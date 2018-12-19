Waterloo, Iowa December 11, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 699.47

IRS fed pay 58,911.35

SSA fica 95,905.07

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 538.48

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 155.50

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 28,511.47

ACCESS SYSTEMS svc 332.59

ASPRO INC svc 23,000.00

BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 849.29

BDH TECHNOLOGY svc 250.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 445.00

COURIER publ 211.49

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 252.81

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 574.60

FAT DOG 18 rent 250.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 225.00

HALTOM JENNIFER svc 78.50

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 1,015.00

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 169.89

JOHNSON CONTROLS INC svc 648.00

KHAN PROPERTIES rent 225.00

KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 37.00

KRUSE DAVID rent 400.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 34.98

MENARDS CF misc 172.13

MENARDS WLOO misc 236.43

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS svc 232.90

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,015.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 2,623.59

PETERSEN COURT REPORTERS

svc 212.80

PHOTO PRO svc 49.72

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 307.50

RACOM CORP eq 7,908.51

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 1,316.34

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

SANDEES LTD supl 224.95

SLED SHED supl 48.69

SLOYER MICHELLE reimb 120.00

STERICYCLE INC svc 297.77

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 528.78

WBC MECHANICAL INC eq 664.61

WEBER PAPER CO supl 3,146.65

WEX BANK misc 229.66

ALBUS, STACY reimb 120.00

DEWITT GABRIELLE misc 985.52

DILL, KEVIN reimb 120.00

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

` oth pay 648.51

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 473.50

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 667.17

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 181.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 86.16

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 5,599.95

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,287.50

PECU oth pay 23,542.00

RADIUS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

oth pay 224.19

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC

oth pay 159.40

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 200.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 425.00

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 1,547.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 29.95

AT&T svc 345.91

BILL COLWELL FORD INC

prts/lbr 670.04

BOETTGER, TIMOTHY rent 500.00

BREMER COUNTY reimb 324.55

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT reimb 5,755.18

BUENA VISTA CO SHERIFF’S OFFICE svc 39.50

BURLINGTON TRAILWAYS svc 225.50

CF UTILITIES data 609.24

CF UTILITIES util 45.57

CF UTILITIES util 88.01

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 1,347.92

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 3,898.30

COOLEY, DENNIS AND JILL rent 275.00

COUNTRY TERRACE rent 250.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 2,840.89

EPM IOWA rent 200.00

EXCEPTIONAL PERSONS INC

rent 200.00

FAYETTE CO SHERIFF svc 88.84

FROST ALLEN rent 250.00

GMB PROPERTY MGMT rent 300.00

GRUNDY CO reimb 2,418.62

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 2,000.00

HANSON HOLDINGS rent 225.00

HAWKEYE PROPERTY MGMT

rent 225.00

HILLMAN DAVE rent 500.00

IOWA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC

educ 2,625.00

IOWA PARK & REC ASSOC educ 445.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES svc 185.08

U OF IA svc 459.39

U OF IA svc 1,420.00

KAYSER JAMES rent 250.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 200.00

LANKFORD, TIANA svc 17.73

LINN CO svc 282.28

MERCK & CO INC supl 4,015.67

METRO INVESTMENTS EAST

rent 300.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 6,761.55

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 7,417.34

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.75

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 139.67

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 647.10

MOTION INDUSTRIES INC supl 5.00

NATL DISTRICT ATTORNEYS ASSOC dues 380.00

OBERHEU, LOREN rent 225.00

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC reimb 780.39

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 155.00

PHEASANTS FOREVER supl 168.75

PLUMB SUPL CO supl 6,734.95

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 246.35

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION

svc 94.00

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 300.00

QUILL CORP supl 337.01

REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO reimb 4,211.66

RILEY , EDDIE rent 200.00

RYDELL CHEV INC prts/lbr 495.97

SAILER LAW svc 132.00

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

SANDLOCK INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS supl 269.75

SPEEDPRO IMAGING VISUAL SOLUTIONS supl 280.00

TITAN PROPERTY INVESTMENT

rent 200.00

UPS svc 66.14

US POST OFFICE svc 7,500.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 83.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 219.79

VETERANS MEML HOSPITAL

reimb 1,863.46

VETERANS MEML HOSP-ALLAMAKEE EMS ASSOC reimb 70.26

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,555.06

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 45.70

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 600.00

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 1,914.16

WATERLOO SCREW MACHINE PRODUCTS INC eq 130.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 920.83

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 1,241.11

WHITE FUNERAL HOMES INC

svc 1,000.00

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 1,078.90

WOLTERS KLUWER LAW & BUSINESS svc 99.99

WOODBURY CO SHERIFF svc 10.00

WRIGHT CO SHERIFF svc 67.70

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 220.78

FLORES JUDY mil 507.82

CEDARLOO RENTALS rent 425.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 431.10

SSA fica 1,015.44

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 611.36

COURIER publ 1,135.52

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE supl 3,285.80

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 799.50

US POST OFFICE svc 2,000.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 330.00

AMERICAN LEGION rent 75.00

S WLOO CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN rent 30.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 1,633.95

SSA fica 2,853.62

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

othpay 18.00

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 920.01

KIEFER, APRIL mil 120.12

PAULSEN, MONICA reimb 557.42

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 27.11

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 165.00

PECU oth pay 25.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 184.61

IRS fed pay 5,575.98

SSA fica 8,328.41

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,423.74

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 101.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 110.05

PECU oth pay 4,211.50

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 7,253.47

SSA fica 12,743.12

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,934.00

ACES svc 31.50

AECOM eq 4,482.79

BHC TREASURER svc 2,790.75

BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 250.48

BMC AGGREGATES supl 3,016.87

FIX TIRE CO fuel 156.91

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP svc 2,726.45

CITY OF HUDSON util 31.75

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 29.50

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 65.00

MENARDS CF supl 210.99

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 2,356.32

PRINSCO INC prts 80.09

SLED SHED eq 142.01

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 340.44

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 29.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 580.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 25.00

PECU oth pay 1,958.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 58.74

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 315.14

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 493.50

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 10.37

CF UTILITIES util 6.98

CF UTILITIES util 72.09

CENTURYLINK util 45.95

CINTAS CORP svc 28.70

DONS TRUCK SALES INC supl 7,006.99

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 853.66

EMERSON CRANE RENTAL INC

eq rent 5,130.00

GIERKE ROBINSON CO eq 69.12

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 68.54

GILLUND ENTERPRISES supl 210.16

HARRISON TRUCK CTRS eq 364.14

HIWAY PRODUCTS INC eq 160.72

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 195.78

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION

svc 5,966.47

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 274.30

LPC CONNECT tel 38.41

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 19.69

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 36.04

MID COUNTRY MACHINERY INC

eq 104.35

MITCHELL1 svc 215.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 2,685.88

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 548.63

NORTHERN IA CONSTRUCTION

supl 290.00

OREILLY AUTO STORES eq 320.06

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC

prts 1,083.31

SAM ANNIS & CO fuel 544.25

SHUCK BRITSON INC svc 4,949.00

SIGNS BY TOMORROW eq 1,635.00

STOKES WELDING prts 216.65

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL

svc 146.00

VALLEY TRANSPORTATION SVCS INC svc 1,100.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 549.15

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND PHEASANTS FOREVER supl 1,800.00

SHOOTING STAR NATIVE SEEDS

supl 4,620.00

RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND SOUTHERN RUBBER STAMP CO INC svc 419.99

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 95.62

SSA fica 196.26

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 32.00

KEEFE SUPL CO food 213.60

MCKEE FOODS food 96.44

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 1,045.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 20,322.88

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 199,038.34

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 85,169.96

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA

ins 26,303.97

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,063.79

SELF INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND IA COMMUNITIES ASSURANCE POOL ins 220.51

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,543.54

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 418.47

SSA fica 635.54

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 238.00

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.10

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 124.76

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 2,059.40

LPC CONNECT svc 254.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 246.50

US CELLULAR eq rent 2,595.84

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IRS fed pay 345.30

SSA fica 576.82

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 179.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 27.40

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 50.00

US BANK misc 594.75

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,170.18

SSA fica 4,271.34

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE state pay 1,228.42

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 57.20

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 25.84

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 145.00

PECU oth pay 2,491.00

TROTTER TRACY mil 21.80

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

AABLE PEST CONTROL INC svc 415.50

AANAC svc 124.00

ABDUR RAHIM mile 1,521.25

ACCESSIBLE MEDICAL IAsvc 10,010.63

ALCO SALES & SVC CO svc 29.79

ALL STAR svc 185.00

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 475.14

BLACKHAWK AUTOMATIC SPRINKLERS INC eqp rpr 255.00

CBS STAFFING svc 1,816.88

CF UTILITIES util 67.50

CHERYL DAVIS SAUERBREI

mile 1,686.00

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP

svc 451.24

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 133.39

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

eqp rpr 250.00

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 21,263.75

HOCKENBERGS food 740.52

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 165.23

MARTIN BROS food/supl 17,879.01

MARTIN HEALTH SVCS svc 6,276.97

MENARDS CF supl 251.99

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CO

util 8,272.66

NETWORK SERVICES CO svc 929.97

NORTHERN IA THERAPY svc 15,600.29

OKEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

eqp rpr 260.00

ON-SITE INFO DESTRUCTION

svc 48.88

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 90.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 671.08

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO eqp rpr 498.11

STAR REFRIGERATION eqp rpr 118.00

STATE FIRE MARSHAL DIVISON

svc 285.00

COURIER svc 457.75

UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY

svc 120.00

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT

svc 10.20

WITHAM AUTO CTR eqp rpr 663.79

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Miranda Wendlandt from CliftonLarsonAllen LLP gave the county’s FY18 Audit Presentation. She found no questionable expenditures or material weaknesses.Three significant deficiencies in internal controls were identified: County Personnel IT user rights have not been reviewed in recent years; monthly cash and investment reconciliations are being performed, but there is no documentation that an independent review is being performed to ensure accuracy of such reconciliations; and the County’s current controls, processes, and procedures don’t allow for monthly claims within 45 days of the month of expenditures for the HIV Care Formula federal grants. Corrective action plans are in place for each deficiency.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said roads are fine now but she is prepared for freezing rain tomorrow morning.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held December 4, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Magsamen.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – DHS 2,740.45 GENERAL – BOARD SUPERVISION 2,740.45

GENERAL – DHS 2,740.45 GENERAL – BOARD SUPERVISION 2,740.45

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT for Professional Services between Black Hawk County and Grundy County to split the costs for all engineering studies and reports completed by outside consultants for the proposed improvements to Grundy Road (T-69) between Zaneta Road (D-35) northerly to Iowa Highway 20 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that the cost of the studies is estimated at $18,300, of which Black Hawk County would pay $9,150. She said phase one of the archeological study found nothing to hold up the project.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Little that the HOLIDAY SCHEDULE for Black Hawk County offices for 2019 be approved as follows: New Year’s Day-January 1, 2019, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day-January 21, 2019 (Units 1, 4, 6, 8 and Non-Bargaining), Presidents Day-February 18, 2019 (units 2, 3, 5 and 12), Good Friday-April 19, 2019 (Unit 7 only), Memorial Day-May 27, 2019, Independence Day-July 4, 2019, Labor Day-September 2, 2019, Veterans’ Day-November 11, 2019 (Excludes Unit 7), Thanksgiving Day-November 28, 2018, Day After Thanksgiving-November 29, 2019, Christmas Observance-December 25, 2019 and Floating Christmas Holiday-December 24, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Magsamen that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT for a windows server in the amount of $1,872.48 from CDW-G submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to AUTHORIZE AND DIRECT the Finance Director to set the date of hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on December 26, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed FY19 Budget Amendment. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to ACCEPT $15,000 from the Bass family and apply the same in full satisfaction of the account of a deceased Country View resident, and further to recognize the Bass family for their generosity in making this offer and for their appreciation of the quality services provided by Country View Care staff, to decedent, prior to her passing.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-twenty-seven o’clock (9:27) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed speed zones for Kimball Avenue to be established and appropriate signs be erected at the location:

Add Speed Zone #104 – 45 mph

Kimball Avenue, also known as V27, from the intersection Kimball Avenue with the Waterloo City Limits (approximately 2640 feet south of the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Orange Road), then south 500 feet (T22N-R88W-S13) approximately 500 feet.

Add Speed Zone #105 – 55 mph

Kimball Avenue, also known as V27, southbound from a point 500 feet south of the intersection Kimball Avenue with the Waterloo City Limits (approximately 3140 feet south of the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Orange Road).

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that the Iowa Department of Transportation and local law enforcement both favored a stepped speed limit transition rather than going directly from 30 mph in the city limits to 55 mph across the city boundary.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on December 11, 2018 at Nine-twenty-seven o’clock (9:27) a.m., on the proposed speed zones on Kimball Avenue, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed speed zones at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed speed zones at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed speed zones at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the proposed speed zones for Kimball Avenue be approved as recommended by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

WORK SESSION. The Board of Supervisors discussed the Urban County Coalition (UCC) 2019 Legislative Priorities with State Senators Jeff Danielson and Bill Dotzler, and State Representatives Timi Brown-Powers, Bob Kressig, and Sandy Salmon (Salmon by telephone), and with UCC lobbyists Gary Grant and Larry Murphy. The issues discussed were commercial property tax backfill, mental health funding, children’s mental health programs, unfunded and underfunded mandates, EMS services, IPERS, water quality, opioid epidemic, tax credits, tax increment financing, Medicaid reimbursement to county-owned facilities, restore full funding for de-categorization, REAP, trail funding, county bonding, Emergency Management Agency funding, and early voting.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor