Waterloo, Iowa August 27, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Cedar Valley United Way President Sheila Baird thanked the county for its past support and asked for support in this year’s fund drive.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $28,497.60

ACES, svc $20,404.00

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $635.00

C&S REAL ESTATE, rent $300.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, eq

$23,210.85

COTT SYSTEMS, svc $3,200.00

COURIER, publ $100.42

DEBNER JULIE A, svc $852.00

DUNCAN, TARA, svc $175.00

HALTOM JENNIFER, svc $2.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL, supl $69.84

JUDICIAL DIALOG SYSTEMS, svc

$4,466.99

KLENK, BRENDA L B, svc $133.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $152.97

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL, supl

$1,049.54

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT ,

rent $400.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,774.22

SHAHNAZ CORP, rent $250.00

STRAND JEANNE , svc $211.75

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $1,151.72

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP, supl

$223.09

2ND WIND EXERCISE, INC, maint

$354.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $247.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, supl

$296.09

AXON ENTERPRISE INC, supl

$11,333.72

BENTON CO SHERIFF, svc $31.50

BUCHANAN CO SHERIFF, svc $45.94

CENTURYLINK, tel $1,707.54

CENTURYLINK, tel $581.55

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS, supl $1,647.12

CONTROL SOLUTIONS, svc $253.00

COUNTRY TERRACE, rent $250.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO, supl

$854.54

DICKEYS PRINTING, supl $50.00

DOLLESLAGER RICK, svc $600.00

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO, eq

$174.64

FAYETTE CO SHERIFF, svc $100.16

FLOYD CO SHERIFF, svc $54.00

GALE MOTE ASSOCIATES, svc

$1,996.19

GASLIGHT VILLA MOBILE HOME PARK,

rent $350.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC, svc $200.00

HY VEE ACCTS REC, food $56.42

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY,

educ $750.00

JOHNSON CO, svc $73.27

KEOKUK CO SHERIFF, svc $54.44

LINN CO, svc $400.55

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC, svc

$1,000.00

MALAISE SUSAN, svc $2.50

MEDIACOM, svc $199.95

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC, svc

$2,748.92

METRO INVESTMENTS , rent $575.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $368.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.57

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $900.24

MITCHELL CO SHERIFF, svc $48.92

NELSON LARRY, rent $575.00

OFFICE DEPOT, supl $203.57

OPERATION THRESHOLD, rent $225.00

ORTMAN HOLLY, svc $12.50

OSTBY, LISA, rent $275.00

PEER SUPPORT FOUNDATION, educ

$275.00

PHH MORTGAGE SVCS, svc $408.11

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS, svc

$201.85

RICHARDSON FUNERAL HOME INC,

svc $1,000.00

ROGERS TIMOTHY, rent $225.00

SOUTH VIEW ESTATES, rent $275.00

SUCCESSLINK, svc $1,079.73

SUMMIT FOOD SVC, food $9,994.87

SUNTRAC SVCS INC, supl $60.00

T & J RENTALS, rent $300.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO, ref

$28,188.32

US POST OFFICE, svc $194.97

US CELLULAR, svc $231.91

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC, svc $495.90

VERICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS , supl

$1,116.72

WLOO WATER WORKS, util $127.60

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $192.64

WEST PAYMENT CTR, svc $1,960.49

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $3,413.09

FLORES JUDY, mil $352.33

SMOCK ALEX, svc $150.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $249.00

CENTRAL IA JUV DET CTR, svc

$5,610.00

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC, wk cmp $19,314.00

ISAC, educ $50.00

SIGNS BY TOMORROW, supl $725.00

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY, rent $75.00

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $10.86

IA SEC OF STATE, svc $30.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $947.40

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $85.66

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $2,136.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $4,065.00

ACCESS SYSTEMS, eq rpr $576.00

ACES, svc $22.50

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $187,170.82

D&D TIRE INC, eq $325.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $18.56

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO, supl

$569.50

P&K MIDWEST, prts $34.39

SCOTS SUPL CO INC, prts $447.55

ALL STATE RENTAL, eq rent $200.00

COOLEY PUMPING, svc $35.00

FORTERRA PIPE & PRECAST, svc

$14,242.20

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, eq $644.00

STATE OF IA, svc $20.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.22

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO, eq

$1,664.27

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $165.03

NORTHERN IOWA CONSTRUCTION,

supl $1,992.00

ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES CO,

supl $548.07

SCHAEFER TREE SVC, svc $3,000.00

STAR EQUIPMENT LTD, supl $48.73

STOKES WELDING, eq $527.90

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $41.98

WITHAM AUTO CTR, prts $8.20

FARNSWORTH ELECTRONICS, prts

$11.80

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $29.00

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $2,407.12

MCKEE FOODS, food $39.18

US CELLULAR, svc $704.04

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS, svc $1,045.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $19.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $29.05

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $26.76

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $28.79

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $21.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $16.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $18.03

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $21.47

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $28.88

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $14.95

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $16.44

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $13.18

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $20.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $15.39

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$18,760.26

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$2,595.60

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$97,756.40

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$2,629.81

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $209.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

RACOM CORP, svc $1,550.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $293.80

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $172.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $544.61

CREATIVE PRODUCT SOURCE INC,

supl $191.22

MEDIACOM, svc $136.90

US CELLULAR, svc $182.04

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $1,135.00

WELLMARK, ins $11,840.31

MARCO INC, maint $185.23

VANGUARD APPRAISALS INC, sftwr

$1,000.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $68.03

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Maggie Burger of Speer Financial, the county’s bond advisers, discussed a proposed bond issuance for the Solid Waste Management Commission (SWMC) and the E911 Board. She said that these entities would pay all the costs and debt service to the county, which will merely act as a pass-through agent. She said scheduling both bond sales together would save issuance costs, that the SWMC issue would be $6 million repaid over five years, and the E911 issue would be $2.6 million repaid over ten years. She presented a proposed timetable that was based on a bond sale date of October 29. Little said that he is a member of the SWMC Board, and he didn’t think that board would be ready for a presentation from Speer until October. Burger said there is flexibility in the schedule, but the sale should be before Thanksgiving, because rates for bond sales typically go up after that. She said revenue sharing agreements need to be concluded between the county and the two entities, and that the county will need to amend its budget to show this unanticipated income and expense. Little said that the Board needs to have discussion with E911 on paying the county to service their debt.

Solid Waste Management Administrator John Foster discussed SWMC’s request for bonding. He described the mission and activities of his agency, and said that while the current landfill cell has three years of capacity, it is time to plan for the next cell, which will cost $12 million. The first phase will be covered by the $6 million proposed bond issue. He explained the complex construction of landfill cells, accounting for their high cost.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said her crews are still hauling mile rock for gravel roads, and when five more miles is rocked in each district, they will have completed the 15-mile plan for each. She said the first of three layers of asphalt is being laid on Cedar Wapsi Road, and that there has been no work recently on the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held August 20, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

BOARD, Tom Little

DEATON, SUSAN D TEMP FINANCE DIRECTOR 75.00 75.00 8/13/2019 REHIRE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

WERSINGER, KAREN L OFFICE SPECIALIST 16.28 16.28 8/19/2019 NEW HIRE

CONS COMMUNICATIONS, Judy Flores

FORBES, KIMBERLY D CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 19.34 20.11 8/11/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

GEORGE, ALLYSON N CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 19.34 20.11 8/11/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

MILLS, TARIA J CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 19.34 20.11 8/11/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

BREHM, CARTER A SEASONAL 15.00 15.00 8/9/2019 TERMINATION PENDING

DETTMER, LUKE J ENG TECH AIDE II 24.98 26.02 8/11/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for East Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative, Urbana, Iowa for placement of underground electric utility on County right-of-way along Ashley Road and Bryan Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase ninety-five (95) printers for $10,355.00 from the Iowa State Association of Counties, to be used by the Elections Office. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase eight (8) monitors for $1,461.20 from CDWG to be used by the Treasurer’s Office and to be reimbursed by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Douglas Buss on taxes owed for 2019/2020 installments in the amount of $1,102.00 for Parcel #8913-17-429-007 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

Little asked County Treasurer Rita Schmidt why so many suspensions were on the agenda. Schmidt said that some individuals that used to qualify for suspension under Department of Human Services guidelines no longer so qualify, so they have filled out the detailed application provided by Schmidt’s office, and have proven to her satisfaction that they should continue to have their taxes suspended, with the understanding that upon the death of the owner or the sale of the property the taxes will be paid. She said since tax bills are now calculated, she is able to give the precise amount for the suspension.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Rinehart Kimball on taxes owed for 2019/2020 installments in the amount of $904.00 for Parcel #8912-35-451-010 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Judy L. Langham on taxes owed for 2019/2020 installments in the amount of $920.00 for Parcel #8913-36-129-009 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Jason N. Magee on taxes owed for 2019/2020 installments in the amount of $2,912.00 for Parcel #8913-35-406-018 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Jane A. Stangeland on taxes owed for 2019/2020 installments in the amount of $592.00 for Parcel #8814-27-429-027 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Angela Talaska on taxes owed for 2019/2020 installments in the amount of $912.00 for Parcel #8712-25-461-005 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that he ROAD EMBARGO on Young Road be lifted, thus restoring vehicle and load limits to the maximum legal limit for said roadway, and that the removal of signs from the roadsides be approved, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

Nicholas said with the completion of the overpass over I-380, the embargo is no longer needed.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BRIDGE EMBARGO establishing vehicle and load limits for structure #74871 crossing a tributary of spring creek located on Jesup Road between Fox Road and Indian Creek Road West line of Section 14, T88N, R11W with a load limit of 28, 40, 40 tons be approved and that signs be erected advising of the permissible maximum weights as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

Nicholas said that this and the following embargo are in response to the petition filed on August 20, and that instead of a blanket embargo, limits are established for specific types of vehicles, which will allow grain trucks to haul larger loads.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BRIDGE EMBARGO establishing vehicle and load limits for structure #76021 crossing a tributary of Crane Creek located on Marquis Road between Raymond Road and Tahoe Road, North line of Section 14, T90N, R06W with a load limit of 28, 40, 40 tons be approved and that signs be erected advising of the permissible maximum weights as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White thanked those who showed up for the Vietnam Vigil over the prior weekend.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor