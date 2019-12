Waterloo, Iowa December 10, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

RECOGNITION – The Board of Supervisors recognized the Cedar Falls Girls Volleyball Team for winning the state championship.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Terri Rogers of Cedar Falls said that she is interested in serving on the Black Hawk County Conservation Board, citing her 30 years teaching and working in natural resources at Hawkeye Community College.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO

ref 124,144.62

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 27,902.54

IPERS ipers 220,549.51

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 965.77

IRS fed pay 60,986.34

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 5,405.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,547.50

SSA fica 99,099.62

NEOPOST USA INC svc 10,000.00

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 82.50

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM svc 835.50

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 1,145.17

CEDARLOO RENTALS rent 250.00

COURIER publ 421.13

EHRLICH , BETH svc 11.00

FASTENAL CO supl 332.36

INVISION ARCHITECTURE svc 4,787.50

KRUSE DAVID rent 300.00

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent 200.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,430.37

MARCO INC svc 406.07

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 250.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 5,658.98

MENARDS WLOO supl 311.32

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC

supl 2,299.90

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 250.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,558.45

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 69.24

RACOM CORP eq 90.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 450.00

SANDEES LTD supl 13.20

STERICYCLE INC svc 146.51

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

WLOO COMM SCHOOL svc 326.85

WEBER PAPER CO supl 130.94

WEX BANK fuel 360.51

ALBUS, STACY supl 565.88

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 487.50

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

EASTERN IA TOURISM ASSOC

dues 500.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 245.45

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 87.70

PECU oth pay 24,585.00

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 700.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 425.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS supl 11.18

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC eq 577.55

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

prts 278.57

AT&T svc 348.05

BEST’S POWER HOUSE svc 58,493.50

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 319.85

CF UTILITIES data 496.09

CF UTILITIES util 92.13

CF UTILITIES data 1,020.67

CLARK DEVELOPMENT rent 250.00

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIP CO

eq rpr 1,187.10

COURIER publ 383.00

EDGE RPM rent 200.00

EPM IOWA rent 400.00

FARRELL’S EXTREME BODYSHAPING (FXB) svc 300.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 689.13

FISCHELS, ANTHONY A rent 200.00

GOLDEN PROVISIONS rent 250.00

GORDON LYNN A svc 18.00

GREEN SOURCE MGMT svc 208.35

GRONOSKI, GERALD rent 200.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

eq 1,757.00

HOTSY EQUIP CO INC rpr/lbr 261.18

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,699.34

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK rent 525.00

KOCKLER TIM svc 3,450.00

LEAHY RENTALS rent 225.00

LEE, AMANDA svc 103.00

LEEHEY, JOE rent 200.00

LIDDLES ECOWATER SYSTEMS INC svc 105.00

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 379.92

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 679.95

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 5,187.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 7,497.09

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 103.18

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 588.71

NATIONAL ELEVATOR INSPECTION SVCS INC svc 150.00

NEW PIG CORP svc 150.50

O’DONNELL, SHERI rent 250.00

OSTBY, LISA rent 225.00

PIETRO, JOLEEN rent 250.00

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 325.00

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 198.90

PROACTIVE SOLUTIONS INC

maint 2,304.09

SAFARILAND supl 165.61

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 2,000.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 212.50

STANARD & ASSOCIATES INC

svc 111.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 124.96

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

supl 1,435.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 19,997.91

TEDS HOME AND HDWRE supl 23.68

SHRED MASTER svc 133.84

TRIPP & ASSOCIATES rent 200.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO

ref 21,816.39

UPS svc 60.27

US POST OFFICE svc 710.00

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 1,000.00

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 46.00

VISA misc 1.60

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 6,658.18

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 157.48

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC

eq rpr 616.99

EDWARDS, MOLLY educ 86.58

GRIFFITH KIMBERLY educ 103.90

HAHN KATHLEEN mil 30.03

KATCHER JAMES J educ 112.88

SULLIVAN CHARITY educ 98.58

WAGNER MICHELLE educ 99.42

WESTENDORF JEREMY educ 114.31

G MEDICAL svc 4,271.65

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 334.11

IPERS ipers 3,237.56

IRS fed pay 391.03

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 405.00

SSA fica 923.92

COURIER publ 1,622.43

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 12,313.73

POPP, PENELOPE pct off 200.78

SCHNEIDER, LINDA pct off 207.80

BANKS, HARRY L pct off 200.00

BANKS, LYNETTE L pct off 203.90

BENSON , JANICE pct off 208.58

BOSLEY HELEN pct off 202.34

BRIMM, KRISTINE pct off 251.95

BRUNS, DAVID C pct off 200.39

CALEY, KATHRYN pct off 200.00

DEBORD, GEORGE pct off 210.92

DEMMER, JANE pct off 259.36

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 112.00

DUNBAR, SARA pct off 203.90

EHMEN , JAMES pct off 257.80

ELECTION SYS & SOFT eq 1,325.10

ENGELKES , CLOIS pct off 201.17

FROST, WAYNE pct off 275.74

GANSEN, PHILLIP A pct off 200.00

GUETZLAFF , DEBRA pct off 286.84

GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER pct off 215.21

GUTHRIE-LOVELL , DORIS

pct off 254.39

HAES, CAROL pct off 200.00

HALL, MILANYA pct off 200.78

HETRICK, ROBERT pct off 203.90

HOLT , GREG pct off 252.73

HOOVER, DEAN pct off 209.36

HOOVER, JANICE pct off 200.00

JARDON, AMY pct off 260.14

JESSEN , MARGARET pct off 200.78

LAVELLE, KAREN S pct off 32.46

LAWRY, DOUGLAS pct off 207.80

LOVELL , LYNN RALPH pct off 200.00

MCCLAIN , GREG pct off 206.24

MCKENNA, KATHLEEN M pct off 202.34

MELICHAR , HELEN J pct off 206.24

MULLNIX , MARTHA pct off 260.14

NICHOLSON, TAMMY pct off 207.02

NORRIS , PHILIP E mil 18.72

OFFICE DEPOT supl 5.21

OPPMAN , JILL pct off 273.40

OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH

rent 50.00

PECK, CHERYL L pct off 200.00

PINT, DARLENE pct off 205.46

PIXLER, VIRGIL pct off 200.00

PRAIL , ELAINE M pct off 200.39

RAVN , DOROTHY SUE pct off 200.00

RAVN , LARRY W pct off 210.14

REKERS , MARY pct off 260.92

REWOLDT, TONI pct off 201.95

RITCHIE, MARGARET F pct off 253.51

SCHLICHER , MARY pct off 207.41

SCHMITZ, JUDY pct off 201.56

SCHNATHORST, BARBARA

pct off 257.80

SCHNOCK, TAMMERLANE

pct off 201.17

SHEPHARD, ANGELA pct off 203.90

SILVA, SHARON pct off 257.41

SIMMER, WILLIAM pct off 26.90

STAHL, TAMIE pct off 203.12

STEWART, JAMES pct off 208.58

TEGTMEIER, ALINE J pct off 30.80

VOSS, SANDRA pct off 203.90

WITT, RICHARD pct off 203.90

WITT JANET L pct off 200.00

WITZEL , BARBARA pct off 261.31

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 981.00

IPERS ipers 6,940.92

IRS fed pay 1,753.39

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 175.00

SSA fica 3,300.10

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 10.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 331.61

KIEFER, APRIL mil 216.84

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,980.00

IPERS ipers 19,209.26

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 76.03

IRS fed pay 4,965.58

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 7,194.56

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 16.23

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 87.50

PECU oth pay 3,735.50

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,920.00

IPERS ipers 28,548.50

IRS fed pay 7,592.07

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 405.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 13,049.72

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 269.24

BMC AGGREGATES supl 2,820.19

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 11.84

CLAPSADDLE-GARBER ASSOCIATES INC svc 8,196.20

DLT SOLUTIONS INC svc 7,374.50

FIX TIRE CO fuel 192.29

CITY OF HUDSON util 33.15

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 55.09

MANATTS supl 358.31

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 86.75

MENARDS CF prts 30.96

RACOM CORP eq 414.50

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 29.00

PECU oth pay 1,602.50

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 8.48

CF UTILITIES util 6.98

CENTURYLINK tel 48.43

CERTIFIED POWER INC eq rpr 84.12

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

COOLEY PUMPING svc 39.46

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 821.37

FERTILIZER DEALER SUPL supl 32.03

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 207.23

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 70.30

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 332.77

LPC CONNECT svc 38.88

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 32.01

MITCHELL1 svc 220.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 5.41

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION

eq 423.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC eq 83.85

STOKES WELDING supl 19.52

THOMAS JAMES svc 17.50

THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER

eq 631.26

UNITED RENTALS INC eq rent 810.75

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO eq 12.50

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND CITY OF WATERLOO svc 51.50

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 33.00

IPERS ipers 433.95

IRS fed pay 86.60

SSA fica 185.28

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,325.40

MCKEE FOODS food 60.28

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 122.52

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 13,046.65

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 76,394.65

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,775.27

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 209.00

IPERS ipers 1,289.74

IRS fed pay 504.76

SSA fica 611.92

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 25.86

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 126.76

CF UTILITIES util 262.27

LPC CONNECT tel 261.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 205.90

US CELLULAR rent 2,699.67

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 171.00

IPERS ipers 1,235.48

IRS fed pay 355.88

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 594.04

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 30.96

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 50.62

IA EMERGENCY MGMT ASSOC

dues 200.00

US BANK misc 823.83

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,116.35

IPERS ipers 9,173.30

IRS fed pay 2,118.56

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,245.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 4,355.86

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth 1.00

BHC TREASURER svc 11,736.67

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 61.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.62

PECU oth pay 2,596.00

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Information Technology Director Kim Veeder said that a team member from the Iowa Counties Information Technology (ICIT) assessment team, which gave its assessment to the Board the previous week, will visit her next week for brainstorming and strategic planning.

County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said all roads are open and clear and little precipitation is expected in the next few days. She said photos showing the progress on the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge project are being displayed on Twitter and Facebook.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held December 3, 2019 and December 5, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Frozen Few Snowmobile Club.

3. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of November 30, 2019.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “C” LIQUOR LICENSE (LC) submitted by K&M Korner, 1830 N. Raymond Road, Dewar, Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to authorize the County Auditor to DESTROY the following: Payment Invoices (2015-2016).

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COMPENSATION ESTIMATE for the Grundy Road Project Land Acquisition for permanent easement at $10,000.00 per acre and temporary easements at $1,000.00 per acre be approved and direct the Chair to sign as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that she has hired a consultant to do the right-of-way acquisition, and they will make sure that property owners in both Black Hawk and Grundy Counties will be paid the same. She said $140,000 is budgeted for right-of-way acquisition, and that 13.5 acres of permanent right of way are needed on the Black Hawk side of the road.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said he held a successful fundraiser for the 19th Amendment Centennial sculptures on the previous Saturday. Wednesday night he will attend a meeting of the Black Hawk Creek Soil and Water Coalition, which is seeking to assist in hiring a coordinator for the watershed authority.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor