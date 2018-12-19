Waterloo, Iowa December 13, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in an adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at one o’clock (1:00) p.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: Tom Little.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

At one o’clock (1:00) p.m., the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, sitting as a Board of Canvassers proceeded to CANVASS the returns of the SPECIAL CITY ELECTION held December 11, 2018, pursuant to the provisions of §50.24 of the Code of Iowa.

In accordance with §50.22 of the Code of Iowa, the Commissioner of Elections announced there were no provisional ballot rejected and not counted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, the SPECIAL CITY ELECTION was held as prescribed by law on December 11, 2018, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers have canvassed the vote of said elections in accordance with §50.24 of the Code of Iowa, now therefore

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned members of the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby certify the results in the canvass summary and the following turnout report in accordance with §§50.24 and 376.9 of the Code of Iowa, of the votes cast in the SPECIAL CITY ELECTION held December 11, 2018 and that no obvious clerical errors were identified during the canvass.

Nine hundred seventy-four (974) people voted at the polls on Election Day.

One hundred one (101) absentee ballots were accepted for counting.

No provisional ballots were accepted for counting.

A total of one thousand seventy-five people voted.

Ray Feuss was elected to fill the council member vacancy in Waterloo Ward Five.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor