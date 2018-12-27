Waterloo, Iowa December 18, 2018

The Board of Supervisors met as part of the Oversight Board for the Consolidated Communications Center (CCC) met in regular session at 4:00 P.M. in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown, Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas, Hudson Mayor George Wessel, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Black Hawk County Supervisors Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: Dunkerton Mayor Ed Jessen, Gilbertville Mayor Mark Thome, La Porte City Mayor David Neil, Black Hawk County Supervisors Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen to approve the agenda as proposed. Motion carried.

CCC Director Judy Flores presented the proposed FY20 budget for the center. She detailed reasons for individual line item increases and decreases, and said that overall expenditures are projected to be $2,182,820, an increase of $76,154 (3.6%) over FY19. She said that the contributions by each entity will stay the same, percentage-wise, as the current year, which is the first of a three-year recalculation.

Hart asked how the salaries of the CCC dispatchers compare with other dispatchers. Flores said CCC’s are lower than average. Brown asked if the amount of budgeted overtime is consistent with holiday and overtime needs. Flores said it is; that a lot of her dispatchers are topped out vacation-wise. Brown asked if there is a breaking point in overtime to when additional staff is needed. County Sheriff Tony Thompson said that there is, and they have discussed hiring a part-time employee.

Hart moved the following resolution seconded by Brown.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Oversight Board for the Consolidated Communications Center to approve the proposed FY20 Consolidated Communications Center budget.

AYES: Mayors Brown, Faas, Wessel, Hart; Supervisors Little, Magsamen, White (the County Board of Supervisors constitutes one vote).

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Mayors Jessen, Thome, Neil; Supervisors Laylin and Schwartz.

Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor