982.53

IPERS ipers 340,934.07

ACES svc 278.00

AHLERS & COONEY svc 855.00

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 10.50

BICKLEY, MARK svc 945.00

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 225.00

COURIER publ 758.40

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 593.69

DUNCAN, TARA svc 70.00

FASTENAL CO supl 757.00

JOHNSON CONTROLS INC svc 822.50

KRUSE DAVID rent 275.00

LOCKSPERTS INC eq 24.40

MARCO INC svc 11.72

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 200.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,654.88

MENARDS CF supl 91.12

MENARDS WLOO supl 269.56

NAPHCARE INC svc 322,352.70

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc 721.65

PLEGGENKUHLE, BRAD svc 300.00

RIVERSIDE INVESTMENTS rent 225.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE

rent 1,125.00

STERICYCLE INC svc 146.51

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 345.31

WEX BANK fuel 197.80

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 300.00

ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE INC svc 4.31

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 1,155.24

ANDERSON LEE rent 250.00

BEECHER LAW FIRM svc 104.00

BETTER HOME INVESTORS rent 350.00

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING

svc 1,004.66

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 291.99

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC

eq lse 455.58

CF UTILITIES data 368.12

CF UTILITIES util 118.52

CF UTILITIES data 4,080.27

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN svc 4,200.00

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 60.00

EPM IOWA rent 275.00

FLOYD CO SHERIFF svc 38.00

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE wtr 100.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 617.01

HERMAN, SARAH rent 250.00

HONEYWELL INC eq 2,217.13

IA DEPT OF INSPECTION supl 238.95

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES svc 340.00

IA DIV OF LABOR SVCS svc 240.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

JILLBERT PROPERTIES rent 275.00

JOHNSON CO reimb 286.01

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 500.00

KROEGER MIKE rent 250.00

LANNY’S HOME MADE ICE CREAM

ref 100.00

LIBERTEL ASSOCIATES svc 633.41

LPC CONNECT data 404.52

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 89.94

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 246.29

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 1,139.63

MORRIS RICHARD A rent 250.00

MOTEL 6 rooms 635.00

NAGLE SIGNS INC eq 867.21

NELSON LARRY rent 475.00

OSTBY, LISA rent 225.00

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 500.35

PRESTIGE svc 186.25

PRINT INNOVATIONS svc 120.00

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 275.00

REIFF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY svc 1,000.00

SERVPRO OF BHC svc 1,530.00

SOUTHERN RUBBER STAMP CO INC eq 399.99

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC svc 251.67

SVS INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

SHRED MASTER svc 136.54

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 297.00

US CELLULAR svc 1,331.93

US CELLULAR svc 213.55

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01

VISA misc 173.00

VWR INTERNATIONAL supl 78.01

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 277.38

WATERLOO OIL CO fuel 2,613.12

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 5,685.08

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 375.00

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,826.34

XEROX CORP svc 101.95

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 546.43

IPERS ipers 3,207.80

COURIER publ 316.95

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 3,300.00

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 348.00

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC wk cmp 23,972.00

SUCCESSLINK svc 1,701.56

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 260.00

IPERS ipers 1,210.22

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,279.04

IPERS ipers 21,363.26

BHC FIREFIGHTERS ASSOC

alloc 500.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 7,816.00

IPERS ipers 43,696.01

ANTON SALES eq 49.50

BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 31.46

BMC AGGREGATES supl 35,757.45

CLAPSADDLE-GARBER ASSOCIATES INC (CGA) svc 1,620.56

FIX TIRE CO fuel 114.38

CITY OF HUDSON util 34.70

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

prts 198.97

CALHOUN-BURNS AND ASSOCIATES INC svc 788.00

CF UTILITIES util 7.25

CENTURYLINK tel 48.53

CERTIFIED LABS fuel 745.00

CINTAS CORP svc 64.80

CLAYCRETE GLOBAL eq 18,189.86

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 2,148.08

EP&A ENVIROTAC svc 20,043.75

FORCE AMERICA INC prts 1,826.01

HUDSON HDWR PLBG & HEATING

supl 2,691.63

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 88.58

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 1,105.00

LPC CONNECT svc 39.02

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 26.24

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 273.91

NORTHERN IA CONSTRUCTION

svc 1,713.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 674.40

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

supl 235.46

THOMAS JAMES svc 17.50

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND BHC CO TREASURER svc 56.00

BHC RECORDER svc 29.60

BLANFORD BUDDY & LINDA

misc 18,389.40

TITLE SERVICES CORP svc 525.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 171.00

IPERS ipers 996.42

KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,565.96

MCKEE FOODS food 114.88

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 84.32

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 62.50

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 8,379.71

URBAN SVCS svc 3,295.00

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES svc 210.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 55,830.91

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 75,339.51

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 50.00

SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 999.40

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EBC flx sp 3,081.09

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 417.00

IPERS ipers 1,956.12

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 16.26

FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 120.76

CF UTILITIES tel 284.70

LPC CONNECT tel 282.20

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 293.85

US CELLULAR eq rent 2,729.67

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 348.00

IPERS ipers 1,886.54

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 495.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,264.00

IPERS ipers 12,955.44

RICOH USA INC sftwr 6,246.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said there was no damage to the county’s roads in the prior day’s storm. She said the beams should be set on the Cedar Wapsi bridge next week.

Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless gave statistics about veterans served in the past three months, and highlighted some of his activities. He said he is setting up two blood drives. He thanked the Board for the new veterans’ center, which vets are learning about by word of mouth.

Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said phones at his office are not working in the wake of the storm, and that there is some tree damage in parks to the south as well as on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held August 4, 2020 and August 6, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for AgVantage FS.

3. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: Fixed Asset number 5050-50 – #74 1974 Koehring 440 Spanner Crane.

4. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of July 31, 2020.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Keith Kratchmer d/b/a Reiter, Finisher Farm Facility ID #66911 located at 601 West Griffith Road, Waterloo, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Black Hills Energy, Newton, Iowa for placement of underground gas utility on County right-of-way approximately 50’ south of the intersection of Girsch Rd and McKevette Rd as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

3. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Black Hills Energy, Newton, Iowa for placement of underground gas utility on County right-of-way approximately 50’ east of the intersection of Rickard Rd. and Spring Creek Rd. as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

4. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Black Hills Energy, Newton, Iowa for placement of underground gas utility on County right-of-way at 5718 Spring Creek Rd. as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 28E AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Nineteen Iowa Counties (Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hancock, Howard, Mitchell, Winnebago, Winneshiek and Worth) to appoint Chief Elected Officials to oversee the Northeast Iowa Local Workforce Development be approved and for the Chair to sign.

White said he would be voting no because years ago the governor decided not to let working men and women serve as chair of the board. Laylin said the local Workforce Development board will allow union members on their board. She said the Department of Labor found that the state of Iowa was doing some things wrong, and one requirement is this realignment. She said Black Hawk County used to be in a five-county region, and now it will be 20. She said this is a first step, which will be followed by getting a fiscal agent and then staffing.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: White. Resolution adopted.

Board of Health members spoke in favor of their board passing an ordinance for a regulation requiring face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. Robinson said that core functions of public health include assessing and monitoring health hazards, providing resources to meet the hazards, and to protect the people of the county from the hazards, and give them the information they need to make healthy choices. She said the board is seeking to pass an ordinance to require face coverings because merely recommending masks has not been successful, as witnessed by the 3750 reported cases in the county with 66 deaths, and it is clear that the state won’t take the steps necessary. She hoped the Board of Supervisors would support the Board of Health’s proposed ordinance. Zeman said that ¾ of children suffering from the COVID-related Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) are Latinx or African American. COVID cases are on the rise and there have been renewed calls for a nationwide shutdown. She said a mask ordinance is overdue, and it would give schools a fighting chance to open safely and equitably. Roise said that the tools we have at our disposal to fight the pandemic are to shut down, wear masks, and socially distance, and if we wish to keep our schools, businesses and communities open, we should do the one thing we all can do, which is to wear a mask. Pilkington said there is evidence accepted in medical journals that face coverings are effective, that a mandate is critical to control the spread of the virus, and the point of the mandate isn’t fining violators, but encouraging more citizens to wear masks. Knipp said that she supported the statements of the other directors.

Robinson said the Board of Health had reached the difficult conclusion, based on evidence and their own experience, that they should pass a regulation that would require everyone to wear a face covering in public places, indoors and outdoors, and in private homes not their own, when unable to stay six feet away from other people. Assistant County Attorney Michael Treinen said that the Board of Health should approve setting a public hearing to discuss the proposal.

Zeman moved, Roise seconded to set a Board of Health public hearing on August 19, 2020 to consider a face-covering regulation for Black Hawk County. Motion carried unanimously.

Treinen said that the regulation needs to be passed by the Board of Health before Friday, August 21, in order for the Board of Supervisors to consider it on Tuesday, August 25.

White asked who would enforce it. Treinen said the only county in Iowa with such a regulation is Johnson County, and he believed local law enforcement enforces it there. Laylin said that the county enforces the law in the unincorporated parts of the county, but she felt that under home rule, cities would need to adopt and enforce the regulation. Treinen said that a Board of Health regulation is enforceable in all areas of the county, incorporated or not, but that it is another question whether it is practical to enforce it. White said he wouldn’t want to see the Health Department trying to enforce it, because people who don’t wish to wear masks are sometimes confrontational. Trelka said he has been following the pandemic closely, and while he supports wearing masks, he won’t support a regulation requiring it. Laylin said that local law enforcement and the community need to be on board with the plan or it won’t work, and she didn’t want a regulation in effect that is unenforceable. White said such a regulation would drive a deeper wedge between pro- and anti-mask people.

Cisse Egbuonye said that the focus shouldn’t be on enforcement, but rather behavior changes, and that just as police don’t arrest jaywalkers, they wouldn’t need to arrest unmasked people. She said businesses are losing customers because they don’t have the backing of the government in requiring masks. She said there is a lot of anxiety about schools opening, and this would help there too. She asked that the supervisors have a stake in finding a solution. Laylin asked what was being done to educate businesses and the people before the regulation is passed. She is worried about 10,000 students arriving at UNI and not wearing masks or social distancing, and the effect on the population at large. Robinson said education can be done, but the Health Board has a responsibility to say there is a danger that needs to be addressed. Little said that his long experience in local government tells him that if an ordinance is unenforceable it shouldn’t be passed. Schwartz thanked the Health Board for demonstrating the leadership that the governor isn’t providing.

On motion and vote, the Board of Health adjourned its meeting.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Administrative Aide III, (full time) in the Board of Supervisors Office be approved. Motion carried, Trelka dissenting, because he hated to see Dana Laidig leave the office.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to approve the location of a drop box for election purposes near the entrance of the Courthouse. County Auditor Grant Veeder said that he is reacting to concerns that the public has in the wake of governmental actions that threaten the efficiency of the postal service in returning absentee ballots. He said that he may in future discuss getting multiple drop boxes and addressing delivery concerns in other ways. Schwartz said that the postal service is an institution that predates American independence, and it is a shame to see it under attack. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the APPOINTMENT of Joy Briscoe to the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission be approved, effective August 11, 2020 and term ending on June 30, 2023. Veterans Commission Chair Glen Keith thanked White and the Board for assisting in bringing Briscoe in, and he said she has a wealth of experience and is highly qualified. Trelka agreed. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BRIDGE EMBARGO restoring vehicle and load limits to the maximum legal limit for the structure FHWA# 73910 crossing Rock Creek located on King Road between Bishop Road and Main Road (Sec 33, T87N, R11W) be approved and the removal of signs from the structures as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to direct the County Engineer to proceed with vacation of excess right-of-way pursuant to §306.10 of the Code of Iowa that the Former Primary Road No. 57 Right-of-Way Vacation located at That part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 89 North, Range 14 West of the 5th P.M., Black Hawk County, Iowa described as follows (Legally described as Commencing at the South Quarter corner of said Section 31; thence S89°55’15”E 40.23 feet along the South line of said Southeast Quarter to the centerline of Former Primary Road No. 57; thence N48°35’03”E 1352.53 feet along said centerline to the point of beginning; thence N41°24’57”W 38.07 feet to the existing Northerly right-of-way of Former Primary Road No. 57; thence N49°31’51”E 310.98 feet along said Northerly right-of-way; thence S41°24’11”E 66.09 feet to the existing Southerly right-of-way of Former Primary Road No. 57; thence S48°38’52”W 137.87 feet along said Southerly right-of-way; thence S41°24’57”E 17.00 feet along said Southerly right-of-way; thence S48°35’03”W 173.05 feet along said Southerly right-of-way; thence N41°24’57”W 50.00 feet to said centerline and the point of beginning, containing 0.55 acres.) Said land is a part of tract acquired from Anne Anderson by Easement for Public Highway recorded in Land Deed Book 83, Pages 517 – 518 in the Office of the Recorder of Black Hawk County, Iowa be approved and direct the chair to sign.

Nicholas said this is the very western end of University Avenue, which has been barricaded for 30-40 years, that it is in the county’s interests to vacate, that one adjoining landowner paid for the survey, that the mother of this landowner is the other adjoining landowner, and the mother wishes the full vacated parcel to be deeded to her child. Nicholas said no public hearing is required because the vacation won’t change the existing traveled portion of the road.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

DISCUSSION – Current revenues for the County Engineer’s Office with Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas gave an update on road use tax funds (RUTF) expected from the Iowa Department of Transportation. The IDOT said counties should assume a 20% reduction in RUTF from June to October of 2020, and a 10% reduction from November 2020 to June 2021. She estimates this will result in a decrease in FY21 revenues of about $550,000, but she said actual revenues for FY20 ended up about $736,000 more than budgeted. She said that expenditures are trending lower than budgeted for both fiscal years. She wants to purchase a $344,000 motorgrader, a $150,000 single axle dump truck, and an $80,000 used loader. She said the truck has a 6-8 month lead time and the grader a 3-4 month lead time, so she wants to order them soon to make sure they will be purchased in FY21. White wanted to wait longer to see where things stood with the pandemic. Little asked if the available fund balance couldn’t be used to lower the amount of bonds needed for the Grundy Road pavement project. Finance Director James Perry said it could, but interest rates are so low that it doesn’t make sense to deplete reserves. He said the bond sale would likely be near the end of October. He said two past issues are up for advance refunding, so they can be addressed at the same time with a cost savings in issuance. Nicholas said she would like a public hearing on her proposed purchases in the second or third week of September.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White asked for condolences for a friend and a relative who passed away. He thanked those who attended the veteran’s ceremony over the weekend, but said everyone else should be ashamed.

Trelka said that he has talked to a Washburn resident about a water issue there that can be fixed, but at a cost to the residents, and the individual is representing an informal group that is looking into it. Little said it would cost $3-4 million.

Laylin asked who would like to join her in interviewing potential Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment members. Schwartz said he would.

White congratulated Don Bosco for having three all-state baseball players, and West High for having one.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor