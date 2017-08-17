Waterloo, Iowa August 8, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White. Absent: None. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously. Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried. RECOGNITION – The Board gave a commemorative plaque to the Cedar Falls Girls Golf Team in honor of their being the 2017 State Golf Champions. Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:GENERAL BASIC FUND COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 498.26IRS fed pay 69,945.12IA DEPT OF REV state pay 28,032.92IPERS ipers 103,177.79SSA fica 96,814.74CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 127.50NEOPOST USA INC svc 10,000.00B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 157.95BICKLEY, MARK svc 705.00BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 55.80CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,409.20CENTRAL IOWA WATER ASSOC wtr 154.87COTT SYSTEMS maint 3,300.00CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 271.66DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS svc 20,994.37DUNCAN, TARA svc 350.00DWD INVESTMENTS rent 350.00EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 80.40FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,225.00GOODWIN TUCKER GROUP svc 201.20INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR supl 70.00JOHNSTONE SUPL eq 37.62JUNKER RENTALS rent 400.00KRUSE DAVID rent 250.00MAIL SVCS svc 4,005.31MANATTS supl 628.12MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 144.82MENARDS WLOO misc 805.46PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc 1,853.78PTS OF AMERICA svc 1,677.75RACOM CORP svc 109.84RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 35.00RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 1,157.72SANDEES LTD supl 154.20SMITH, KIMBERLY K svc 150.00STERICYCLE INC svc 284.60SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL svc 284.80TEJ & TJJ rent 225.00WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 1,022.48WEBER PAPER CO supl 112.80PLATT MARSHA misc 135.27SPEICHER WINDOLF ROBIN mil 220.74AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61 oth pay 699.06BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC oth pay 467.74COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 43.00IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81 oth pay 620.67LEGALSHIELD oth pay 211.45MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 83.66MN CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENT CTR oth pay 275.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 8,185.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 992.50NM CHILD SUPPORT oth pay 208.15PECU oth pay 26,461.00ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 400.00AIA SERVICES svc 746.40AT&T svc 168.80C&S REAL ESTATE rent 275.00CF UTILITIES svc 2,806.52CF UTILITIES util 81.23CEDAR SQ APTS rent 300.00CLIFTONLARSONALLEN svc 12,500.00COMFORT INN & SUITES – DES MOINES svc 72.80CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA svc 1,000.00COUNTRY VIEW misc 500,000.00COURIER publ 410.40COVENANT MED CTR svc 436.00CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO supl 478.68DEERY BROS CHYSLER DODGE RAM eq 26,858.00DEWBERRY ARCHITECTS INC svc 1,249.81DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS svc 224.37DREAM INVESTMENTS INC rent 250.00FEDEX svc 7.50FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC eq 29.32FORCIER LAW OFFICE svc 156.00FORTUNES GATE rent 450.00GASLIGHT VILLA rent 300.00GOVTECH SVCS INC svc 5,000.00HANSON , DAVID rent 250.00HORIZON TOWERS rent 200.00IA ASSOC OF BLDG MAINT dues 40.00IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES svc 340.00U OF IA svc 56.82U OF IA educ 1,600.00JOHNSON CO svc 18.28KFMW – FM svc 6.00KODIAGA, ISRAEL J svc 112.32LARSON MANORS rent 200.00LEAHY RENTALS rent 225.00LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER svc 123.43LINN CO svc 1,530.00LPC CONNECT svc 398.44MALAISE SUSAN svc 13.00MALBEC PROPERTIES rent 250.00METRO INVESTMENTS rent 300.00MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,738.03MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 2,397.75MT VILLAGE APTS rent 166.00NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 225.00OFFICE TEAM svc 513.60OPERATION THRESHOLD svc 501.00POWESHIEK CO SHERIFF svc 130.97POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 1,016.00PREMIER REAL ESTATE MGMT rent 300.00QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 212.88R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 810.00SCHNEIDER MELISSA rent 250.00SHRED MASTER INC svc 56.84SIOUX CO SHERIFF svc 73.96SOUTHPOINTE SURGICAL SUPL INC supl 1,822.00SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC svc 107.18SUCCESSLINK svc 16,736.87TAMA CO SHERIFF svc 52.25US POST OFFICE svc 102.37VARSITY CLEANERS svc 102.60VERIDIAN CREDIT UNION ent 196.03VISA misc 520.00WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,182.49WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 50.80CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 1,257.45WLOO WATER WORKS svc 134.24WAVERLY HEALTH CTR svc 75.00WICKHAM FRANK rent 225.00JEROME ISAAC reimb 81.00DRUG OFFICIALS, MID-CONTINENTAL ASSN OF FOOD educ 270.00MOTEL 6 WLOO room 50.39PRANGER, ROBERT svc 500.00HETH, BILLIE reimb 113.10GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND IRS fed pay 451.55IA DEPT OF REV state pay 246.70IPERS ipers 843.93SSA fica 822.34NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 275.00AMERICAN BANKERS INS OF FL svc 1,234.00CAREY GROUP PUBLISHING supl 6,092.00CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT svc 426.44EYE CARE ASSOCIATES OF NEW HAMPTON svc 270.00PREMIER BIOTECH INC svc 7,475.00COUNTY SERVICES FUND IRS fed pay 2,172.83IA DEPT OF REV state pay 940.90IPERS ipers 3,121.92SSA fica 3,058.18CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 18.00IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81 oth pay 21.60NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 165.00PECU oth pay 25.00RURAL BASIC FUND IRS fed pay 5,474.92IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,181.40IPERS ipers 9,176.84SSA fica 7,229.18BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC oth pay 97.26NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 100.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 100.00PECU oth pay 2,506.50SECONDARY ROADS FUND COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 230.30IRS fed pay 9,564.47IA DEPT OF REV state pay 4,044.19IPERS ipers 13,307.52SSA fica 13,270.84ANTON SALES eq 278.71BLACK HILLS ENERGY util 31.41CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 1,065.85D&D TIRE INC eq rpr 2,285.00G&K SERVICES svc 57.40INRCOG svc 1,400.63IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 9.99MENARDS CF prts 101.16RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 63.53SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 12.18SCOTT VAN KEPPEL eq rpr 1,861.20COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 13.00MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 28.21NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 440.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 25.00PECU oth pay 3,126.50A LINE STRIPING & SWEEPING eq 828.75BHC LANDFILL svc 145.35CF UTILITIES util 6.98CENTURYLINK svc 44.96CROSS DILLON TIRE eq 5,110.72DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 20.88DULTMEIER SALES eq 3,326.00ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO eq 86.73ISAC educ 200.00LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 18.53LH CUSTOM AG SVCS INC svc 3,850.00LPC CONNECT tel 38.12MEDIACOM svc 129.95MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 52.73MITCHELL1 svc 210.00MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO eq 561.06NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 57.70SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 2,588.75RECORDER’S RECORD MGT COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,780.00JAIL COMMISSARY FUND IRS fed pay 112.34IA DEPT OF REV state pay 30.04IPERS ipers 184.31SSA fica 189.50BOB BARKER CO INC supl 47.37KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,443.50MCKEE FOODS food 88.82MENARDS WLOO supl 183.08ECOLAB CTR supl 953.59CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 48.47COMMUNITY ELECTRIC eq 124.52RURAL SEWER FUND CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 3,842.67URBAN SVCS svc 1,045.00IOWA ONE CALL svc 6.30INSURANCE TRUST FUND NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS ins 40,229.03PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 101,317.43FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 267.78EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 237.87EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 581.21EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 227.19EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 172.05SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND IRS fed pay 501.27IA DEPT OF REV state pay 223.79IPERS ipers 603.78SSA fica 620.82MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 25.50E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND BHC TREASURER pmt 30,000.00BHC TREASURER pmt 30,000.00FARMERS MUTUAL TELE CO tel 124.76AMERICAN TOWER CORP rent 1,999.42BHC CONSOLIDATED svc 25,000.00US CELLULAR rent 2,400.00WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IRS fed pay 408.62IA DEPT OF REV state pay 167.15IPERS ipers 547.58SSA fica 556.84CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 1.00ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC maint 24.46NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 50.00COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND IRS fed pay 2,457.42IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,126.72IPERS ipers 3,921.25SSA fica 3,951.52CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 1.00LEGALSHIELD oth pay 57.20MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 25.09NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 1,295.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 145.00PECU oth pay 1,723.00VISA misc 33.79 AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND A-1 CAREERS svc 332.69A1 SEWER DRAIN SVCS svc 200.00AABLE PEST CONTROL INC svc 415.50ACCESSIBLE MED IA svc 6,669.50ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS svc 65.00ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food 961.25BHC TREASURER svc 282,160.14CBS STAFFING svc 688.13CF UTILITIES util 67.50CITY OF WATERLOO svc 1,279.70 CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP svc 28.97CREST HEALTHCARE SUPL supl 174.20DENNIS COLEMAN svc 95.55DIRECT SUPL INC supl 803.40EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 286.36FIX TIRE CO svc 38.95GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC supl 146.00GRAPETREE MED STAFFING,INC svc 330.00HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO supl 827.00HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 12,852.50IA DIV OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS svc 500.00MARTIN BROS supl 10,551.43MCDONALD SUPL/DIV OF HAJOCA supl 240.44MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL supl 2,945.19MEDLINE INDUSTRIES INC supl 603.28MENARDS WLOO misc 63.96MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CO util 11,116.43NETWORKS SVCS CO svc 2,597.43 PERFORMANCE HEALTH svc 114.25SANDEES supl 143.20STAR REFRIGERATION svc 422.80STERLING COMPUTERS eq 800.00WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 950.26YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO svc 2,860.00 AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said Aspro is putting the final asphalt lift on Poyner Road, and after striping and shoulder rock it should be open next week. The Dunkerton Road bridge deck is being poured this week, and that project has about a month to go. Weiden Road, which was classified in 2010 as a Service B road, and thus receives minimal maintenance, now has trees that encroach on the road, making it difficult to operate a motor grader on it. She has contacted people who farm the adjacent property, and they are in favor of vacating the road, and she wants to contact residents in the area to get feedback, and then hold a hearing about vacating it in November. Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held August 1, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried. CONSENT AGENDA Schwartz moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin. A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR 1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted) 2. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of June 30, 2017. 3. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: Motor Grader #9, Asset number 5050-25; Motor Grader #14, Asset number 5050-57; Motor Grader #1, Asset number 5050-02; Tandem Dump Truck #26, Asset number 6050-49; Tandem Dump Truck #38, Asset number 6050-03; Single Axel Truck #36, Asset number 8007090079; Pickup (La Porte City Shop) #96, Asset number 6050-09; Pickup (Cedar Falls Shop) #95, Asset number 8007090067. B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR 1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by John Lichty d/b/a TerraView Farms Facility ID#57644 located in Orange Township, Section Thirty-Two (32) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN 1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa. 2. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. CONSENT AGENDA ENDS Moved by Little, seconded by White that the SEMI ANNUAL SETTLEMENT of the Board of Supervisors with Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer, for the period from January 1, 2017 through June 30, 2017 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor and to be included in the minutes. Motion carried. SEMI-ANNUAL SETTLEMENT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA With Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County for the period from January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017, inclusive County Auditor’s Statement *********************************************************************************** FUNDS Auditor’s Treasurer’s Ledger Balance see below* Ledger Balance General Basic 15,772,697.60 15,772,697.60 General Supplemental 2,938,520.51 2,938,520.51 Mental Health 1,583,154.63 1,583,154.63 Rural Basic 1,599,637.37 1,599,637.37 Secondary Roads 3,704,368.65 3,704,368.65 Resource/Enhance/Protect 197,957.29 197,957.29 Recorder’s Record Mgt 31,328.82 31,328.82 Jail Commissary 429,590.55 429,590.55 Drainage Districts 1,985.25 1,985.25 Conservation Trust 38,288.79 38,288.79 GO-DS-Roads & Bridges 1,859,733.63 1,859,733.63 GO-DS-E911 Comm System 261,526.66 261,526.66 GO-Solid Waste 9,008.41 9,008.41 GO-DS-EMS Radio System 138,867.59 138,867.59 GO-DS-CIP 328,834.71 328,834.71 Roads & Bridges 0.00 0.00 Solid Waste Capital 0.00 0.00 EMS Radio System 2,931,456.18 2,931,456.18 Capital Improvement Plan 2,768,677.15 2,768,677.15 Technology Equipment 500,000.00 500,000.00 Country View 0.00 0.00 Rural Water 212,597.40 212,597.40 Rural Sewer 60,229.08 60,229.08 Insurance Trust 2,501,291.65 2,501,291.65 Self-Insur/Liab, Prop Etc 834,443.35 834,443.35 Self-Insur/Office Equipment 69,455.82 69,455.82 Flexible Spending (1,537.83) (1,537.83) Medicaid Reimbursement 103,841.61 103,841.61 Recorder’s Electronic Fee 1,977.50 1,977.50 Solid Wst Mgt-Administr 14,154.09 14,154.09 E911 Service Comm 23,522.48 23,522.48 Emergency Management 259,501.31 259,501.31 Vehicle Registration 1,744,065.00 1,744,065.00 Use Tax 1,229,432.76 1,229,432.76 DOR/CLK Payments 0.00 0.00 Title Surcharge 17,835.00 17,835.00 AGPAT 231.35 231.35 Unclaimed Monies 14,711.58 14,711.58 Assessor 2,728,866.15 2,728,866.15 Property Tax 17,188.00 17,188.00 City Specials 155,565.05 155,565.05 Private Buyer Redemption 613,836.50 613,836.50 Tax Trust 0.00 0.00 Corporations 578,690.36 578,690.36 General Schools 539,020.03 539,020.03 Area Schools 35,327.74 35,327.74 Townships 3,795.25 3,795.25 County Ag Extension Dist 3,391.81 3,391.81 State General-M&C 0.00 0.00 State General-Bangs/TB 119.62 119.62 Condemnations 32,510.00 32,510.00 TOTALS 46,889,696.45 0.00 46,889,696.45 SEMI-ANNUAL SETTLEMENT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA With Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County for the period from January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017, inclusive ************************************************************************************Assets in Hands of County Treasurer at Tax T&R Close of Business June 30, 2017 Business Business Total Cash in Banks (See Treasurer’s Net Balance Below) 9,153,430.33 9,153,430.33 Investments 37,612,307.45 37,612,307.45 Cash in Drawers 2,100.00 1,600.00 3,700.00 Deposits In-Transit 122,601.18 180,349.57 302,950.75 Cash Items (List each item) Invoiced Items – Cash on hand 0.00 0.00 Insufficient funds checks outstanding 1,513.00 1,513.00 TAX -Net Short(23. O TD-639. S TD) 616.00 616.00 T&R – over Standard Escrow for June 513.77 513.77 -Inerest CR done in Jun transfer done in Jul 795.89 795.89 -Outstanding Claims and Payroll checks June 30 (579,357.74) (579,357.74) -Auditor’s office adj IPERS & State Withholding 393,227.00 393,227.00 46,705,104.11 184,592.34 46,889,696.45 Balance in Checking at close of business June 30, 2017 Checks Deposits Treasurer’s Bank’s BalanceName of Bank Outstanding in Transit Balance Sweep AccountFarmers State Bank 29,168.23 302,950.75 9,153,430.33 8,877,806.48Waterloo, Iowa, August 8, 2017 I, Grant Veeder, Auditor of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby certify that the County Auditor’s statement correctly shows the condition of the funds in the hands of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County, at the close of business June 30, 2017, as shown by accounts in my office. Waterloo, Iowa August 8, 2017 We, the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby accept and place on file the foregoing statement of assets in the hands of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County, as of the 30th day of June, 2017. Moved by Laylin, seconded by White that the SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer, for the period of January 1, 2017 through June 30, 2017 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor. Motion carried. Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the SEMI-ANNUAL INVESTMENT REPORT of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer, for the period from January 1, 2017 through June 30, 2017 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor. Motion carried. Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Midwest Micro Imaging, Golden Valley, Minnesota (bids due June 30, 2017, 4:00 p.m.) for scanning various Engineer and Surveying documents in the Engineer’s Office in the total amount of $9,317.28 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said her engineering books date from the 1920s and she has in her budget funds to digitize them. Seven bids were received that ran up to $20,000, and this is the low bid. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CHANGE ORDER for work on the Radio Communications Tower Hudson site, in an amount not to exceed $48,750 for work done by Murphy Tower Service, Tri-State, and RACOM Corporation, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Tony Thompson, County Sheriff. Thompson said when the foundation and trenching was done for modifying this tower, the wire mesh grounding system was disrupted, and while this system was repaired, it was found that the tower’s AM signal was severely damaged and not repaired, so it needs to be repaired, and he estimates it will cost around $30,000. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Moved by Little, seconded by White to receive and place on file the publisher’s affidavit from the Waterloo Courier, received by the County Auditor on July 28, 2017, acknowledging publication of an advertisement on July 13, 2017, July 18, 2017, and July 25, 2017, by a finder of lost property in compliance with the provisions of Code of Iowa §556F, Lost Property. County Auditor Grant Veeder said that an individual found a sum of money and reported it, and the law requires that the discovery be advertised as acknowledged above, and if no one claims the money within a year, the finder keeps it. Motion carried. Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. WHEREAS, Joseph De Wiese wishes to pay taxes on the following parcel and have the Certificate of Purchase of Tax Sale assigned to him: Parcel #8912-19-483-002 legally described as “Unplatted Waterloo East Part of SE quarter, Section 19, Township 89, Range 12, commencing at a point 183 feet North and 805.6 feet West of SE corner, Section 19, then North 150 feet, then East 60 feet, the South 150 feet, then West 60 feet to beginning”, and has offered $561 in guaranteed funds for full redemption of taxes and $10 Tax Sale Assignment fee on the property, and WHEREAS, said funds for Assignment of Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase must be received at the Treasurer’s office within thirty (30) days of approval in guaranteed funds, and WHEREAS, this appears to be in the best interest of Black Hawk County, now therefore BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENTS for property adjacent to 1560 Bowers St, Waterloo Iowa (Parcel #8912-19-483-002), pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to Joseph De Wiese with a TAX SALE assignment fee of $10 per parcel as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin. WHEREAS, Gregory Bagsby wishes to pay taxes on the following parcel and have the Certificate of Purchase of Tax Sale assigned to him: Parcel #8913-24-283-014 legally described as “Rose Hill First Addition Lot 14 Block 14”, and has offered $70 in guaranteed funds for full redemption of taxes and $10 Tax Sale Assignment fee on the property, and WHEREAS, said funds for Assignment of Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase must be received at the Treasurer’s office within thirty (30) days of approval in guaranteed funds, and WHEREAS, this appears to be in the best interest of Black Hawk County, now therefore BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENTS for property adjacent to 516 Ash Street, Waterloo Iowa (Parcel #8913-24-283-014), pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to Gregory Bagsby with a TAX SALE assignment fee of $10 per parcel as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Little moved the following resolution seconded by White. WHEREAS, Gregory Bagsby wishes to pay taxes on the following parcel and have the Certificate of Purchase of Tax Sale assigned to him: Parcel #8913-24-283-013 legally described as “Rose Hill First Addition Lot 13 Block 14”, and has offered $70 in guaranteed funds for full redemption of taxes and $10 Tax Sale Assignment fee on the property, and WHEREAS, said funds for Assignment of Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase must be received at the Treasurer’s office within thirty (30) days of approval in guaranteed funds, and WHEREAS, this appears to be in the best interest of Black Hawk County, now therefore BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENTS for property adjacent to 516 Ash Street, Waterloo Iowa (Parcel #8913-24-283-013), pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to Gregory Bagsby with a TAX SALE assignment fee of $10 per parcel as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the APPLICATION for Use of Black Hawk County Courthouse Space and/or Grounds by AMVETS Post 19, 31 and 49 of Waterloo, Iowa on August 25, 2017, to collect donations outside the courthouse, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED, in the matter of the rezone request submitted by Vernon Sund and Joan Christensen-Sund, to AMEND the minutes of the July 25, 2017 Board of Supervisors meeting to read 7235 N Union Road, replacing the erroneous language 7295 N Union Road, in both instances where such language appears. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Moved by Little, seconded by White that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for an Office Specialist position (replacement, full-time) in the Recorder’s Office be approved, as recommended by Sandie Smith, County Recorder. Motion carried. Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for a Laborer/Equipment Operator I position (replacement, full-time) in the Engineer’s Department be approved, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Motion carried. Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for a Laborer/Equipment Operator IB position (replacement, full-time) in the Engineer’s Department be approved, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Motion carried. Moved by Little, seconded by White that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, HR Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $320 to attend the IaPELRA Fall Conference in Clive, Iowa from September 7 through September 8, 2017. Motion carried. White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Dennis Coleman, Country View Administrator, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $7,700.50 to purchase a Vulcan Hart Range with installation from Martin Brothers, to be used in the Country View facility. Coleman said the current range is very old, that three of four ovens don’t work, some of the fryers don’t work, and the pilot lights on the stove have problems. Laylin asked in view of the fact that they have been getting along with a reduced-capacity range, couldn’t they buy a smaller replacement? Coleman said it has been taxing on the staff to work around the limitations, and they are cooking for 140 people. Little asked if he sought bids. Coleman said that three bids were received and this was the lowest, when installation was included. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors REJECT all bids received for the proposed purchase of three pickup trucks (two for the County Engineer and one for Conservation Department) as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, and Mike Hendrickson, Conservation Executive Director. Nicholas said that five proposals were received, all of them over the estimated price. She was told by some of the dealers that including in the specifications that the vehicles needed to have a five year/100,000 mile warranty was increasing the cost, and probably wasn’t necessary. She said it was a holdover from bidding diesel vehicles. She said that combining the bids of the two departments wasn’t gaining the expected savings. Hendrickson said that Conservation wanted to get a 2017 model, but only 2018 models were available in this bid configuration, and he believes if he bids his single pickup separately he will be able to get a 2017 model. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor