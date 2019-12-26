Waterloo, Iowa December 17, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

EHRLICH , BETH svc 11.00

ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 338.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 241.23

AHLERS & COONEY svc 112.50

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 3,792.95

CONVERGE ONE INC maint 10,311.47

COURIER publ 850.30

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

prts/lbr 4,534.01

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 17,491.02

DIRECTEC CORP maint 2,640.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 275.00

FAR REACH TECHNOLOGIES

svc 390.60

FORD JILL S svc 13.50

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 600.00

GREENWAY HEALTH svc 2,796.61

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 55.50

IRISH REPORTING svc 86.00

KRUSE DAVID rent 325.00

MARCO INC svc 148.21

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,367.18

MENARDS CF supl 135.82

MENARDS WLOO supl 70.30

MIDWEST CARD AND ID svc 281.96

NAPHCARE INC svc 108,055.70

NACO dues 2,622.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,826.28

RIVERSIDE INVESTMENTS rent 225.00

SANDEES LTD supl 115.65

SLOYER MICHELLE reimb 120.00

STRAND JEANNE svc 101.50

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 2,602.60

WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,364.50

ALBUS, STACY reimb 120.00

BUNGER DEBRA reimb 113.10

GIFFORD JUDI mil 45.86

HOSTETLER, BRENDA reimb 346.43

LOVELESS, YOLANDO reimb 120.00

ROBINSON CLAUDIA misc 293.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 261.10

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 62.72

BREMER CO reimb 3,772.57

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT reimb 2,035.98

BULS ESSIE rent 275.00

BURLINGTON TRAILWAYS svc 28.30

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 98.46

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC

svc 911.16

CARPETLAND supl 1,192.00

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC svc 2,299.58

CF UTILITIES util 56.38

CF UTILITIES util 337.50

CF UTILITIES util 1,178.50

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

CENTURYLINK tel 58.58

CLAYTON CO SHERIFF svc 1,700.00

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN svc 17,500.00

CNC INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

svc 5,175.51

FAR MOORE rent 200.00

FAYETTE CO SHERIFF svc 74.24

FROST ALLEN rent 350.00

FULLERTON FUNERAL HOME

svc 1,000.00

GALE MOTE ASSOCIATES svc 3,655.05

GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC eq rpr 300.00

GREENWOOD DRUG INC meds 41.81

GRUNDY CO reimb 1,679.26

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

INTOXIMETERS INC supl 115.00

IOWA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC

educ 2,100.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES svc 355.03

ISU svc 900.00

U OF IA svc 756.50

KCVM 93.5 THE MIX svc 300.00

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

supl 312.53

LINN CO svc 31.00

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 343.92

MBA PROPERTIES rent 225.00

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 59.85

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 6,248.04

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.77

MULDER, SCOTT rent 275.00

NATIONAL EMERGENCY NUMBER dues 332.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 953.09

OFFICE DEPOT supl 210.72

OREILLY AUTO STORES prts 146.15

PENNY MAC LOAN SERVICING

rent 200.00

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 200.00

PRESTIGE svc 48.82

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 900.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 642.70

SAYER LAW GROUP svc 155.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 144.50

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 9,917.17

SWISHER & COHRT svc 296.00

T & J RENTALS rent 275.00

SHRED MASTER svc 136.72

THOMPSON PROPERTY MGMT

rent 200.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES

maint 79,435.00

UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES rent 275.00

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 2,295.00

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 204.70

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,390.14

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 15.95

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 827.37

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 1,232.06

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 264.48

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,826.34

WICKHAM FRANK rent 200.00

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 2,260.28

WITHAM AUTO CTR prts/lbr 317.26

XEROX CORP svc 109.72

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND FOUR OAKS INC svc 2,425.80

JACKSON , NEIL F mil 25.31

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 3,825.30

WALTERS LARRY mil 26.52

NORRIS , PHILIP E mil 16.38

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 16,055.00

PAYNE , ROD mil 17.16

RURAL BASIC FUND

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 10,414.80

SECONDARY ROADS FUND ALTORFER INC supl 162.36

ANTON SALES prts 427.36

BMC AGGREGATES svc 7,363.52

CLEVELAND CRANE & SHOVEL SALES INC supl 457.66

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 679.83

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL eq rent 9.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 194.12

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 155.96

CARGILL INC supl 23,910.26

CF UTILITIES util 5.03

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CENTURYLINK util 68.48

CENTURYLINK tel 47.43

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 1,891.15

COOLEY PUMPING svc 600.00

FREEDOM BLDG INC svc 384.75

GRACIOUS FOOD fuel 455.06

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

eq rent 2,471.31

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,945.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 93.60

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.62

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 70.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.61

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.16

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 290.68

MID-IOWA COOP fuel 6,363.43

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 38.08

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 297.08

NORSOLV SYSTEMS ENVIRONMENTAL svc 90.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC eq 115.94

TRAFFIC & PARKING CONTROL CO

eq rpr 619.81

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 4,389.78

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 285.97

KEEFE SUPL CO food 4,108.42

MCKEE FOODS food 86.16

LABSOURCE INC supl 1,842.60

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB

food 1,183.08

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND PAULSON ELECTRIC CO svc 1,925.00

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 91.76

RURAL SEWER FUND

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 118.50

URBAN SVCS svc 3,510.00

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 91.76

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 27,803.55

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 134,786.16

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 56,448.16

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,988.04

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 7,584.82

CF UTILITIES svc 550.00

CENTURYLINK tel 69.55

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,967.00

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 998.01

HYATT PLACE ST PAUL/DOWNTOWN rooms 1,469.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 203.88

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 307.37

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 15.00

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 14.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

SCHMIDT, LORI mil 76.56

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 40.00

INSTITUTE OF IA CERTIFIED ASSESSORS dues 50.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES sftwr 5,718.75

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

PRESENTATION: FY19 County Audit presented by Clifton Larson Allen (CLA). Miranda Wendlandt of CLA said the county was in sound financial condition, there were no significant difficulties dealing with county management in performing the audit, and there were no disagreements with management on financial accounting, reporting, or auditing matters. They corrected a misstatement in which the June local option sales tax receivable of $237,242 was not included in the FY19 financial statement. They recommended that the county review user access rights to financial software on an annual basis to avoid inadequate segregation of duties and prevent incompatible access rights. They recommended that monthly cash and investment reconciliations be documented as reviewed by a person independent of the person who prepared the reconciliations. Finance Director James Perry said that Billie Jo Heth of the Auditor’s Office was extremely helpful in assisting with the audit.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas showed pictures of the work on the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge over the Cedar River.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held December 10, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,634.05 GENERAL FUND – MAINTENANCE 1,634.05

GENERAL FUND – DHS 10,804.34 GENERAL FUND – MAINTENANCE 10,804.34

SOCIAL SERVICES 120.60 GENERAL FUND – DHS 120.60

SOCIAL SERVICES 8.25 GENERAL FUND – DHS 8.25

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

CHASE, CHAD E DEP SHERIFF 31.00 32.24 12/3/2019 ANN STEP INCR

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Happel Farms Facility ID# 65097 located in Lester Township, Section Nine-teen (19), in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Happel Farms Facility ID# 64264 located in Bennington Township, Section Twelve (12), in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the APPOINTMENT of Dottie Wear to the Black Hawk County Board of Adjustments be approved, effective December 17, 2019 with term ending November 1, 2024. Motion carried.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the APPOINTMENT of Reverend Mary Robinson to the Black Hawk County Board of Health be approved, effective January 1, 2020 with term ending December 31, 2022. Motion carried.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT to the contract between Black Hawk County and Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, LLC for Washburn Sanitary Sewer Operator fees, increasing the hourly rate of the contractor to $40/hour and for the contractor’s assistant to $35/hour, increasing the Basic Service Rate from $1,045.00 to $1,555.00 per month, to be reviewed after two years; and increasing the Basic Service Rate by 4% every even year be approved and for the Chair to sign said contract as approved.

Little said that the three-member Washburn Sewer Board seldom meets, and he thinks it should be increased to five members. He said he had concerns about some of the contract increases and he thought the sewer board’s input as members of the community would be valuable since sewage rates will probably have to go up to pay for these increases. Delagardelle said that the increases don’t keep up with inflation since 2000, that he is on call 24 hours a day, that he maintains a cellphone used to field those calls, that he has to provide indoor storage of the motors so that the component parts don’t freeze together. Little suggested holding off on the contract until the effect on the sewer fund could be ascertained. Trelka said he would like to move forward. Little said that he would put a change in the Sewer Board from three to five members on the next week’s agenda.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Trelka said that the Church Row Historic Neighborhood Association bought the house at 1417 W. 4th St. in Waterloo and renovated it with the help of Veterans Affairs. There are significant incentives for purchasing the house, and they wanted to sell it to a veteran, but none has come forward so it is open to anyone.

Laylin congratulated the Engineer’s Office for receiving the Asphalt Paving Association of Iowa’s County Engineering Department of the Year Award and its Smoothness Award for Secondary Resurfacing.

Schwartz said a coalition of organizations will open on January 5 an emergency warming center at the Jubilee Church Freedom Center, E. 4th and Newell Streets in Waterloo, for individuals turned down by other shelters.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor