Waterloo, Iowa December 18, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 29,477.81

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 269.92

AHLERS & COONEY svc 5,318.24

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 165.23

BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 485.12

BDI eq 517.24

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,465.00

BHC TREASURER misc 59.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 611.73

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 5,750.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 350.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 10,075.76

CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 825.35

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 52.14

COURIER publ 1,199.04

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

supl 2,067.56

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 15,115.05

FAR REACH TECHNOLOGIES

svc 390.60

FISCHELS, ROBERT rent 200.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 525.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 425.00

HARTMAN DONALD W rent 461.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 560.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 38.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL eq 285.67

KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN

rent 275.00

KRUSE DAVID rent 775.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 761.32

NAPHCARE INC svc 105,497.26

OFFICE CONCEPTS LTD svc 2,305.30

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION

svc 229.82

P&K MIDWEST prts 89.49

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 62.97

PTS OF AMERICA svc 1,100.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 896.90

SANDEES LTD supl 300.00

SHAHNAZ CORP rent 250.00

STERICYCLE INC svc 297.77

STRAND JEANNE svc 80.50

US BANK misc 11,536.41

WBC MECHANICAL INC ent 325.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 82.88

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 1,475.00

ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC supl 50.90

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC eq 545.03

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 33.99

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 62.72

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC svc 2,354.32

CEDAR FALLS REAL ESTATE CO

rent 250.00

CF UTILITIES util 254.92

CF UTILITIES util 337.50

CF UTILITIES util 580.00

CF UTILITIES data 711.08

CF UTILITIES util 282.71

CF UTILITIES util 38.74

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

CEDAR RAPIDS CITY TREASURER educ 350.00

CENTURYLINK tel 51.20

CLAYTON CO SHERIFF svc 5,350.00

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN svc 10,000.00

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 591.98

COUNTRY TERRACE rent 225.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 427.59

D&M INVESTMENTS rent 500.00

DICKEYS PRINTING svc 60.00

DODD TERESA rent 200.00

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

fuel 5,614.54

EVANSDALE MUNICIPAL HOUSING

rent 200.00

EVANSDALE WATER WORKS wtr 85.00

EVELAND JOHN rent 200.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

prts 184.13

FREIDHOF, CYRUS rent 300.00

FRIENDS OF FONTANA PARK

educ 30.00

GOVERNMENT FINANCE OFFICERS ASSOC dues 840.00

GREENWOOD DRUG INC med 33.01

HARDIN COUNTY svc 63.00

HAWKEYE PROPERTY MGMT

rent 200.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

HOMECREST PROPERTIES rent 200.00

HOSTETLER BRENDA misc 260.00

HOTEL PRESIDENT PARTNERS

rent 200.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,951.87

HUMBOLDT CO svc 94.00

IA DIV OF LABOR SVCS svc 400.00

IA ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH ASSN dues 565.00

JOY, BRITTNEY rent 287.50

KCVM 93.5 THE MIX svc 300.00

KETTWIG , LARRY rent 200.00

KOENIG SCOTT rent 225.00

KSM RENTALS rent 400.00

LANE 7 rent 450.00

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

supl 178.10

MARSHALL CO SHERIFF svc 100.00

MCDONALD SUPL supl 5.48

MEDIACOM svc 336.96

METRO FUNDERS dues 100.00

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 350.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.84

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 63.94

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 6,903.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,019.42

MOSES, RICKY rent 225.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 4,450.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 475.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 32.52

PAKOR INC svc 280.91

PAUL MELICK PROPERTIES IV

rent 250.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

med 68.36

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 193.00

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS

rent 225.00

PROACTIVE SOLUTIONS INC

eq 11,798.37

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 250.00

RETEK, JOSEPH rent 200.00

RICOH USA INC supl 831.02

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SALLAY ANDRE rent 180.00

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

SCHNEIDER MELISSA rent 225.00

SESTERHENN, LISA misc 306.92

SHRED MASTER INC svc 54.04

SOUTH VIEW ESTATES rent 200.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 179.03

STANARD & ASSOCIATES INC

svc 165.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN misc 48.44

SWISHER & COHRT svc 37.00

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE eq 85.61

TRUITT, KARRIE svc 226.70

US POLICE CANINE dues 150.00

US POST OFFICE svc 87.75

US POSTAL SVC svc 5,200.00

UNITEDHEALTHCARE COMMUNITY PLAN ref 3.18

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 382.00

US CELLULAR svc 1,198.04

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 28.90

WLOO WATER WORKS util 187.82

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 1,235.02

WEST PAYMENT CTR misc 1,894.48

WICKHAM FRANK rent 275.00

XEROX CORP svc 443.08

XPRESSIONS svc 10.00

YORE UNIFORM SHOP supl 1,274.16

EHRLICH, BETH svc 18.50

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 276.00

US BANK misc 666.01

SHOWALTER, KAREN reimb 431.10

ABBEN, RICHARD pct off 201.56

ABBEN, SANDRA pct off 200.00

BEST , DAWN pct off 161.70

DANIEL, LINDA pct off 200.39

DOWNS, PATTI pct off 200.39

GERDES, RITA pct off 201.56

GUETZLAFF , DEBRA pct off 271.93

GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER pct off 202.34

GUTHRIE-LOVELL, DORIS svc 24.66

HAGEMAN, JERRY pct off 200.78

HUFFMAN, MARY pct off 200.78

JOHNSTON, DON pct off 201.17

KEHOE , RITA pct off 253.90

LAVELLE, KAREN S pct off 54.05

LYNCH, MARJORIE pct off 202.34

MCCOLLOUGH , GAIL E pct off 202.34

MCGOVERN, SHERYL pct off 250.00

NICHOLS , PAMELA J pct off 202.34

NIELSON , JOAN pct off 250.00

NORRIS , KATHLEEN pct off 55.58

ROHRET, ALICE pct off 202.34

SCHONS, JOANN pct off 200.00

SCHONS, WESLEY pct off 200.00

SMITH, KEVIN pct off 200.00

SORGE PATTI pct off 252.34

TEGTMEIER, ALINE J svc 57.95

THORNTON MARILYN K pct off 252.34

WALKER PATRICIA L pct off 100.00

WALLACE, SHERYL pct off 100.00

KOENEKE, TERRY pct off 202.34

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 927.60

US BANK svc 15.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,621.59

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,907.00

ANTON SALES eq 206.14

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 19.84

BMC AGGREGATES supl 2,015.49

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 351.00

INVISION ARCHITECTURE svc 1,942.50

INRCOG svc 312.02

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 406.65

MENARDS CF eq 51.78

US BANK misc 3,015.72

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 6.90

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 1,600.87

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 120.96

CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC

fuel 51.15

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CENTURYLINK util 64.97

CENTURYLINK util 44.95

CERTIFIED LABS fuel 1,087.50

E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel 4,183.59

JTI TRAFFIC svc 3,625.43

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 2,086.96

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 122.48

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.85

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 41.65

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.23

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 296.70

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 11.43

NETWORKFLEET INC svc 755.51

NORTHERN IOWA CONSTRUCTION supl 1,954.65

ODEN ENTERPRISES INC eq 20,672.16

PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION

svc 426.48

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC eq 64.00

SAM ANNIS & CO fuel 716.56

SHUCK BRITSON INC svc 5,730.62

STETSON BUILDING PRODUCTS

supl 53.58

STOKES WELDING eq 4,161.06

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 34.00

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 353.52

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,782.16

MCKEE FOODS food 83.32

US BANK misc 8.55

LABSOURCE INC misc 1,536.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLU food 1,512.18

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

US BANK misc 224.00

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 326.92

RURAL SEWER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 91.27

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 25,694.46

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 190,109.55

SELF INSURED/LIAB, PROP ETC FUND JOHNS AUTO BODY ins 2,279.01

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO ins 2,290.25

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,342.70

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 238.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

CF UTILITIES util 550.00

CENTURYLINK tel 168.14

CENTURYLINK tel 65.57

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,909.00

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 817.94

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 70.08

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 180.00

COURIER publ 13.27

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,248.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 22.32

INSTITUTE OF IA CERTIFIED ASSESSORS educ 50.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

A1 SEWER DRAIN SVCS svc 120.00

ACCELERATED CARE PLUS LEASING INC svc 129.72

ACCESSIBLE MEDICAL IA supl 5,326.00

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 521.48

BCG DATA SVCS svc 6,656.63

BHC HEALTH DEPT svc 71.78

CEDAR FALLS ACE HARDWARE

supl 23.46

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 1,408.50

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 29.28

HOCKENBERGS food 474.15

HORIZON HCS INC svc 880.58

HPSI PURCHASING SVCS svc 50.00

KOCH BROTHERS INC svc 574.00

LONG TERM MEDICAL SUPL

supl 2,287.35

MARTIN BROS food/supl 3,597.16

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 3,722.36

NETWORK SERVICES CO svc 1,294.78

OKEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

eqp rpr 548.00

PLUMB SUPPLY CO supl 134.60

PROSHIELD FIRE & SECURITY

svc 1,422.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 393.91

SCHOOL SPECIALTY svc 76.76

UNITYPOINT AT HOME svc 1,274.57

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN util 1,064.25

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT

svc 40.20

YES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Finance Director Susan Deaton reviewed fiscal year 2018 financials. Among the highlights were the following: Interest on investments placed by the County Treasurer exceeded the amount budgeted by about $295,000. Overall revenues in General, Mental Health, Rural and Secondary Roads Funds were 100.4% of budget. Salaries and benefits for the Sheriff were $568,038 under budget due to turnover and the transition to civilian jailers. Overall expenditures in the above listed funds were 94.6% of budget. The county’s long-term debt was $24,175,000 compared to $31,725,000 at the end of FY 17. The General Fund balance increased from $18,110,058 to $18,604,174. Unassigned General Fund Balance is 38.1% of operating general fund expenditures; the county’s policy is to maintain a 25% level. The Mental Health Fund had a planned reduction, but the year-end balance of $739,541 is 12% of operating expenses, while a 25% amount is desirable.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said crews are cutting brush, and that the Iowa DOT is opening bids today for the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge project, which is projected to cost about $6 million.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held December 11, 2018 and December 13, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Magsamen moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SOCIAL SERVICES 115.47 GENERAL – DHS 115.47

SOCIAL SERVICES 4.23 GENERAL – DHS 4.23

GENERAL – DHS 11,667.73 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 11,667.73

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,090.86 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 1,090.86

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TODATE CHANGE

CONS. COMM., Judy Flores

ADAMSON, BRIAN W CIV. DISPATCH 18.69 18.69 12/10/2018 NEW HIRE

SCHMITZ, STEPHANIE A CIV. DISPATCH. 18.69 18.69 12/10/2018 NEW HIRE

COUNTRY VIEW, Carol Laurie

CAMPBELL, DULINDA S LPN 19.48 19.48 12/4/2018 NEW HIRE

LEE, TASHA N DEVEL. AIDE 16.02 16.02 12/7/2018 TERM. PEND.

LITTLE, BROOKE C LPN 23.75 23.75 12/11/2018 TERM.PEND.

TAYLOR, BROOKLYN D DEVEL. AIDE 15.42 16.02 12/2/2018 ANN STEP INCR

WRIGHT, SHANEIKA M DEVEL. AIDE 16.65 17.31 12/2/2018 ANN STEP INCR

MENTAL HEALTH, Karen Dowell

BATES, FELICIA L I-START CLIN.TEAM LEAD 25.00 25.75 12/5/2018 CORRECTION

LEISTIKOW, ASHLEY L I-START COORD. 20.00 20.60 12/5/2018 CORRECTION

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

CLARK, ADAM J LABOR/EQUIP OP I 19.53 21.26 12/2/2018 6 MO STEP INCR

ROBERTS, JASON W LABOR/EQUIP OP III 24.52 24.75 12/2/2018 ANN STEP INCR

TAYLOR, BRADLEY J LEAD WRKR – FACIL. 24.52 24.75 12/2/2018 ANN STEP INCR

VANDEEST, KENNETH D LABOR/EQUIP OPIII 22.79 24.14 12/2/2018 ANN STEP INCR

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Aspro Inc., D and D Tire, Fastenal Company, Mike Fereday Heating & Air Conditioning, and Quam Trucking.

4. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of November 30, 2018.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “C” Liquor License submitted by K & M Corner, 1830 N. Raymond Road, Dewar, IA.

2. The RETAIL PERMIT APPLICATION for Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor products submitted by Corey Simon d/b/a K & M Korner, 1830 N Raymond Road, Dewar, Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

The supervisors discussed the proposed resolution to proclaim January 20, 2019 to January 26, 2019 as School Choice Week in Black Hawk County. Schwartz said he couldn’t support it, as he found that the organization asking for it is a front for the school voucher movement. Laylin agreed, and said that the organization purports to promote choice, but it supports policies that undermine public education. White said no action would be taken.

UPDATES-Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, Inc. gave his monthly Washburn Sanitary Sewer System update. He said that he and White attended a meeting of the Washburn Sewer Association, and he thought that he was successful in convincing residents to not divert rainwater into the sewage pumping system, based on the reduction from sixteen service calls in October to zero in November. He said with the Board’s permission he would require a health inspection every time he gets a service call, regardless of the time since the last inspection at the same site, since it is easy to turn a valve and illegally divert water. The Board indicated its approval. He gave his maintenance report, saying there were 16 service calls and one one-call locate in October, and zero service calls and five one call locates in November, that five pumps needed testing and rebuilding, and he now has an adequate supply of 16-17 pumps. He said that he wishes to measure the depth of sludge in the lagoon in the spring, that it was 10-14 inches the last time he measured, and if it gets to 24-26 inches there may be a need to dredge the lagoon, or else capacity will be limited.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Hawkeye Alarm Company, Waterloo, IA, for the Courthouse panic alarm system repairs with a bid of $4,000.00 with an annual monitoring fee of $300.00 per year be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said the current system is antiquated, and the update would include enunciators which will allow Security and Maintenance to see where an alarm originates.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the following exception be made to Black Hawk County’s policy for the donation of paid leave time for catastrophic illness: Starting December 19, 2018 and running through June 19, 2019, a county employee may specify to the Human Resources Department, in writing, an amount of paid time off, vacation or sick to be donated to an employee of the Consolidated Communications Center. Donations must be used in blocks of eight hours. Once donated, donated time may not be retracted. Hours donated will be paid at the rate of the employee’s hourly wage and not the wage rate of the donating employee. Donated time will be applied in the order in which it is received. Any unused portion of the donated time will not be returned.

Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said that the county policy, which allows donation of vacation time only, was utilized for another employee recently, and provided the time that was needed. She wanted to see it implemented as it stands to see if it was sufficient. White said that county staff are part of a family that should take care of one another. Laylin agreed, but thought the policy should be used to see if it works before resorting to an exception. Schwartz agreed that the policy should be tried prior to making an exception.

AYES: Little, Magsamen, White.

NAYS: Laylin, Schwartz. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the APPOINTMENT of Amanda Fesenmeyer as the new Personnel Director for the Black Hawk County Civil Service Commission be approved.

White asked how Fesenmeyer’s time would be split. Fesenmeyer said she could use flex time or other options. White asked how much time is estimated annually. Fesenmeyer said it was eighty hours last year, forty the year before, and 92 the year before that. Little asked if the appointment is permanent or annual. Fesenmeyer said she thought it was permanent. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENT for a vacant lot (Parcel 8913-24-284-041) located in Waterloo, Iowa, pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to Gregory A. Bagsby with a TAX SALE assignment fee of $222.00 per parcel as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve funding for a new county-wide Public Safety Software System to be utilized by County Police Departments, Fire Departments, County Attorney’s Office, First Responders and Ambulances with a cost not to exceed $3,000,000 with the understanding that the E911 Service Board will reimburse the County between $2,000,000 and $2,500,000 and that the E911 Service Board will seek additional funding sources to cover the costs in excess of that amount.

Magsamen said that it is important that the E911 Board knows it has the ability to move forward with a contract. County Sheriff Tony Thompson said he believed that the estimate of the E911 Board’s capacity to refund is conservative. Schwartz said that he believes the county should be prepared to pay part of the amount.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to retroactively approve the application submitted by the Board of Supervisors for the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Act Grant through the State of Iowa Medical Examiner Office effective December 13, 2018.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the appointments of Jane E. Hartley and Garth M. Goodrich as Deputy Recorders effective January 2, 2019 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Sandi L. Smith, Black Hawk County Recorder.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the appointments of Peter W. Burk, Steven J. Halbach, Michael O. Treinen, James J. Katcher, Michelle M. Wagner, Jeremy L. Westendorf, Kimberly A. Griffith, Charity L. Sullivan, Darius P. Robinson, Elizabeth M. O’Donnell, Kathleen A. Hahn, Molly K. Edwards, Yeshimebet M. Abebe, and Michael S.A. Hudson as Assistant County Attorneys, effective January 2, 2019 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommend by Brian Williams, Black Hawk County Attorney.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-fifty-three o’clock (9:53) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Marc J. Gunnarson at 11842 Gibson Road to rezone 2.44 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home. The property is legally described as: THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4) OF SECTION NO. 17, TOWNSHIP NO. 87 NORTH, RANGE NO. 14 WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY IOWA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER 33.0 FEET; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG A LINE PARALLEL TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER 33.0 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF- WAY LINE OF GIBSON ROAD AND THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF WEST EAGLE ROAD, ALSO BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING WESTERLY ALONG SAID NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF WEST EAGLE ROAD A DISTANCE OF 416.65 FEET; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG A LINE PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER A DISTANCE OF 255.0 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG A LINE PARALLEL TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER A DISTANCE OF 416.65 FEET TO SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF GIBSON ROAD; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 255.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on December 7, 2018 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Little to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that the land had a high agricultural value, and thus needs compelling evidence that it should be rezoned. He said that it is half pasture and half timber, and has not been farmed since the 1980s, and the Planning and Zoning Commission found this compelling and voted unanimously to support the rezoning. Schwartz asked how much of the timber would be preserved. Mr. Gunnarson said that he believes there is enough bare land in front of the timber to keep from removing the mature trees. White asked if the site has city water. Gunnarson said it has rural water. White asked where the nearest fire hydrant was. Gunnarson said there is not one in the area.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on December 18, 2018 at Nine-oh- o’clock (9:) a.m., on the request submitted by Marc J. Gunnarson at 11842 Gibson Road to rezone 2.44 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 221 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Marc J. Gunnarson and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-221, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 221 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Marc J. Gunnarson and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-221, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-221.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

At nine-fifty-nine o’clock (9:59) p.m., the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, sitting as a Board of Canvassers proceeded to CANVASS the returns of the SPECIAL DUNKERTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT PHYSICAL PLANT AND EQUIPMENT LEVY ELECTION held December 11, 2018, pursuant to the provisions of §50.24 of the Code of Iowa.

In accordance with §50.22 of the Code of Iowa, the Commissioner of Elections announced there were no provisional ballot rejected and not counted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, the SPECIAL DUNKERTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT PHYSICAL PLANT AND EQUIPMENT LEVY ELECTION was held as prescribed by law on December 11, 2018, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers have canvassed the vote of said elections in accordance with §50.24 of the Code of Iowa, now therefore

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned members of the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby certify the results in the canvass summary and the following turnout report in accordance with §§50.24 of the Code of Iowa, of the votes cast in the SPECIAL DUNKERTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT PHYSICAL PLANT AND EQUIPMENT LEVY ELECTION held December 11, 2018 and that no obvious clerical errors were identified during the canvass.

One hundred twenty (120) people voted at the polls on Election Day.

Ten (10) absentee ballots were accepted for counting.

No provisional ballots were accepted for counting.

A total of one hundred thirty (130) people voted.

The Dunkerton Community School District Physical Plant and Equipment Levy passed.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor