Waterloo, Iowa August 25, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 30,803.51

ACES svc 199.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 900.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 1,231.02

CDW GOVERNMENT INC prts 279.98

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 87.03

COURIER svc 135.35

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util3,676.42

EHRLICH , BETH svc 30.50

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 840.09

ENGAGING INQUIRY svc 6,250.00

FASTENAL CO prts 240.72

FIX TIRE CO prts 47.70

FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,155.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC eq 1,766.60

HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY rent 200.00

INQUIREHIRE svc 82.00

INTERSTATE BATTERY SYSTEM

eq 127.95

IWI MOTOR PARTS supl 435.38

KARENS PRINT RITE supl 66.60

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 73.50

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 91.00

MARCO INC svc 28,770.55

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 688.37

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 354.76

MENARDS CF supl 573.22

MENARDS WLOO supl 611.82

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 260.00

P&K MIDWEST prts 1,151.32

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc 721.65

QUADIENT, INC eq 32.93

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 35.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 225.00

SANDEES LTD svc 40.00

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 837.21

SLED SHED prts 1,101.70

WLOO APARTMENT PARTNERS

rent 200.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 3,913.13

NELSON, NICOLE supl 110.00

WEIMER JAMES reimb 89.88

ABC EMBROIDERY svc 200.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 177.11

ALLIED SYSTEMS INC eq 2,471.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

eq 1,665.45

ANDERSON, HEATHER ref 1,200.00

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO

eq 103.94

BBE PRO TOOLS LLC / MAC TOOLS DIST svc 999.99

BENTON BUILDING CTR supl 19.05

BHC LANDFILL svc 383.21

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 969.70

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 230.00

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING

eq 180.46

CABELA’S LLC/BASS PRO supl 78.93

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,296.57

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 60.00

CF UTILITIES util 375.00

CF UTILITIES util 56.76

CENTURYLINK tel 536.97

CENTURYLINK tel 1,702.42

CHEMSEARCH supl 184.85

CHRISTIE DOOR CO maint 519.00

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP

supl 403.37

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 35.50

CUREMD.COM INC svc 1,417.00

D&G METAL WORKS eq 270.00

DEN HERDER VETERINARY HOSP

svc 291.82

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 35.00

DOUBLE LUNG ARCHERY INC

supl 64.00

ECOLAB INC eq rent 364.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

prts 119.94

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 316.22

FISCHELS, ANTHONY A rent 225.00

GREINER LAW OFFICE svc 130.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 232.00

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE educ 4,995.00

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK rent 200.00

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 5,637.75

INTERNATL ACADEMY OF EMERG DISPATCH svc 150.00

J PETTIECORD INC svc 73,500.00

JAMIESON , JOHN D rent 225.00

JAYTECH INC svc 1,981.25

JOHANSEN, LARRY ref 500.00

JOHNSON SPECIALTY SALES LTD

supl 155.00

KROEGER MIKE rent 250.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL prts 197.26

LABSOURCE INC supl 4,619.47

LINN CO svc 2,083.33

MAGID GLOVE & SAFETY MFG CO

supl 53.16

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL

supl 1,190.84

MCDONALD SUPL supl 8.90

MEDIACOM svc 199.95

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14,079.03

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.86

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.42

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 145.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 450.00

MOTEL 6 room 282.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

supl 352.11

MUTUAL WHEEL CO prts 18.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 288.80

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 169.80

NELSON LARRY rent 200.00

NEW ERA RENTALS rent 350.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 600.00

ODONNELL ACE HARDWARE INC

eq 28.07

OFFICE DEPOT supl 210.48

OUTDOOR & MORE eq 179.31

PARKADE PRINTERS INC svc 444.96

PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL SVCS

svc 499.42

PITNEY BOWES supl 638.19

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 225.00

PLUMB SUPL CO supl 24.85

POLKS LOCK SVC eq 12.00

PRESTO-X svc 274.00

PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS TRAINING COORDINATOR supl 165.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 200.00

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

SCARBROUGH RENTALS INC

rent 250.00

SERIOUS SANITATION INC svc 530.00

SHEEHAN PROPERTY MGMT

rent 225.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS supl 42.94

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 10,000.00

STANARD & ASSOCIATES INC

svc 118.50

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 100.38

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 207.09

STAR EQUIPMENT LTD eq rent 1,460.00

STOKES WELDING prts 726.28

STORY CO SHERIFF svc 128.55

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 20,496.14

SUREADHERE MOBILE TECHNOLOGY svc 71.00

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

supl 30.93

TITAN MACHINERY INC eq 43.00

TNT SALES & SVC supl 30.00

TRACTOR SUPL CO supl 276.92

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 1,850.00

URBS DO IT BEST HARDWARE

eq 32.62

US CELLULAR svc 213.55

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO eq 1,541.64

VENENGA REBECCA rent 200.00

VETERANS MEML HOSP-ALLAMAKEE EMS ASSOC reimb 107.28

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 394.05

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 6,681.29

WLOO OIL CO fuel 3,984.45

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 30.44

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 147.73

WAVERLY TIRE CO eq 994.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 2,746.08

WITHAM AUTO CTR prts 1,264.82

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

svc 201.50

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 252.00

FOUR OAKS INC svc 186.60

MARK MILDER LAW FIRM svc 109.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 32.65

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 125.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 62.65

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,565.49

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 10,307.36

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,847.00

ANTON SALES eq 62.27

ASPRO INC svc 682.50

BMC AGGREGATES supl 5,976.97

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

KARENS PRINT RITE supl 16.00

MENARDS CF supl 52.33

AGVANTAGE FS INC svc 764.30

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 919.77

BHC LANDFILL svc 115.34

CINTAS CORP svc 129.60

COOLEY PUMPING eq 35.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 333.01

HEARTLAND ASPHALT INC

svc 116,509.07

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.13

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 34.64

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 34.54

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

supl 307.33

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 174.73

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 13.32

PETERSON CONTRACTORS INC

svc 900.00

POMP’S TIRE SVC eq 4,550.00

QUALITY TRAFFIC CONTROL INC

eq 254.73

TERRACON CONSULTANTS INC

svc 18,719.00

THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER

eq 275.78

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 212.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 531.80

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 42.30

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 959.50

TRI COUNTY TREE PROS svc 500.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 116.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 315.35

MCKEE FOODS food 88.64

US CELLULAR svc 832.38

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 23.00

MENARDS CF supl 49.98

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO

supl 472.97

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 10.50

PORTER, HANNAH svc 1,500.00

PRINT INNOVATIONS eq 149.97

CAPITAL IMPROVE PLAN-NON BOND FUND

ASPRO INC svc 9,000.00

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 375.00

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS eq 122.54

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 26,647.40

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,531.20

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 99,873.86

NATL ASSOC OF INS COMMISSIONERS misc 0.01

SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 254.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EBC flx sp 2,788.21

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 205.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND ALTORFER INC eq rpr 2,356.39

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 183.56

CF UTILITIES data 550.00

CENTURYLINK tel 1,194.53

CENTURYLINK tel 38.01

CENTURYLINK tel 101.11

CENTURYLINK tel 50.68

CENTURYLINK tel 69.70

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 1,175.23

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 139.72

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 282.65

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 376.67

SWISHER & COHRT svc 542.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF IA state pay 172.00

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 1,453.80

MEDIACOM svc 156.90

US CELLULAR svc 147.93

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 24.73

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,072.00

WELLMARK ins 12,387.45

JASPER VICTORIA supl 31.04

MARCO INC maint 185.23

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 122.69

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 87.72

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said her staff was doing the Hammond Avenue gravel road stabilization project that day, and would do Ansborough Avenue on Wednesday. Aspro is paving on Elk Run and Schrock Roads.

Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said the county’s phone system has had problems since the derecho that struck south of Waterloo on August 10. He is working with the major carriers involved, Windstream and Century Link, to reach a solution, and in the meantime suggested a news release giving out departmental emails for the public to contact if they can’t get through by phone. The Board concurred.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said that property tax bills are at the print shop and should be out later in the week. She cautioned people to be aware that their mortgage companies will pay their taxes from their escrow accounts, so that they don’t pay twice.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held August 18, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME Position FROM TO Date CHANGE

TONY THOMPSON

SAUERBREI, TANNER L CIV DETENT OFF 19.92 19.92 8/10/2020 NEW HIRE

WERSINGER, KAREN L OFF SPECIALIST 16.72 17.45 8/9/2020 STEP INCR

WHITE, PAUL C CIV DETENT OFF 19.92 20.72 8/9/2020 STEP INCR

MCDONALD, MARTIN J D SHER LT 81,161.60 93,525.88 8/9/2020 PROMOTION

STOCKS, NICHOLAS R D SHER SGT HR 29.52 36.66 8/9/2020 PROMOTION

BRAUN, LIONEL B D SHER LT 93,525.88 93,525.88 8/9/2020 SCH/SHF CHG

EVEN, WHITNEY J CIV DETENT OFF 19.92 19.92 8/15/2020SCH/SHFCHG

GAKOVIC, MARIJANA CIV DETENT OFF 19.92 19.92 8/13/2020SCH/SHFCHG

OSMANCEVIC, NEVZAD DEP SHERIFF 24.27 24.27 8/13/2020 SCH/SHFCHG

SAUERBREI, TANNER L CIV DETENT OFF 19.92 19.92 8/18/2020 SCH/SHFCHG

SAUERBREI, TANNER L CIV DETENT OFF 19.92 19.92 8/13/2020 SCH/SHFCHG

SILLMAN, PHILLIP B CIV DETENT OFF 19.92 19.92 8/14/2020 SCH/SHFCHG

TEISINGER, LANCE H D SHER LT 93,525.88 93,525.88 8/9/2020 SCH/SHFCHG

MAINTENANCE, RORY GEVING

LAIDIG, DANA L ADMIN AIDE III 52,180.12 52,180.12 8/17/2020 SUCC APPL

ELECTIONS, GRANT VEEDER

GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER M ELECT CLERK II 13.84 13.84 8/11/2020 REHIRE

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the STATEMENT OF COMPLETION and FINAL ACCEPTANCE OF WORK Project L-2006—73-07 for Hot Mix Asphalt Resurfacing on Pioneer Drive and Union Circle in the Turkey Foot Heights subdivision be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and authorize and direct the Auditor to make final payment in the amount of $116,509.07 with a total project cost of $116,509.07 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer (Project contracted at $123,617.66 total working days specified 10, working days used 4, liquidated damages assessed – $0.00 contractor, Heartland Asphalt, Inc. Mason City, Iowa).

Nicholas explained the project and showed before and after pictures. She said it turned out nice and they may do the same thing in other rural subdivisions in the county that have sealcoated roads.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin to REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a 2002 John Deere TC54H Loader in the amount of $58,000.00 from Callahan Construction, Dubuque, Iowa.

Nicholas said that this was the highest of three bids, but this loader had the fewest hours on the road, and can be expected to need less maintenance. Little asked if it was replacing another piece of equipment. Nicholas said no, that all the maintenance sheds need a loader, and this would be for the new shed at Elk Run and Dunkerton Roads. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka that the APPOINTMENT of James (Jim) Bosier as a representative for the Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission be approved, effective August 25, 2020 with a term expiration date of 07/01/2023. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the APPOINTMENT of Wendy Schaefer as a representative for the Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission be approved, effective August 25, 2020 with a term expiration date of 07/01/2023. Motion carried.

DISCUSSION – Black Hawk County Boards and Commissions appointments. Little said he put the item on the agenda because there are several vacancies, most seriously on the Planning and Zoning Commission (two vacancies) and the Board of Adjustment (three vacancies), where quorums are sometimes difficult to come by. Little thought the Waterloo Courier could possibly help spread the word. Schwartz said he was calling people in the appropriate areas to see if they would apply. Laylin said a good candidate will be interviewed for the Board of Adjustment. Little said that applicants for other boards ought to be encouraged to consider applying for boards with vacancies.

Discussion/possible board action – to discuss county preparedness for COVID-19. Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said that her department is coordinating with local schools and colleges as they open for fall classes. Schwartz said he visited the University of Northern Iowa, and while staff and students were acting responsibly on campus, a minority of students were congregating at bars not wearing masks or observing social distancing, which endangers the health and safety of others at the school. Cisse Egbuonye said she is engaged with the UNI president and student health centers, looking diligently at hot spots and promoting safe practices.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White congratulated Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless for receiving a Hero Among Us honor, and expressed condolences for the Jerry Weekley family. He said a Vietnam War vigil will be held the second weekend of September.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to proceed in closed session at nine thirty (9:30) AM for discussion of strategy with counsel of a matter where litigation may be imminent, where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body were litigation to occur, and where there will be review and/or discussion of records and information which are required or authorized by state or federal law to be kept confidential, pursuant to Section 21.5, Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board of Supervisors met in closed session.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting in CLOSED SESSION at 10:05 AM. Motion carried.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor