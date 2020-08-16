Waterloo, Iowa August 6, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at two o’clock (2:00) p.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SERVICE CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Robert Half to provide temporary staffing for the Elections Department for upcoming and future elections be approved as recommended by Karen Showalter, Elections Manager.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At two o’clock (2:00) p.m., the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, sitting as a Board of Canvassers proceeded to CANVASS the returns of the SPECIAL CITY ELECTION held July 7, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of §§376.9 and 50.24 of the Code of Iowa.

In accordance with §50.22 of the Code of Iowa, the Commissioner of Elections announced there was one provisional ballots rejected and not counted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, the SPECIAL CEDAR FALLS CITY RUNOFF ELECTION was held as prescribed by law on August 4, 2020, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers have canvassed the vote of said elections in accordance with §§376.9 and 50.24 of the Code of Iowa, now therefore

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned members of the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby certify the results in the canvass summary and the following turnout report in accordance with §§50.24 and 376.9 of the Code of Iowa, of the votes cast in the SPECIAL CITY ELECTION held August 4, 2020 and that no obvious clerical errors were identified during the canvass.

Two thousand four hundred eighteen (2,418) people voted at the polls on Election Day.

Three thousand two hundred four (3,204) absentee ballots were accepted for counting.

No (0) provisional ballots were accepted for counting.

A total of five thousand six hundred twenty-two (5,622) people voted.

Kelly Dunn was elected to fill the Cedar Falls City Councilmember-at-large vacancy.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor