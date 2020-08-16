Waterloo, Iowa August 4, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Reverend Doctor Mary Robinson, chair of the Black Hawk County Board of Health, called her board into joint session with the supervisors.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service:

May 2020

Lisa M. Lamb of the Auditor’s Office for 45 years of service; Rebecca J. Clark of the Health Department for 30 years of service; and Gabrielle J. Dewitt of the Health Department for 20 years of service.

June 2020

Reinhard J. Boeschen of the Sheriff’s Office for 35 years of service; Wendy J. Irwin of Consolidated Communications for 25 years of service; and Thomas J. Koenigsfeld, County Assessor, for 20 years of service.

July 2020

Tracey L. Shannon of the Sheriff’s Office for 30 years of service; and Koleen M. Schipper of County Social Services for 30 years of service.

August 2020

Denise M. Bishop of the Auditor’s Office for 25 years of service; Chad E. Hagarty of the Sheriff’s Office for 25 years of service; Shari A. Bauler of the Treasurer’s Office for 20 years of service; and Tasha M. Anderson-Holmes of the Health Department for 20 years of service.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay

$897.28

IRS, fed pay $73,695.27

SSA, fica $111,121.11

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$107.00

IRS, fed pay $15.39

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM, maint

$2,542.50

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $1,705.00

BREMER CO SHERIFF, svc $31.50

CONTROL INSTALLATIONS OF IA,

eq rpr $49.91

COURIER, publ $212.28

DUNCAN, TARA, svc $910.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC, svc $254.15

FASTENAL CO, supl $1,206.17

FRESH START CLEANING SOLUTIONS INC,

svc $19,226.66

FULLER, ANGELA, svc $315.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC, eq $214.04

HOLBACH DENNIS, rent $200.00

INRCOG, dues $5,424.87

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC, wtr

$176.67

MARCO INC, eq rpr $487.50

MARTIN REALTORS INC, rent $450.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $602.41

MENARDS WLOO, supl $52.68

P&K MIDWEST, eq rpr $925.10

SANDEES LTD, supl $47.30

SCOOP FEED & SUPL, supl $42.63

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $225.00

AT&T, svc $501.38

BEECHER LAW FIRM, svc $84.50

BENTON CO AUDITOR, reimb $2,525.00

BLUHM ELECTRIC INC, eq $1,384.00

BOUBIN MUFFLER, prts/lbr $291.77

BUTLER CO, svc $61.88

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, eq $103.38

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS, supl $259.92

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND,

fuel $282.11

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO,

svc $4,232.84

ECOLAB INC, eq rent $364.00

EPM IOWA, rent $675.00

EVELAND JOHN, rent $625.00

FAIRBANK PLBG & HEATING, eq

$353.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR, prts/lbr

$143.10

FRONTIER TECHNOLOGY , eq

$2,165.00

GALLS, supl $528.13

GREINER LAW OFFICE , svc $120.00

HAMPTON INN, rooms $299.60

HANSEN, ELIZABETH, ref $500.00

IN THE LOOP PROPERTIES, rent

$400.00

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY,

svc $600.00

INRCOG, dues $1,330.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, svc

$579.70

IA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER, svc

$16,120.50

JAYTECH INC, supl $166.25

KIESLER POLICE SUPL, supl

$18,353.37

LEMUR PROPERTIES, rent $325.00

LINN CO, svc $131.25

MAKEDONSKI JERRY, rent $275.00

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL, supl

$142.99

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC, svc

$1,684.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $320.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $98.85

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT, t

uil $254.17

MIDLAND CONCRETE PRODUCTS,

supl $1,850.59

MOTEL 6, rooms $135.00

MYERS POLARIS INC, supl $265.62

NELSON LARRY, rent $225.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS, rent $225.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD, rent $250.00

OREILLY AUTO STORES, supl $33.60

PEER SUPPORT FOUNDATION, educ

$150.00

POLK CO SHERIFF, svc $482.50

PRINT INNOVATIONS, supl $55.00

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC, rent

$350.00

ROTH, AMY, ref $22.40

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC, svc

$1,000.00

SPEER FINANCIAL INC, svc $375.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC, food $9,705.71

TRIPP & ASSOCIATES, rent $305.46

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP, supl

$374.00

UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES, rent $275.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $29.38

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $390.75

WERTJES UNIFORMS, svc $1,856.54

WITHAM MGMT, rent $200.00

GRIFFITH KIMBERLY, mil $36.35

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS, fed pay $517.69

SSA, fica $1,139.67

ACCESS SYSTEMS, eq $1,884.98

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT,

unemp $13,732.46

WALTERS LARRY, supl $64.08

US POST OFFICE, svc $12,000.00

ABBEN, RICHARD, svc $80.50

ABBEN, SANDRA, svc $80.50

GUETZLAFF , DEBRA, svc $224.50

GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER, svc $224.50

OFFICE DEPOT, supl $208.12

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS, fed pay $265.23

SSA, fica $394.90

RURAL BASIC FUND,

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay $57.02

IRS, fed pay $4,386.62

SSA, fica $5,923.28

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS, fed pay $8,639.18

SSA, fica $14,356.72

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$28.00

ANTON SALES, supl $244.47

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $44,051.47

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP, eq rpr

$1,765.76

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC, wtr

$39.55

AGCO FINANCE – AGCOPLUS, svc

$1,749.89

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, eq

$526.14

CF UTILITIES, util $8.50

CINTAS CORP, svc $36.80

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND,

util $1,191.28

DICKS PETROLEUM CO, eq rpr $425.29

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, supl $254.44

FIFTH STREET TIRE INC, svc $232.59

FORTERRA PIPE & PRECAST, supl

$3,909.62

HAALA INDUSTRIES INC, supl

$4,609.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, supl

$43.90

IOWA TRANSIT INC, svc $496.06

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, util $237.27

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl

$110.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $22.21

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.09

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $12.13

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.95

MITCHELL1, svc $225.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $181.87

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $146.41

NORSOLV SYSTEMS ENVIRONMENTAL,

svc $656.90

ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES CO,

spl $642.57

RYDELL CHEV INC, svc $110.00

STOKES WELDING, supl $47.90

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $586.05

WENDLING QUARRIES INC, supl

$1,819.75

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS, fed pay $196.24

SSA, fica $511.82

BOB BARKER CO INC, supl $168.96

MCKEE FOODS, food $75.88

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

IRS, fed pay $36.62

SSA, fica $201.94

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS, svc $1,555.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $86.66

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$11,648.21

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$74,246.78

EBC, ins $90.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA, ins

$21,467.55

SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND

GORDON FLESCH CO INC, eq rpr

$194.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND,

EBC, flx sp $4,938.10

EBC, flx sp $275.40

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND,

IRS, fed pay $530.05

SSA, fica $634.20

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

ALTORFER INC, maint $4,021.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util

$189.15

CENTURYLINK, tel $1,194.53

CENTURYLINK, tel $38.01

CENTURYLINK, tel $101.11

CENTURYLINK, tel $50.68

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $263.35

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $254.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS, fed pay $379.60

SSA, fica $618.84

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$4.00

ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING, svc

$68.00

US BANK, misc $134.50

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS, fed pay $2,471.69

SSA, fica $4,234.02

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$6.00

VISA, misc $90.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that PCI is working on the last pier of the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge on the Cedar, and that Turkey Ridge Heights is now asphalt instead of seal coat. Aspro is starting to pave Schrock and Elk Run Heights Roads.

County Auditor Grant Veeder reminded the Board of the need for a quorum at the 2:00 pm, August 6 canvass of the Cedar Falls special election on August 4. Several supervisors said they would attend.

PRESENTATION. Bob Lincoln said his mental health clinic, Elevate CCBHC (certified community behavioral health clinic), has received federal funding to provide services in the area, and he hopes to mitigate the shortage of mental health professionals, fill gaps in services, focus on unserved and underserved populations, particularly the incarcerated; increase federal financial investment in the community, and serve rural Black Hawk County. He will also focus on seniors and veterans. Laylin asked how the service would interface with other service providers. Lincoln said that they would work together, and his service will not supplant or compete with the others. White asked how he would be funded when his federal grant runs out. Lincoln said he would aggressively seek managed care organization funding.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 28, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL FUND – DHS 4,190.77

GENERAL – BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 4,190.77

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, TONY THOMPSON

BRASCH, DEANNA L OFFICE SPECIALIST 16.72 16.72 7/20/2020 NEW HIRE

EVEN, WHITNEY J CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 19.92 19.92 7/20/2020 NEW HIRE

GAKOVIC, MARIJANA CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 19.92 19.92 7/20/2020 NEW HIRE

OLSON, KALYN S CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 19.92 19.92 7/20/2020 NEW HIRE

PARSONS, JERALD H BOOKING CLERK 19.92 20.72 7/12/2020 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

SILLMAN, PHILLIP B CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 19.92 19.92 7/20/2020 NEW HIRE

RECORDER, SANDIE SMITH

LEONARD, MARY A OFFICE SPECIALIST 21.20 20.83 6/28/2020 CORRECTION

ATTORNEY, BRIAN WILLIAMS

MYERS, LINDA M ADMINISTRATIVE AIDE III 28.45 28.45 7/24/2020 TERMINATION PENDING

MAINTENANCE, RORY GEVING

KIENAST, ABBI J ADMINISTRATIVE AIDE III 26.74 26.74 7/17/2020 TERMINATION PENDING

REED, MICHAEL M BUILDING MAINT MECHANIC 22 22.98 7/12/2020 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

ENGINEER, CATHY NICHOLAS

CAMERON, CALEB E LABORER / EQUIPMENT OP I 21.36 22.33 7/12/2020 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

3. The Auditor’s QUARTERLY REPORT of fees collected from April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020.

4. The SEMI ANNUAL SETTLEMENT of the Board of Supervisors with Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer, for the period from January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 be received and placed and to be included in the minutes.

SEMI-ANNUAL SETTLEMENT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA

With Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County for the period from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020, inclusive County Auditor’s Statement

***********************************************************************************

FUNDS Auditor’s Treasurer’s

Ledger Balance see below* Ledger Balance

General Basic 21,393,416.06 21,393,416.06

General Supplemental 3,825,012.83 3,825,012.83

Mental Health 568,938.48 568,938.48

Rural Basic 1,966,928.94 1,966,928.94

Secondary Roads 4,033,570.82 4,033,570.82

Resource/Enhance/Protect 367,412.33 367,412.33

Recorder’s Record Mgt 14,136.78 14,136.78

Jail Commissary 666,067.10 666,067.10

Drainage Districts 1,985.25 1,985.25

Conservation Trust 160,837.73 160,837.73

GO-DS-Roads & Bridges 587,956.08 587,956.08

GO-DS-E911 Comm System 9,828.15 9,828.15

GO-Solid Waste 26,651.59 26,651.59

GO-DS-EMS Radio System 183,766.91 183,766.91

GO-DS-CIP 383,572.51 383,572.51

Roads & Bridges 0.00 0.00

E911 Comm System 2,958,203.42 2,958,203.42

Solid Waste Capital 6,431.03 6,431.03

EMS Radio System 340,252.37 340,252.37

Capital Improvement Plan 239,455.13 239,455.13

Capital Improve Plan 1,309,326.45 1,309,326.45

Technology Equipment 569,238.81 569,238.81

Rural Water 250,579.28 250,579.28

Rural Sewer 96,010.01 96,010.01

Insurance Trust 5,753,217.84 5,753,217.84

Self-Insur/Liab, Prop Etc 1,365,417.69 1,365,417.69

Self-Insur/Office Equipment 59,861.21 59,861.21

Flexible Spending 24,953.02 24,953.02

Medicaid Reimbursement 110,774.00 110,774.00

Recorder’s Electronic Fee 1,977.04 1,977.04

Solid Wst Mgt-Administr 14,204.34 14,204.34

E911 Service Comm 1,004,895.84 1,004,895.84

Emergency Management 317,811.44 317,811.44

Vehicle Registration 2,291,406.02 2,291,406.02

Use Tax 1,499,918.32 1,499,918.32

DOR/CLK Payments 0.00 0.00

Title Surcharge 24,055.00 24,055.00

AGPAT 429.90 429.90

Unclaimed Monies 14,711.58 14,711.58

Assessor 2,483,837.27 2,483,837.27

City Specials 5,853.00 5,853.00

Private Buyer Redemption 81,121.24 81,121.24

Tax Trust 453,303.07 453,303.07

County Annual Specials 0.00 0.00

Corporations 561,651.94 561,651.94

General Schools 540,641.30 540,641.30

Area Schools 42,781.14 42,781.14

Townships 2,519.27 2,519.27

County Ag Extension Dist 3,527.47 3,527.47

State General-M&C 0.00 0.00

State General-Bangs/TB 106.02 106.02

Condemnations 32,510.00 32,510.00

TOTALS 56,651,063.02 0.00 56,651,063.02

SEMI-ANNUAL SETTLEMENT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA

With Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County for the period from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020, inclusive

************************************************************************************

Assets in Hands of County Treasurer at Tax T&R

Close of Business June 30, 2020 Business Business Total

Cash in Banks (See Treasurer’s Net Balance Below) 14,343,601.62 14,343,601.62 Investments 42,666,514.34 42,666,514.34

Cash in Drawers 2,300.00 800.00 3,100.00 Deposits In-Transit 77,128.65 180,280.31 257,408.96 Cash Items (List each item) Invoiced Items – Cash on hand 0.00

Insufficient funds checks outstanding 788.00 788.00

-T&R over Standard Escrow for June (4,082.01) (4,082.01)

-Interst CR done in Jun transfer done in Jul 62.20 62.20 -Claims Acct Transfer 6-26-20 (0.50) (0.50)

-Outstanding Claims and Payroll Checks June 30 (616,397.16) (616,397.16)

-TD JE 2021-69 Auditor FICA offset Jun to July 700.00 700.00

-TD ACH Draw Clerk of Courts included in June for July (641.88) (641.88)

-T&R – Net Short (62.06 Over – 11.51 Short -60. TD 9.45 9.45 56,473,267.27 177,795.75 56,651,063.02 Balance in Checking at close of business June 30, 2020 Checks Deposits Treasurer’s Bank’s Balance

Name of Bank Outstanding in Transit Balance Sweep Account

Farmers State Bank 8,572.96 257,408.96 14,343,601.62 13,727,204.46

Waterloo, Iowa, August 4, 2020 I, Grant Veeder, Auditor of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby certify that the County Auditor’s statement correctly shows the condition of the funds in the hands of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County, at the close of business June 30, 2020, as shown by accounts in my office. Waterloo, Iowa August 4, 2020 We, the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby accept and place on file the foregoing statement of assets in the hands of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County, as of the 30th day of June, 2020.

5. The SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer, for the period of January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020.

6. The SEMI-ANNUAL INVESTMENT REPORT of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer, for the period from January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Wyatt and Sons Farm Corporation d/b/a West Quarry Road Finisher Facility ID #66050 located in Lincoln Township, Section Nine (9) at 6510 W. Quarry Road, Hudson, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Robert W. Cooper d/b/a RWC Farms Inc., Facility ID #61142 located at 8504 Garling Road, La Porte City, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 28E AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Consolidated Public Safety Communications Center with the term starting August 4, 2020 through August 3, 2021 be approved as recommended by Judy Flores, Consolidated Public Safety Communications Center Director.

Little said that there were minor changes in the bylaws that will result in the agreement costing the county a little less than before. Laylin said that additional meetings between the center and the Board were discussed at budget time. Little said he would bring that up.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Finance Director James Perry gave the Board a preliminary, unaudited year-end financial report for FY20. He said at $67,348,137, revenues are currently at 95.9% of budget, including property taxes of $39,984,196, or 97.9% of budget. He said the remaining $871,472 will hopefully be captured by a rescheduled tax sale. He reviewed revenues by department. He said the county has to date expended $66,257,082 of a budgeted $73,636,357 (90%), but this doesn’t include $400,000 for the new jail boiler. He said expenses related to COVID-19 are currently at $112,131, which has not yet put the county in a bad financial position. Some revenues cannot be recouped, including jail room and board, camping fees, and about $72,000 in casino taxes. Local option sales taxes dropped about 15% from February through April. The general fund reserves are at $17,047,305, or 42% of expenses. Little said the county won’t realize its full loss of revenue until next spring, depending on how long the pandemic lasts. He noted that jail room and board revenues were budgeted for increased expenses in FY21, and all of that money may not be available.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Eagle Point Solar, Dubuque, IA, for installing solar arrays at seven County properties with a bid of $950,832.00 be approved and for the chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance as recommended by the Alternative Energy Committee.

Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said this was not the lowest bid, but the committee did its due diligence in comparing the two lowest bids, bringing in an engineering firm with expertise in this area, and they recommended the Eagle Point Solar bid. Little said that the reasons the low bid was not selected needs to be stated in the minutes. Geving said the decision was based on the array sizes throughout the seven sites, the type of program each bidder used to determine their design, the lower cost per kilowatt of the Eagle Point bid, and the fact that the expert engineers recommended them.

Schwartz said the project would have environmental and economic impacts for the next two generations, that it was the equivalent of planting 400,000 trees and keeping 15,000 pounds of coal from being burned. He said the project will pay for itself in 12 years, and that it has a warranty of 25 years, at which point the net savings will be $1.5 million. An added bonus is that it will create jobs and give business to local suppliers. Little agreed that it was a good project but given the uncertainty of the budget during a pandemic, he thought it was the wrong time to begin it. Laylin said much time and effort were expended before the pandemic, and she never heard a negative word about the project from the public. She was concerned about the timing, but said it is a tremendous benefit to county residents, and the funding was available because of the sale of Country View. Little said he wished more large buildings like the courthouse and the jail were involved, rather than just Pinecrest and several small buildings. Schwartz said even a small shop will have an impact, the equivalent of planting 9000 trees, and as technology improves, the courthouse and jail will become more economically viable. Little asked if the bid covers the fencing of panels at Pinecrest and the insurance. Geving said the fencing is covered but not the insurance. He said some trees will need to be removed, and Conservation has offered to help with ground preparation. Schwartz said that the trees are good quality and can be sold.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: Little. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors supports the recognition and designation of Historic Route 20 and the placement of Historic Route 20 markers, at a cost not exceeding $1,000.00 and for the Chair to sign.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER $239,455.13 from the 2015 bond proceeds to the Debt Service Fund for FY21 be approved as recommended by James Perry, Finance Director.

Perry said that this will relieve some tax burden and will close out that bond issuance.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the EMERGENCY CLOSURE of the bridge over Crane Creek (FWHA #76260) on E. Gresham Road between N. Elk Run Road and Crane Creek Road Section 10 T90N R12W due to structural damage be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. This item was added with less than 24 hours’ notice due to the fact that a bridge defect discovered less than 24 hours before this meeting required immediate closure on August 3, 2020.

Nicholas showed pictures of the deteriorated piles. She said the replacement bridge should be done in a year. Motion carried.

The Board heard the Board of Health’s COVID-19 response plan update presented by Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, Public Health Director. First Health Board Chair Robinson discussed the various responsibilities of Public Health that still need to be addressed along with the heavy challenges of the pandemic, including the departmental reorganization, the move to accreditation, foodborne infection monitoring, monitoring and reporting on 49 diseases, etc. She gave statistics on the impact of the coronavirus, and stressed the importance of having those who know the community handling duties, prominently including contact tracing. She wanted to go on record on how proud the Board of Health is of the Health Department employees, who have been working horrendous hours since the pandemic spread into the county. She said that she would like to see more interaction between the Board of Supervisors and the Board of Health.

Cisse Egbuonye explained the purpose for public health, saying it works behind the scenes with health care providers to protect the community; that in order to have an economically thriving community, you need a healthy community. She said they have always had transparency in their services and their budget. She said that contact tracing is needed to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 and prevent future waves of infection. On July 16 the Board of Health asked her to implement a scalable system to effectively mitigate the spread of the virus. She said the county gave over its contact tracing duties to the state when the volume of positive tests was up to 150 a day, and while it was heartbreaking to give it up, the county lacked the capacity to do the job. She said the county needs to regain this function so that it can be done correctly and in a timely manner.

Cisse Egbuonye provided information showing recruitment progress on vacant positions in her department, and showing that by removing two positions and delaying the hiring of another, an epidemiologist and a disease prevention specialist could be added with a net savings of nearly $41,000. She said she would also like to hire 20 part-time contact tracers at $16 an hour for a total cost of $157,279. She said a potential source of funding for this is the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund, part of which is to be made available to local governments, the disposition of which she expected the governor to announce at a press conference that morning. She said FEMA funding may also be available. She said her department is running lean, but they are dedicated to ending the pandemic, and they need to feel appreciated.

Schwartz praised the Health Department staff for their spirit, resiliency and transparency. Laylin said the staff isn’t acknowledged often enough, and supported more interaction between the boards. She thanked Cisse Egbuonye for being the right person in the right place at the right time.

White said that Laylin should put minutes of the Board of Health meetings in the Board of Supervisors’ route file. He said he shouldn’t have found out about the personnel requests in the newspaper. He asked why a dental hygienist was being hired during this emergency, when the position had been open for two years. Cisse Egbuonye said it was a vacant position that needed to be filled. White asked why the Health Department didn’t provide school nurses anymore. (Cisse Egbuonye later answered that this was not an essential service of Public Health, that direct services should be provided by hospitals, and she was glad that that change was made.)

Schwartz said that Cisse Egbuonye had informed the supervisors at their July 28 meeting that she would be meeting with the Board of Health to update them on her department’s plans for the fall. Laylin said that the Board of Health meeting happened to fall after the supervisors’ meeting, and they have no control of when the news media disseminate their reports. Robinson said she was concerned by White’s implications. She said Cisse Egbuonye is required to bring her proposals to the Board of Health, which acts on them in an open meeting. She said her board goes to great lengths to follow proper procedures.

Trelka asked how quickly test results are being furnished. Cisse Egbuonye said it fluctuates, and takes more time when the state is doing the contact tracing. Little asked if those who test negative for the virus are given results, because he had been waiting three weeks for his. Cisse Egbuonye said he should have been told either way, that there have been difficulties with responses, and COVID-19 has highlighted systemic issues. She said her responsibility is to Black Hawk County, and while the state is doing the best it can with the county’s contact tracing, they aren’t close enough to the community. Trelka asked how the Iowa Department of Public Health felt about her proposal to bring tracing back to the county. She said the department supported it, and had provided a letter to that effect which she had distributed to the supervisors. Trelka said the effects of the pandemic on the county budget are still unknown, especially if there is another spike in infections, and the supervisors need to represent the interests of the taxpayers. Cisse Egbuonye said that is why she wanted the supervisors to see the cost savings of the two new positions. She said she was always intentional about looking at costs, and it’s the Board of Health’s responsibility to make the decision. She said money from the federal government will offset expenses in this fiscal year.

Little thanked Robinson and Cisse Egbuonye for their information, and said the two boards have always been good partners in his experience, and the supervisors rarely turn down the Health Department’s budget requests. He said he understood the presentation as being informational rather than a request, since the Board of Health has the authority to spend the money in the department’s budget as it felt prudent. He said he liked the plan presented, and his only concern over the years was the department using funds budgeted for unfilled positions for vehicles and furniture.

Laylin expressed thanks for the sharing of information, and asked if the supervisors should vote to indicate its support for the plan. Little and White said that wasn’t necessary.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White said volunteers are still needed for the August 8-9 Field of Honor ceremonies.

Robinson adjourned the meeting of the Board of Health.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor