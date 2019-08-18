Waterloo, Iowa August 13, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chair Pro tem, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, and Craig White.

Absent: Tom Little.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS, ipers $217,142.55

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $1,650.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, svc

$18,345.60

CEDARLOO RENTALS , rent $250.00

CHIEF, supl $1,391.52

COURIER, publ $489.54

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS, svc

$20,597.18

DUNCAN, TARA, svc $280.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC, svc $110.50

ENGAGING INQUIRY , svc $1,797.87

FASTENAL CO, supl $94.22

FORD JILL S, svc $10.50

FULLER, ANGELA, svc $3,529.00

HUDSON, MICHAEL, educ $110.79

MARCO INC, svc $318.36

MARTIN BROS DIST CO, supl $56.70

MARTIN REALTORS INC, rent $200.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $2,823.67

MENARDS CF, misc $71.92

MENARDS WLOO, misc $33.84

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$3,716.64

PTS OF AMERICA, svc $2,419.50

RACOM CORP, eq rpr $315.00

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC, svc

$80.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE, rent

$225.00

SANDEES LTD, supl $122.30

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL, svc

$311.12

VISITING NURSING ASSOC, reimb

$2,786.55

WEX BANK, fuel $441.44

SWANSON JANIS, mil $30.11

TAYLOR CHRISTINE, educ $78.00

ABC EMBROIDERY, svc $50.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $925.00

AC INVESTMENTS, rent $200.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $577.55

ALCOPRO, svc $307.46

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, supl

$150.93

AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS,

supl $932.25

ARROWHEAD SCIENTIFIC, supl $40.86

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL,

eq rent $62.72

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING, prts/lbr $772.98

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SVCS, rent

$225.00

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC,

svc $2,299.58

CF UTILITIES, util $375.00

CF UTILITIES, data $4,515.23

CENTURYLINK, tel $53.91

CENTURYLINK, tel $57.80

CHEMSEARCH, supl $396.20

CHRISTOPHERSON RENTALS, rent

$250.00

CNC INVESTMENTS LLC, rent $200.00

COLLEGE SQ VILLAGE APTS II, rent

$250.00

COPYWORKS, supl $33.75

COX DUSTIN, rent $275.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO, supl

$224.10

DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME, svc $1,000.00

EASTGATE ESTATES, rent $200.00

ELLIOTT, DEREK, rent $225.00

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC, svc

$1,397.50

FAYETTE CO AUDITOR, svc $200.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR, eq rpr

$16.89

FREDREGILL FAMILY FUNERAL HOME,

svc $1,000.00

GALLS, supl $450.00

GRAY, MARY, rent $200.00

GREER FUNERAL HOME INC, svc

$1,000.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC, publ

$1,532.50

HUFF HOLDING INC, rent $300.00

INTERNATL ACADEMY OF EMERG DISPATCH, svc $50.00

IA DEPT OF INSPECTIONS & APPEALS,

lic $15.00

IA DEPT OF JUSTICE, svc $220.60

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY,

svc $300.00

IA ORG OF VICTIM ASSISTANCE, educ

$75.00

IA SEC OF STATE, svc $60.00

IA STATE SHERIFFS & DEPUTIES ASSOC, educ $625.00

IA WHITE WATER COALITION, supl

$705.00

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, svc

$1,233.40

JOHNSON CO, svc $399.77

JONES , MICHAEL K, svc $650.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M, rent $225.00

LEAHY RENTALS , rent $425.00

LEEHEY, JOE, rent $650.00

LIDDLES ECOWATER SYSTEMS INC,

svc $169.29

LPC CONNECT, data $400.46

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC, svc

$1,664.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $6,958.25

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $9,406.07

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.61

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $208.72

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $891.65

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $2,017.07

MITCHELL CO SHERIFF, svc $180.00

OFFICE DEPOT, supl $7.84

OREILLY AUTO STORES, prts $14.99

OSTBY, LISA, rent $300.00

PEACH BASKET RENTALS, rent

$500.00

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY, rent

$250.00

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC, wtr

$642.05

PRESTO-X, svc $274.00

RICOH USA INC, svc $813.90

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC, svc

$1,000.00

SCHIMBERG CO, prts $107.07

SCHNEIDER MELISSA, rent $500.00

SILVER EAGLE HARLEY DAVIDSON,

svc $361.85

SPEEDPRO IMAGING VISUAL SOLUTIONS, supl $40.00

STANARD & ASSOCIATES INC, svc

$140.00

STOKES DEVELOPMENT, rent $200.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC, food $10,214.73

T&S PROPERTY MGMT, rent $300.00

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE, hdwr

$95.71

THE SHRED MASTER , svc $159.22

TRACTOR SUPL CO, supl $79.99

TRAETOW EUGENE, rent $200.00

UPS, svc $39.02

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP, svc

$34.00

UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES, rent $250.00

US CELLULAR, svc $1,160.24

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $40.01

VOSHELL PROPERTIES , rent $200.00

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN, svc

$2,095.14

WATERFALLS CAR WASH, lbr $15.95

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $200.00

XEROX CORP, svc $177.62

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IPERS, ipers $1,975.21

3RD MILLENNIUM CLASSROOMS,

educ $300.00

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT, svc

$65.36

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS, ins $85.85

YOUTH AND SHELTER SVCS INC, svc

$1,446.15

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IPERS, ipers $6,478.54

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $212.08

KIEFER, APRIL, mil $67.47

RURAL BASIC FUND

IPERS, ipers $19,595.99

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IPERS, ipers $28,110.39

ACES, svc $22.50

ASPRO INC, supl $5,646.20

BLACK HILLS ENERGY, util $31.81

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $135,298.18

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, svc $40.08

FIX TIRE CO, fuel $276.56

CITY OF HUDSON, util $33.15

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC, wtr

$29.50

KARENS PRINT RITE, supl $82.00

MENARDS WLOO, prts $78.51

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO, supl

$616.77

SCOTS SUPL CO INC, supl $15.50

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL, supl

$195.89

ALL STATE RENTAL, eq rent $780.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, eq

$59.70

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC, supl $1,911.00

BHC LANDFILL, svc $150.41

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL, svc

$155.96

CF UTILITIES, util $69.66

CF UTILITIES, util $6.98

CF UTILITIES, util $8.03

CF UTILITIES, util $75.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $47.70

CENTURYLINK, tel $48.65

CENTURYLINK, tel $182.74

CINTAS CORP, svc $114.28

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, eq

$16,604.89

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR, fuel

$3,589.24

GRACIOUS FOODS, fuel $570.47

HARRISON TRUCK CTRS, prts $16.80

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL,

util $74.03

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS , svc

$1,524.75

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, supl

$717.60

ISAC, educ $210.00

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, util $250.11

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl

$240.62

LH CUSTOM AG SVCS INC, svc

$8,350.00

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING, svc

$387.72

LPC CONNECT, tel $38.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $23.04

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $29.55

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.05

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.75

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.82

MID-IOWA COOP, fuel $14,926.76

MITCHELL1, svc $220.00

MUTUAL WHEEL CO, prts $34.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $759.76

NORSOLV SYSTEMS ENVIRONMENTAL, svc $525.90

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC,

eq $110.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC, prts

$206.75

SEEGERS TRUCK LINE INC, svc

$975.00

STOKES WELDING, svc $24.24

THOMAS JAMES, svc $17.50

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $634.41

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IPERS, ipers $403.05

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $2,557.38

MCKEE FOODS, food $20.92

LABSOURCE INC, supl $2,539.80

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB, food

$727.37

RURAL SEWER FUND

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES,

svc $210.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$37,118.43

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$77,975.21

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$63,131.85

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $1,040.54

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$2,756.58

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IPERS, ipers $1,959.47

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

ALTORFER INC, rpr/maint $4,021.00

FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO,

tel $122.76

AMERICAN TOWER CORP, eq rent

$2,121.18

CF UTILITIES, util $550.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $70.14

COLOFF MEDIA , eq rent $1,967.00

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP, tel

$998.01

LPC CONNECT, tel $268.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $399.36

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IPERS, ipers $1,217.48

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IPERS, ipers $9,008.64

BHC TREASURER, svc $11,279.17

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $85.65

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Catherine Nicholas updated the Board that Raymond Road is set to open the following week. It is a few days behind schedule due to issues with the smoothness of the bridge and they have been working with the IDOT to correct this issue. The Cedar Wapsi Road paving project will start the following week. They will be turning the existing shoulder into two feet of pavement on each side of the road before they start paving the road at the end of August. The department has finished with the secondary roads contract rock hauling and employees are no longer working overtime. She also introduced Shane Ehlers, who was been working in the Engineer’s Department since July.

County Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson updated that the Cedar Valley Nature Trail was finished; they will just need to seed the area.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held August 6, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SECONDARY ROADS 8,380.44 HEALTH INSURANCE TRUST FUND 8,380.44

SOCIAL SERVICES 14.75 GENERAL FUND – DHS 14.75

SOCIAL SERVICES 124.35 GENERAL FUND – DHS 124.35

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,848.22 GENERAL FUND – MAINTENANCE 1,848.22

GENERAL FUND – VA 81.30 GENERAL FUND – DHS 81.30

GENERAL FUND – DHS 12,220.45 GENERAL FUND -MAINTENANCE 12,220.45

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

AUDITOR, Grant Veeder

SCHROEDER, DANIEL W MAP MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN 18.56 19.39 7/28/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

ANDREWS, BRYCE M CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 20.11 20.11 7/29/2019 TERMINATION PENDING

BARCLAY, ZACHARIAH J DEPUTY SHERIFF SERGEANT HOURLY 35.68 36.40 7/28/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

HINZ, DAVID A SERGEANT-PATROL 37.12 37.98 7/14/2019 INCREMENT RAISE

JONES, JOHN N CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 19.34 19.34 7/29/2019 NEW HIRE

NELSON, NICHOLAS D CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 20.11 20.11 8/7/2019 TERMINATION PENDING

SIDLES, CASSIE M CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 23.53 24.47 7/28/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

WHITE, PAUL C CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 19.34 19.34 7/29/2019 NEW HIRE

CONS COMM., Judy Flores

MAU, TYLER W CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 19.34 19.34 7/29/2019 NEW HIRE

WRIGHT, BOBBY L CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 19.34 19.34 7/29/2019 NEW HIRE

COUNTRY VIEW,

WHEELOCK, COREY L PROGRAM SUPERVISOR 21.50 21.50 8/2/2019 TERMINATED

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Employee Benefits Corporation.

4. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of July 31, 2019.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Justin Weber d/b/a Pork 10 Facility ID #60527 located in Barclay Township, Section Thirty-four (34) at 1630 South Hole Gate Road, Jesup, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The allowable/disallowable FAMILY FARM CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Don Schmitz and Sons, Washburn, IA, for grading and stabilizing work, project number L-7003, on Symons Rd with a bid of $17,559.00 be approved and for the chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Aspro, Waterloo, IA, for asphalt resurfacing, project number L-7004, on a section on Watters Rd with a bid of $76,835.00 be approved and for the chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White seconded by Schwartz that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $303.00 to attend the Iowa Public Employer Labor Relations Association in Ankeny, IA scheduled for September 12th – September 13th, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz seconded by Trelka that the TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT of Susan Deaton to assist in the transition to the new Finance Director at the rate of $75.00/hour, be approved. Motion carried.

Moved by White seconded by Schwartz that the REVISION to the Insurance Requirements and Certificate of Insurance Policy effective August 14, 2019 be approved. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to APPOINT James Perry as the Finance Director for Black Hawk County effective August 26, 2019 at an annual salary of $78,350.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-Twenty o’clock (9:20) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by David and Kris Martinson at 10721 Mark Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was originally built on 35 acres to create an agricultural land trust and legally described as:

WITHIN PARCEL “A” A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED ENTIRELY WITHIN PARCEL “A” IN THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST FRACTIONAL 1/4 OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 90 NORTH, RANGE 14 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA. MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST FRACTIONAL 1/4 OF SAID SECTION 19, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS PARCEL “A” AND RECORDED IN BOOK 306, PAGE 177 IN THE OFFICE OF THE RECORDER, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA; THENCE, S0°35’25”W 183.09’ ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST FRACTIONAL ¼ OF SAID SECTION 19; THENCE, N89°30’37”E 30.00’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE, CONTINUING N89°30’37”E 356.00’; THENCE, S0°35’25”W 355.00’; THENCE, S89°30’37”W 356.00’ TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST FRACTIONAL 1/4 OF SAID SECTION 19; THENCE, N0°35’25”E 355.00’ ALONG SAID WEST LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2.90 ACRES. SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, IF ANY.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on August 2, 2019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White seconded by Schwartz to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by White seconded by Trelka to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on August 13, 2019 at Nine-twenty o’clock (9:20) a.m., on the request submitted by David and Kris Martinson at 10721 Mark Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was originally built on 35 acres to create an agricultural land trust, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 229 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by David & Kris Martinson and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-229, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following ordinance seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 229 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by David & Kris Martinson and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-229, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-229.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Ordinance adopted.

At Nine-Twenty-Seven o’clock (9:27) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Ron and Jeane Rabune at 10615 Mark Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was originally built on 35 acres to create an agricultural land trust and legally described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION-WITHIN NE 1/4 NW FR1/4 A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST FRACTIONAL 1/4 OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 90 NORTH, RANGE 14 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA. MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTH 1/4 CORNER OF SAID SECTION 19; THENCE, S0°35’18”W 102.42’ ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST FRACTIONAL ¼ OF SAID SECTION 19; THENCE, S89°40’17”W 100.00’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE, S0°19’43”E 355.00’; THENCE, S89°40’17”W 356.00’; THENCE, N0°19’43”W 355.00’; THENCE, N89°40’17’E 356.00’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2.90 ACRES. SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, IF ANY.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on August 2, 2019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White seconded by Schwartz to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White seconded by Schwartz to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz seconded by White to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on August 13, 2019 at Nine-Twenty-Seven o’clock (9:27) a.m., on the request submitted by Ron and Jeane Rabune at 10615 Mark Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was originally built on 35 acres to create an agricultural land trust, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 230 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Ron and Jeane Rabune and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-230, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following ordinance seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 230 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Ron and Jeane Rabune and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-230, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-230.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little. Ordinance adopted.

At Nine-Thirty o’clock (9:30) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Scott and Julie Martinson at 10211 Mark Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was originally built on 35 acres to create an agricultural land trust and legally described as:

A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 90 NORTH, RANGE 14 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA. MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SAID SECTION 19; THENCE, S0°38’30”W 117.00’ ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SAID SECTION 19 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE, CONTINUING S0°38’30”W 355.00’ ALONG SAID EAST LINE; THENCE, N89°21’30”W 356.00’; THENCE, N0°38’30”E 355.00’; THENCE, S89°21’30”E 356.00’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2.90 ACRES. SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, IF ANY.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on August 2, 2019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White seconded by Schwartz to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White seconded by Trelka to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Trelka seconded by White to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on August 13, 2019 at Nine-Thirty o’clock (9:30) a.m., on the request submitted by Scott and Julie Martinson at 10211 Mark Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was originally built on 35 acres to create an agricultural land trust, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 231 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Scott and Julie Martinson and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-231, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following ordinance seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 231 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Scott and Julie Martinson and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-231, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-231.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little. Ordinance adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by David and Kris Martinson to minor plat 6.1 acres located at 10721 Mark Road into one lot. A 2.9 acres parcel zoned “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District and a 3.2 acres parcel zoned “A” Agricultural District. The property in question is located at 10721 Mark Road, approximately 3,200 feet west of the Mark Road and Pashby Road intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by Ron and Jeane Rabune to minor plat 6.42 acres located at 10615 Mark Road into one lot. A 2.9 acres parcel zoned “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District and a 3.52 acres parcel zoned “A” Agricultural District. The property in question is located at 10615 Mark Road, approximately 2,000 feet west of the Mark Road and Pashby Road intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by Scott & Julie Martinson to minor plat 7.09 acres located at 10211 Mark Road into one lot. A 2.9 acres parcel zoned “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District and a 4.19 acres parcel zoned “A” Agricultural District. The property in question is located at 10211 Mark Road, approximately ¼ mile west of the Mark Road and Pashby Road intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White informed the audience that there will be an annual vigil for Vietnam Veterans on August 23-25, 2019.

Schwartz updated that Middle Cedar River Water Shed Management Authority will be having an upcoming meeting to approve their Watershed Management Plan and hope to present it to the Board of Supervisors after it is approved. Schwartz and Trelka will be participating in an upcoming work session on September 3, 2019 with the Renewable Energy Committee to discuss proposed solar projects for the County.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Linda Laylin, Chair Pro tem, Board of Supervisors

Dana Laidig, Administrative Aide III