Waterloo, Iowa December 17, 2019

The Oversight Board for the Consolidated Communications Center (CCC) met in Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse at 10:00 am. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown (by telephone), Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas, La Porte City Mayor Dave Neil, and County Supervisors Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair. Absent: Hudson Mayor George Wessel, Dunkerton Mayor Edward Jessen, and Gilbertville Mayor Mark Thome.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka to receive the agenda as proposed. Motion carried.

The Board discussed the proposed FY21 CCC budget. CCC Director Judy Flores reviewed the budget, which included a 9.4% increase in wages and benefits, and an 18.6% decrease in operation expenses, for an overall expenditure increase of 7.9%. She said the increases in wages and benefits were due to a newly budgeted information technology (IT) network administrator position ($68,000 salary plus benefits to a total of about $102,000), a 2.75% increase in union wages, a 4% increase for one non-bargaining position and a 7% increase in another non-bargaining position (hers). She said that the IT position would mainly be located at the Center, assisting with the new public safety software system, but would also be available to help member agencies with any system issues. She said that similar centers around the state employ 1-3 IT positions. Supervisor Little asked who does the work now. Flores said usually Bryan Snook from the Sheriff’s Office and sometimes someone from Cedar Falls, but these are people who have full-time jobs and are not always available. Mayor Hart asked if time spent at different agencies can be tracked. Flores said yes. Mayor Neil asked what the county had for IT, and said it seemed CCC was creating an island. Supervisor Laylin said one person will probably not be enough and an outside contractor may be needed. Flores said the position will be backed up by IT staff from member agencies. Laylin asked how the cost of the position can be adjusted among agencies if one is receiving more service than another. Flores said it would be hard to tell until the arrangement is tested for a year.

Amanda Fesenmeyer of Black Hawk County Human Resources (HR) explained how she scored the director position for a 7% increase. She compared Black Hawk County to other counties of similar population, size of communications center, similarity of job description, etc., and found Flores’ salary to be 24% below market average. Little said that he didn’t like comparing counties, because they may have different tax bases, they may pay for services differently, etc., and most Black Hawk elected officials and department heads are paid less than their counterparts in similar counties. Fesenmeyer said that recruiting top talent if the position goes vacant is also a consideration. HR Director Debi Bunger said her department is just providing the numbers, and it is up to the Oversight Board to decide. Hart asked if the increase could be phased in, and if this debate could not be held in a different forum. Sheriff Tony Thompson said that it had already been considered and approved by the CCC Board as a three-year phase-in, which already gave Flores an increase during FY19 with funds made available by retirements. He said the third increase would be requested next year.

Flores reviewed other items on the budget, and said that software maintenance ($4,675) was moved out of this budget to the more appropriate E911 Board budget. She said that the CCC Board voted to change the formula for charging agencies to 10% based on population and 90% based on calls for service.

Hart asked if the IT position could be part time. Flores said there would be too much work for a part-time employee. Supervisor Trelka asked if action could be delayed on the budget, since some mayors were unsure of some items. Flores said that they try to get it approved in December so that the agencies could have the numbers when they do their budgets in January.

Supervisor White left at approximately 10:30 am.

Mayor Faas moved the following resolution, seconded by Supervisor Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the proposed FY 21 Consolidated Communications Center budget be approved.

AYES: Mayors Hart, Brown, Faas, Neil; Supervisors Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Laylin (the County Board of Supervisors constitutes one vote).

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Mayors Wessel, Jessen, Thome; Supervisor White.

Resolution adopted.

Hart asked that the record reflect that he supported the budget so that it could go forward in a timely fashion, but he opposes the new IT position and the amounts of the non-bargaining salary increases, and that he hopes the 90%-10% formula can be changed in the future.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 10:44 am.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor