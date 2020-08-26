Waterloo, Iowa August 18, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

GENERAL BASIC FUND

QUADIENT, INC svc 10,000.00

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 984.78

IRS fed pay 72,347.76

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 4,892.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,062.50

SSA fica 110,943.97

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 465.23

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 107.00

PECU oth pay 24,529.83

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 163.56

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,240.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 300.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 225.24

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 78.00

CODE PUBLISHING.INC svc 660.00

CONTROL INSTALLATIONS OF IA

svc 139.72

COURIER publ 176.90

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

misc 2,953.97

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 14,164.44

FASTENAL CO prts 1,114.72

FULLER, ANGELA svc 560.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 1,550.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 39.88

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 117.80

HALTOM JENNIFER svc 15.00

HOLBACH DENNIS rent 200.00

KRUSE DAVID rent 200.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,815.63

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 594.39

MENARDS WLOO supl 117.37

NAPHCARE INC svc 110,674.42

NEWGREN TODD food 102.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 2,003.64

PHOTO PRO eq 768.98

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 68.16

QUADIENT, INC supl 139.73

SANDEES LTD supl 57.00

SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING

rent 275.00

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 437.83

US BANK misc 5,638.80

JOEBGEN MICHAEL food 117.81

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 227.70

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 90.12

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 275.00

A TO Z RENTALS rent 200.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 1,175.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 138.96

BARTELT PROPERTIES rent 250.00

BILL COLWELL FORD INC

prts/lbr 394.51

BHC CJIS svc 16,246.57

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 62.72

BUTLER CO SHERIFF svc 61.88

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 39.99

CF UTILITIES svc 337.50

CF UTILITIES util 1,178.50

CF UTILITIES data 784.70

CF UTILITIES util 322.74

CF UTILITIES util 43.37

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

CHRISTOPHERSON RENTALS

rent 275.00

CONTROL SOLUTIONS svc 253.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 116.92

DENNIS SUPL CO supl 130.15

DUBUQUE CO svc 56.00

EASTGATE ESTATES rent 250.00

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

fuel 840.57

EPM IOWA rent 425.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

misc 106.28

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 548.12

FRANKLIN CO svc 93.00

GASLIGHT VILLA MOBILE HOME PARK rent 250.00

GREEN SOURCE MGMT svc 148.35

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 200.00

HAWTHORNE HUTS rent 250.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,579.95

ISAC dues 1,750.00

IA STATE MED EXAMINER

svc 12,476.00

JAYTECH INC svc 1,262.65

JILLBERT PROPERTIES rent 300.00

KCVM 93.5 THE MIX svc 400.00

KELLER, MICHAEL rent 225.00

KIEWIET RONALD rent 200.00

LARSON MGMT rent 400.00

LINN CO svc 31.50

MEDIACOM svc 140.78

MEDICUS HEALTH eq 3,267.63

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 64.04

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 6,204.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 9,451.57

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.65

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 435.24

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 976.16

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 711.85

MULDER, COLLETTE rent 200.00

NACVSO dues 60.00

NELSON LARRY rent 450.00

NEW ERA RENTALS rent 325.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 250.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 224.44

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 200.00

OREILLY AUTO STORES prts 33.60

PRESTIGE svc 61.11

PRIMARY SYSTEMS eq 583.20

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 350.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH svc 150.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 736.50

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

SCARBROUGH RENTALS INC

rent 250.00

SCHNEIDER MELISSA rent 225.00

SHRED-IT USA svc 48.60

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 9,856.78

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

prts 144.57

TRI CITY CLOTHING rent 200.00

TRIPP & ASSOCIATES rent 275.00

US CELLULAR svc 1,525.21

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,183.32

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 400.00

WLOO WATER WORKS util 100.00

WLOO WATER WORKS util 381.44

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 4,553.46

WEST PAYMENT CTR misc 116.79

WICKHAM FRANK rent 200.00

WITHAM MGMT rent 200.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 414.93

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 425.00

SSA fica 968.68

BEST , DAWN pct off 211.70

FOLCHERT , BECKY pct off 207.80

JACKSON , NEIL F mil 7.80

KOENEKE, TERRY pct off 207.80

ROZENDAAL JOSH mil 9.91

US BANK misc 700.00

WALTERS LARRY mil 15.60

SHOWALTER, KAREN mil 20.28

ABBEN, RICHARD pct off 205.46

ABBEN, SANDRA pct off 200.00

BANDSTRA, GRACE pct off 200.00

BENSON , JANICE pct off 202.34

BRIMM, KRISTINE pct off 269.50

BUCHHOLZ , LARRY pct off 207.02

DEBORD, GEORGE pct off 209.75

DELAGARDELLE, EILEEN K

pct off 211.70

DENNIE , PRISCILLA pct off 207.02

DIANI, REBECCA pct off 201.56

DOWNS, PATTI pct off 206.24

DUDLEY, BRENDA pct off 215.99

FINGEROOS, NANCY pct off 203.90

FINGEROOS, RICHARD pct off 200.00

FROST, WAYNE pct off 285.88

GUETZLAFF , DEBRA pct off 250.00

GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER pct off 205.07

HAGEMAN, JERRY pct off 208.58

IA SEC OF STATE maint 15,508.33

JARDON, AMY pct off 268.72

KALLENBACH, CAROL A pct off 40.25

KALLENBACH , ROMAINE pct off 44.15

LAVELLE, KAREN S pct off 82.71

MCKENNA, KATHLEEN M pct off 200.00

NORRIS , KATHLEEN pct off 86.85

N IA JUVENILE DET SVCS

svc 23,285.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 315.59

REKERS , MARY pct off 257.80

RICHTER, ANN pct off 206.24

SCHMITZ, JUDY pct off 203.12

SCHMITZ PATRICIA J pct off 212.87

SMITH, KEVIN pct off 208.58

TEGTMEIER, ALINE J pct off 65.79

WITT, RICHARD pct off 200.00

WITT JANET L pct off 203.90

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 228.98

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 381.34

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 4,069.86

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 112.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 5,664.15

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 69.77

PECU oth pay 3,883.67

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 8,100.62

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 505.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 150.00

SSA fica 13,959.70

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

PECU oth pay 1,372.50

ASPRO INC supl 8,914.50

BMC AGGREGATES supl 80,949.11

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 417.20

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP eq rpr 1,938.59

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 331.33

MENARDS CF eq 99.53

US BANK misc 1,757.98

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 29.00

AGVANTAGE FS INC supl 7,061.43

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL

eq rent 14.41

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 260.48

BHC LANDFILL svc 15.76

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 183.96

BLACKTOP SVC CO svc 216,320.15

CF UTILITIES util 68.04

CF UTILITIES util 5.25

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CENTURYLINK tel 68.82

CENTURYLINK tel 47.53

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND util 900.94

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 40.69

GRACIOUS FOOD fuel 1,019.90

IOWA CO ENGINEERS OFFICE

educ 450.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 110.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 877.76

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 85.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 20.68

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 65.48

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.95

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 311.56

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 73.40

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 477.09

RYDELL CHEV INC prts 70.58

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 166.79

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS supl 19.75

TAYLOR CONSTRUCTION

svc 28,288.09

THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER

prts 684.11

TSCHIGGFRIE EXCAVATING

svc 57,202.00

VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC

tel 689.79

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 197.08

SSA fica 512.96

KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,694.08

MCKEE FOODS food 62.76

US BANK misc 1,861.55

DEPT OF CORRECTIONS svc 35,000.00

IDEMIA IDENTITY & SECURITY USA maint 2,268.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB food 631.76

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

IRS fed pay 27.31

SSA fica 114.76

US BANK misc 55.00

CAPITAL IMPROVE PLAN – NON BOND FUND

CWISE DESIGN AND CONSULTING

svc 781.25

SCHWARTZ COMMERCIAL ROOFING svc 11,325.00

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

svc 84,429.00

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 490.16

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 164.29

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 16,014.88

NATL ASSOC OF INS COMMISSIONERS ins 0.01

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 99,942.56

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 62,054.37

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,015.52

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EBC flx sp 5,455.22

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 508.05

SSA fica 618.92

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.25

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 7,812.38

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 2,026.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS fed pay 368.14

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 611.90

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 164.29

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 14.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,097.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,795.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 195.00

SSA fica 4,183.00

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 7.00

PECU oth pay 2,332.50

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 61.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 27.42

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that PCI is setting beams on the Cedar Wapsi bridge this week and should be finished on Friday. She said the county bridge crew is working on a bridge on Hess Road that should be open in six to eight weeks.

Finance Director James Perry said the county’s outside auditors are on site and have begun working on the county’s FY20 audit.

Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said that Governor Reynolds has announced the distribution of CARES Act funds to local governments in Iowa, and Black Hawk County is eligible for $1.653 million in aid. She said the county needs to pass a resolution to access the funds. Perry said the resolution is on today’s agenda.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held August 11, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SECONDARY ROADS 6,124.56 HEALTH INSURANCE TRUST FUND 6,124.56

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

AUDITOR, GRANT VEEDER

JAMISON, TIMOTHY R SYST/RE TAX MGR 30.52 30.52 8/3/2020 NEW HIRE

SCHROEDER, DANIEL MAP MAIN. TECH 19.93 20.83 7/26/2020 ANN STEP INCR

SHERIFF, TONY THOMPSON

BARCLAY, ZACHARIAH D SHER SGT HRLY 37.40 38.14 7/26/2020 ANN STEP INCR

LEONARD, MARY A ACCT SPCIALIST 20.83 21.78 7/27/2020 SUCC BIDDER

OLSON, KALYN S CIV DET OFF 19.92 19.92 7/30/2020 TERM PEND

PETERSEN, STEVEN L D SHER SGT HRLY 39.02 39.02 8/7/2020 TERM PEND

STOCKS, CASSIE M CIV DET OFF 25.21 26.21 7/26/2020 ANN STEP INCR

ATTORNEY, BRIAN WILLIAMS

PETERS, JESSICA R ADMIN AIDE III 21.78 26.21 7/27/2020 SUCC APPL

TREINEN, MICHAEL O ASST CO ATTY NON-BARG 39.31 52.25 7/26/2020 PROMO

CONS. COMM., JUDY FLORES

MAU, TYLER W CIV DISPATCHER 19.92 20.72 7/26/2020 ANN STEP INCR

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, KIM VEEDER

HARDMAN, CLINTON NETWORK ADMIN 35.12 35.12 7/27/2020 NEW HIRE

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Peacock Farms, LLC d/b/a Steimel, Finisher Farm Facility ID #66915 located in Eagle Township, Section Eight (8) at 1660 West Quarry Road, Waterloo, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Porkhaven Farm, LLP d/b/a Home Site Facility ID #61102 located in Orange Township, Section Twenty-six (26) at 7502 Hammond Avenue, Waterloo, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION – Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission (SWMC) bonding needs with John Foster, Solid Waste/Resource Recovery Administrator. Foster said he would like the county to bond on the behalf of SWMC (to be repaid by SWMC) $3.25 million with the potential to add $800,000 for a land purchase. He reviewed the uses of the $6 million that the county bonded for on behalf of SWMC in 2019 and displayed pictures of the preparation of a new landfill cell. He said there is a $3 million shortfall in the project because of design changes that will extend the life of the cell by three years, adding over $3 million in gross revenue for the airspace. Finance Director James Perry said that he would like to add this to the secondary roads bonding planned for late October, so a pre-levy public hearing will need to be scheduled soon. Laylin asked if SWMC would consider making funds available to SWMC member entities as it had in the past, which the county used to support non-profit agencies. Little said that that was only possible because of overlarge surpluses, which SWMC no longer has. Schwartz said the Board could address Foster’s request at next week’s meeting.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to request REIMBURSEMENT for eligible costs related to the COVID-19 public health emergency from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund be approved and for the Chair to sign, subject to review by legal counsel.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BRIDGE EMBARGO establishing vehicle and load limits for structure #076100 crossing a tributary of Crane Creek located on Wheeler Road between Dunkerton Road and E. Mt. Vernon Road West line of Section 26, T90N, R11W with a load limit of 3 tons and reduce to one lane be approved and that signs be erected advising of the permissible maximum weights as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

Nicholas showed pictures of the deteriorating bridge, which has had a 40-ton limit. She said the bridge has remained open because of a number of area residents said they were emergency responders who needed the bridge, but now her crew can’t plow snow on the bridge because their equipment is too heavy. They will plow up to the bridge on both sides. The bridge may need to be closed completely in a year or two, and the Board can consider replacing it then. A parallel bridge a mile away on Nesbit Road cost $700,000 a few years ago.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing/bid opening to be held at 9:05 on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed purchase of one (1) Single Axle Dump Truck for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing/bid opening to be held at 9:07 on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed purchase of one (1) Motor Grader for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz wished a happy anniversary to Little and his wife. Trelka said that some residents asked him to look into allowing utility task vehicles (UTVs) on county roads. Laylin and Little said they also had been contacted, and said the engineer and the sheriff should be involved. Little said this has come up in the past. Schwartz thanked the people who had donated food and supplies for people in Cedar Rapids still suffering from power outages and dislocation due to the derecho of the prior week.

CLOSED SESSION

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors shall proceed into CLOSED SESSION AT 9:05 A.M., with attorney to discuss strategy with counsel of a matter where litigation may be imminent, where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation, and where there will be review and/or discussion of records and information which are required or authorized by state or federal law to be kept confidential pursuant to Iowa Code §21.5.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board met in closed session.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting in CLOSED SESSION. Motion carried.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor