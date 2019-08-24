Waterloo, Iowa August 20, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Benjamin Riensche of Fox Township showed a video of his anhydrous applicator, which collapsed into a frost boil on Rickard Road and sustained $14,000 of damage. He recommended that the county install drain tiles in the middle of gravel roads to prevent such conditions, and said that he and his neighbors would consent to having a test done on a stretch of Rickard Road that would cost $7,500.

Brian Oltrogge of Readlyn submitted a petition with 56 signatures opposing the 32-ton load limit on the Marquis Road bridge, due to the difficulty it poses to agricultural traffic.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

NEOPOST USA INC, svc $10,000.00

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay

$1,011.92

IRS, fed pay $60,575.12

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $5,315.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $2,472.50

SSA, fica $99,583.22

BHC SHERIFF, oth pay $393.47

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$82.50

ACES, svc $308.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $909.94

BAUER BUILT TIRE, eq rpr $568.00

BDI, prts $342.84

BMC AGGREGATES , svc $3,872.34

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, eq $561.35

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, fuel $110.84

CHIEF, supl $347.88

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP, supl

$223.09

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC , prts/lbr

$3,121.56

DWD INVESTMENTS , svc $475.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util

$3,361.22

ENGAGING INQUIRY, svc $12,500.00

FASTENAL CO, eq $105.06

FAT DOG 18 , rent $200.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT, rent $1,975.00

HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY, rent $525.00

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, misc $450.00

INRCOG, dues $5,318.50

IWI MOTOR PARTS, prts $75.90

KARENS PRINT RITE, supl $62.00

KEYSTONE LABS INC, svc $12.50

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL, rent $225.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN,

publ $1,921.85

LOCKSPERTS INC, eq $32.62

MARCO INC, svc $382.39

MARTIN REALTORS INC, rent $225.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $1,445.42

MENARDS CF, supl $1,378.66

MENARDS WLOO, misc $248.23

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT ,

rent $225.00

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS, svc $55.50

NAPHCARE INC, svc $107,671.40

NEOPOST USA INC, supl $140.00

NEOPOST USA INC, supl $173.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC, maint

$260.00

P&K MIDWEST, eq $91.82

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC, svc

$35.00

RED CEDAR PROPERTIES , rent

$200.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE , rent

$200.00

SCOTS SUPL CO INC, supl $18.62

SHAHNAZ CORP, rent $200.00

SLED SHED, svc $1,099.18

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL, supl

$122.79

TIPTOWN HOMES , rent $325.00

US BANK, misc $14,561.83

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $2,702.13

EGBUONYE, NAFISSA, misc $172.00

AFLAC, ins $2,037.12

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA, oth pay $8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$2,425.77

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $544.30

PECU, oth pay $23,643.50

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, svc $3,399.99

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $450.00

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61, oth pay

$602.55

AGVANTAGE FS INC, supl $721.93

AIRLINE AUTO, prts $40.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, eq

$453.82

ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH, rent

$300.00

ARGUS & WOOKIE INC, rent $275.00

BBE PRO / MAC TOOLS, prts $360.00

BENTON BUILDING CTR, prts $250.35

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC, supl $70.00

BHC LANDFILL, svc $249.70

BLACK HAWK RENTAL, eq rent

$1,173.95

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL, svc

$230.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $98.46

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC, svc

$455.58

CARTER, FELICIA, rent $200.00

CF UTILITIES, util $52.67

CF UTILITIES, util $337.50

CF UTILITIES, util $864.76

CF UTILITIES, data $1,428.46

CF UTILITIES, util $336.72

CF UTILITIES, util $41.01

CF UTILITIES, data $85.00

COOK’S OUTDOORS, eq $51.48

COPYWORKS, svc $38.50

COVINGTON PROPERTIES, rent

$275.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO, supl

$230.09

DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME, svc $1,000.00

DEPENDABLE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS, supl $40.90

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINTS, supl $28.79

DURA WAX CO, supl $72.74

E CENTRAL IA COOP, supl $162.98

EASTERN IA TOURISM ASSOC, dues

$500.00

ECOLAB CTR, eq rent $1,203.33

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO, eq

$213.14

EPM IOWA, rent $275.00

EVANSDALE WATER WORKS, wtr

$91.78

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC, prts

$35.78

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR, prts/lbr

$304.84

FISCHELS, ANTHONY A, rent $350.00

GASSMAN, JULIANNE, ref $35.00

GLAXOSMITHKLINE, supl $1,511.50

GLOBAL EQUIPMENT, eq $999.97

GRAY, MARY, rent $200.00

GREEN SOURCE MGMT , svc $190.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT, rent $200.00

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS, supl

$78.94

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS, supl

$43.39

HYLTON, LATRICIA, rent $500.00

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK, rent $430.00

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS , svc

$13,275.00

IOWA CRISIS NEGOTIATORS ASSOC,

educ $60.00

INRCOG, dues $1,330.00

ISU, svc $750.00

U OF IA, svc $22.06

IOWA WALL SAWING INC, svc $1,400.00

JACOBSON, EMILY, svc $1,575.00

KOENIG SCOTT, rent $450.00

KROEGER MIKE, rent $250.00

LYTLE, SHELLI, ref $35.00

MEDIACOM, svc $139.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC, svc

$1,157.44

METRO INVESTMENTS , rent $300.00

METZGER, PAIGE, svc $1,575.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $61.37

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util

$16,776.31

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $17.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.37

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $142.60

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $429.11

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $2,349.47

MIDWEST UNDERGROUND SUPL, supl

$58.96

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $171.74

NATL COUNCIL FOR BEHAVIORAL HEALTH, educ $2,200.00

NATL ELEVATOR INSPECTION SVCS INC, svc $75.00

NEBRASKA ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH ASSOC, educ $450.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS, svc

$4,933.62

NORTH STAR REALTORS, rent $425.00

OPEN DOOR PROPERTIES , rent

$500.00

ORTHMANN, KRISTA, svc $1,575.00

OUTDOOR & MORE, prts $41.09

PITNEY BOWES, supl $104.97

PRESTIGE, svc $56.06

PRIORITY DISPATCH CORP, educ

$730.00

QUAIL VALLEY APTS C/O VLB PROPERTIES, rent $225.00

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, rent $200.00

REEDY MIKE, rent $225.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH, rent $150.00

SERIOUS SANITATION INC, svc $265.00

SNYDER AUTO GLASS, eq $125.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC, svc

$186.20

SPEEDPRO IMAGING VISUAL SOLUTIONS, supl $330.00

SPLASH OF COLOR BCSG, svc $200.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN, supl $1,004.53

STOKES WELDING, supl $6,639.58

STS RENTALS, rent $300.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC, food $10,025.44

THE SHRED MASTER , svc $96.44

TRACTOR SUPL CO, supl $2.78

TRZASKOS, ASHLEY, ref $300.00

US POSTAL SVC, svc $5,200.00

URBS DO IT BEST HDWR, supl $35.24

US CELLULAR, svc $1,820.15

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO, eq $104.00

VAN DIEST SUPL CO, supl $735.63

WATERFALLS CAR WASH, lbr $30.90

CITY OF WATERLOO, svc $10,196.66

WLOO WATER WORKS, util $137.73

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $559.40

WICKHAM FRANK, rent $300.00

WITHAM AUTO CTR, supl $442.35

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO, eq rpr

$85.00

AHLBERG , TINA, supl $24.68

WEBSTER CO AUDITOR, reimb

$2,024.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND,

IRS, fed pay $395.53

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $355.00

SSA, fica $877.44

US BANK, misc $894.32

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$8.36

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, svc $23.29

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS, svc

$30,430.00

OFFICE DEPOT, supl $214.76

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS, ins $59.50

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS, fed pay $1,653.79

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $177.50

SSA, fica $3,098.23

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$10.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $24.32

AFLAC, ins $6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$89.13

MADISON NATL LIFE INS , ins $7.90

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, svc $126.61

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay $76.03

IRS, fed pay $4,793.16

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $125.00

SSA, fica $7,463.75

AFLAC, ins $154.36

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$173.07

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $16.25

PECU, oth pay $4,379.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS, fed pay $8,359.69

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $330.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $125.00

SSA, fica $14,059.02

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$25.00

ALTORFER INC, supl $1,095.00

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, fuel $688.40

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util $23.75

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIPMENT , eq rpr

$2,511.55

INVISION ARCHITECTURE, svc

$2,072.00

KWIK TRIP INC, fuel $1,558.44

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $35.82

MENARDS CF, supl $184.09

TESTAMERICA LABS INC, svc $65.00

US BANK, misc $438.69

AFLAC, ins $65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$489.11

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $71.20

PECU, oth pay $1,602.50

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $29.23

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL, supl $9.30

CF UTILITIES, util $5.03

CF UTILITIES, util $8.03

CF UTILITIES, util $8.03

CENTURYLINK, tel $68.38

CINTAS CORP, svc $109.64

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, eq rpr

$287.73

DUMONT IMPLEMENT CO INC, prts

$733.47

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR, supl

$58.00

E CENTRAL IA COOP, fuel $16,236.49

EMERSON CRANE RENTAL INC,

eq rent $7,400.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl

$220.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $824.84

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $77.49

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $21.46

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $69.70

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.74

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $19.25

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $295.37

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $32.49

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $33.54

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO, eq

$2,463.99

NORTHERN IA CONSTRUCTION, svc

$4,076.50

PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION, svc

$21,296.56

PLUMB TECH INC, eq $161.06

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC, prts

$170.82

STOKES WELDING, eq $511.95

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP, svc

$91.00

VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC, svc

$781.50

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $870.83

WAVERLY TIRE CO, prts $222.00

WENDLING QUARRIES INC, supl

$385.07

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS, fed pay $99.57

SSA, fica $203.50

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $2,155.87

MCKEE FOODS, food $68.08

US BANK, misc $9.62

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

SCOOP FEED & SUPL, supl $22.65

US BANK, misc $307.30

BENTON BUILDING CTR, supl $42.93

COOK’S OUTDOORS, supl $42.76

FLIGHT SPOOL, svc $750.00

GRAHAM, CAYLIN, svc $1,500.00

ISU, svc $2,850.00

RURAL WATER FUND,

WLOO WATER WORKS, svc $235.66

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS, svc $2,207.50

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$18,642.83

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$77,078.44

COSTELLO, KAREN, ref $733.12

SELF INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, eq rpr

$65.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$1,069.51

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS, fed pay $504.76

SSA, fica $611.94

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util

$162.35

CENTURYLINK, tel $112.09

CENTURYLINK, tel $48.23

CENTURYLINK, tel $53.64

CENTURYLINK, tel $1,201.24

CENTURYLINK, tel $174.16

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $387.25

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $304.52

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS, fed pay $354.88

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $50.00

SSA, fica $592.76

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$3.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $153.70

MIDWEST CARD AND ID, supl $1,500.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$8.36

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING, svc $14.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $51.52

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS, fed pay $2,247.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $145.00

SSA, fica $4,364.24

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$1.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $11.03

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$85.28

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $53.05

PECU, oth pay $2,421.00

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, svc $59.03

RICOH USA INC, svc $6,246.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $159.38

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that the Raymond Road overpass on Highway 20 was finished last Friday. She said Cedar Wapsi Road is closed between Highways 218 and 63 for resurfacing, and showed slides demonstrating the process for widening the pavement by two feet on both sides.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held August 13, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Don Schmitz & Sons and Matt Construction.

3. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: 1980’s Ariens Garden Tractor #805, fixed asset number 002003.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Grundy County Rural Electric Cooperative, Grundy Center, Iowa for placement of underground electric utility on County right-of-way along Grundy Road recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 28E AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the City of Dunkerton for contracting law enforcement services through the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office with term commencing August 1, 2019 and terminating October 31, 2019 be approved as recommended by Tony Thompson, County Sheriff.

Thompson said his department is providing necessary law enforcement for Dunkerton while the city looks for a new police chief.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 in the amount of $23,784.00 from Dan Deery Motors, Waterloo, Iowa.

Nicholas said this is a FY20 budget item, and she has disposed of the old truck. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to AUTHORIZE AND DIRECT the Interim Co-Finance Director to set the date of hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on September 3, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed FY20 Budget Amendment. Motion carried.

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION – the purchase of land at the Raymond Range Training Facility. Little said the Board had received emails and phone calls, and asked attendees for comments. Rick Bishop of Raymond said that he didn’t like having the gun range there, but if land is added to it he would like to see a deed restriction limiting the use of the land to purposes of safety and noise mitigation, which Sheriff Thompson has said was his intention, but he noted that Sheriff Thompson would not be sheriff indefinitely. Jack Knipp of Raymond Road said that he speaks for many people who oppose the gun range, saying that many are intimidated by Thompson and his deputies. He expressed concerns about lead contamination of the land and groundwater, the noise from gunfire and megaphones, use of the range at all hours, spoiling meals and leisure time, the negative effect of the gunfire on schoolchildren and veterans, and his belief that Thompson’s statements about the range before it was built have not been borne out. Eileen Delagardelle of Dubuque Road said that the money used for the range should be used instead to fix county roads.

Little asked Thompson if he had an answer from the question at a previous meeting of where the sheriff’s authority came from for spending at his discretion the 40% of jail room and board revenues that didn’t go toward courthouse security. Thompson said it is based on past practice. Little asked if there is any revenue from the range. Thompson said there is some, but the range is basically budget neutral. Trelka asked Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk if there could be a deed restriction as described by Rick Bishop. Burk said that there could, but that it would be at the discretion of the seller. Thompson asked if the Board could take action to restrict the use of the property. Burk said it could, but a future Board could change the restriction. He said to be cautious about deed restrictions, since future Boards may wish to use the property for a different purpose.

Schwartz asked about sound and safety measures contemplated either with or without purchase of the land. Thompson said that the berm and tree planting that he has done to date aren’t enough to mitigate the noise, and that’s why he wants the additional 22 acres. Laylin asked him to address the complaint of firing going on all day. Thompson said that the coordinated fire training is 30-40 days a year, which doesn’t include officers shooting on their own time. He said that he has found that other gunfire occurs in the neighborhood that may sound like it is coming from the range. White said that he opposes the range because the sound of the firing upsets many war veterans like himself. Schwartz asked why the location was chosen in the first place. Thompson said the land lease was offered to him. Little said it is not an ideal location, with a school in close proximity. White said it is bad for kids and veterans but Thompson doesn’t get it. Thompson disagreed, saying that he’s trying to improve the situation with the addition of the 22 acres used for mitigation. White asked if they let people know when there will be firing. Thompson said whenever someone uses the range they raise flags on both sides of the range.

Nancy McKenna of Raymond Road said that the berms built on the north side of the range won’t help people like her who live to the west. She said her husband is a vet, and when he went to the range to complain about firing into the evening he was told to leave, and she has been told if he doesn’t stay off the property he will be arrested. She said people opposing the range are taxpayers, and if the purchase is approved they’ll have to pay for it. Raymond Mayor Gary Vick said the noise is annoying, and the range shouldn’t have been put there, but on the other hand, the range is one of the finest in the state, and additional noise mitigation on the 22 acres will improve it. He says the town benefits by having a strong law enforcement presence and from additional commerce from range users.

Laylin thanked those that had contacted the Board, and said that looking back on the communications, she saw that they all mentioned sound mitigation and safety, and since relocating the facility is not a possibility at this point, the best way for the Sheriff to act is to provide more mitigation, and so she supported the purchase. White said that it will be 10 to 15 years before the mitigation is realized, so it won’t help today’s children and veterans.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that Black Hawk County purchase from Basic Materials the property now leased from Basic Materials for the Raymond Range Training Facility, along with an adjacent parcel of 22 acres, with the stipulation that there be a deed restriction confining the use of the additional 22 acres to safety and noise mitigation purposes.

Burk noted that the seller will decide on any deed restriction, but in this case it is a very cooperative seller.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka.

NAYS: Schwartz, White, Little. Resolution failed.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White said that a 45-hour vigil will be held at the Vietnam War Memorial from Friday through Sunday, in memory of the 45 veterans from Black Hawk County who died in Vietnam. Laylin expressed condolences on the passing of Barbara Brown.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor