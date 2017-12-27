Waterloo, Iowa December 19, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS svc 375.00

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS svc 0.40

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 20.05

BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 664.10

BICKLEY, MARK svc 300.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,066.33

CHIEF supl 53.98

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

prts 1,786.55

DIRECTEC CORP maint 942.00

DUNCAN, TARA svc 455.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

FASTENAL CO supl 191.20

FULLER, ANGELA svc 455.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 250.00

INQUIREHIRE svc 25.00

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent 500.00

LOCKSPERTS INC eq 28.80

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 294.00

MENARDS WLOO misc 108.42

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 200.00

NAPHCARE INC svc 98,957.52

NEOPOST USA INC supl 140.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

eq rpr 332.50

OSDI-SPACESAVER maint 490.00

OWL INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC

supl 315.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 33.81

RACOM CORP eq 13,763.81

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC

svc 250.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 148.51

TEJ & TJJ rent 195.00

US BANK misc 15,917.91

WD INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

A TO Z RENTALS rent 225.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC eq 515.99

ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS

supl 526.60

BLACK HAWK MEML CO INC svc 255.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 56.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 275.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 170.41

CF MOBILE HOME VILLAGE INC

rent 290.00

CF UTILITIES util 2,314.04

CENTURYLINK tel 330.26

CERRO GORDO CO SHERIFF svc 36.50

CLARK DEVELOPMENT rent 225.00

COOLEY PUMPING supl 125.00

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA svc 1,000.00

COURIER publ 562.64

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 84.15

CRF RENTALS rent 200.00

CRYSTAL DISTRIBUTION SVCS

supl 45.00

DEN HERDER VETERINARY HOSP

svc 163.22

EBS ASSOCIATES svc 1,021.88

ECOLAB CTR eq rent 345.78

EFFIE BURT rent 225.00

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

eq 823.20

EUROPA CYCLE & SKI eq 300.00

FBI-LEEDA INC educ 650.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

eq 251.93

GREENWOOD DRUG INC meds 89.14

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 258.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 275.00

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 2,986.50

HOLIDAY INN DES MOINES AIRPORT room 997.92

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 2,251.85

IOWA CO SHERIFF svc 48.91

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES svc 57.60

JAMIESON , JOHN D rent 200.00

KA INVESTMENTS rent 143.00

LINN CO svc 289.50

MBA PROPERTIES rent 200.00

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 90.00

MEDIACOM svc 199.95

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 275.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8,111.62

MIDWEST GANG INVESTIGATORS ASSOC educ 75.00

MUNICIPAL EMERG SVCS DEPOSITORY ACCT sftwr 4,500.00

NATL EMERGENCY NUMBER

dues 137.00

NELSON LARRY rent 250.00

N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS

svc 1,500.00

OLMSTEAD, GRACE mil 150.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

meds 31.20

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 193.00

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS

rent 550.00

PRINT INNOVATIONS supl 1,374.99

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS

supl 808.20

RICHARDSON FUNERAL HOME INC svc 2,000.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 200.00

SONOMA ASSOCIATES rent 305.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 297.21

STOKES DEVELOPMENT rent 325.00

SWISHER & COHRT svc 55.50

THOMPSON PROPERTY MGMT

rent 250.00

TISUE, ANNA misc 150.00

TRAETOW, CHRIS rent 250.00

TREAT AMERICA misc 1,508.40

US POST OFFICE supl 49.00

US POST OFFICE svc 326.27

VALLEY RENTALS rent 500.00

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 777.60

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 1,083.88

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 1,851.53

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 62.80

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 509.35

BASS ASHLEY mil 150.00

GOODRICH GARTH mil 201.24

RIESBURG TIMMER JENNIFER

mil 52.65

SCHILLING DALE rent 350.00

WEISERT, WILLIAM misc 150.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND JACKSON , NEIL F mil 15.99

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 51.90

ROZENDAAL JOSH mil 95.94

US BANK misc 1,045.10

WALTERS LARRY mil 29.25

COLLUM , LESA A mil 14.04

LAMB , LISA mil 5.73

SCHNEBERGER, CORAL mil 12.09

SHOWALTER, KAREN reimb 176.88

BAGNALL, PAT pct off 158.51

BAILEY, KEVIN pct off 157.34

BENSON , JANICE pct off 162.80

BRUMM, DARRYL pct off 204.36

BUCHHOLZ , LARRY pct off 208.26

CEDAR HEIGHTS PRESBYTERIAN CH rent 30.00

DEBORD, GEORGE pct off 166.70

DEMARIS, LARRY D pct off 218.40

DEMMER, JANE pct off 204.36

DUGGAN , YVONNE pct off 156.56

DUNBAR, BRIDGET A pct off 155.00

DUNBAR, SARA pct off 157.73

EHMEN , JAMES pct off 201.63

ENGELKES , CLOIS pct off 156.17

FLORY, DENISE M pct off 157.34

GUTHRIE-LOVELL, DORIS

pct off 155.00

HARPER , PAT pct off 40.27

HATHAWAY, PHYLLIS M pct off 156.17

HIGBY, PATRICIA pct off 203.97

HOLT , GREG pct off 202.02

HOOVER, JANICE pct off 22.83

IA MUNICIPALITIES WRKRS COMP ASSOC wrk comp 28,405.00

JARDON, AMY pct off 203.97

JENSEN, AMY mil 83.46

KOFOED, LINDA KAY pct off 156.56

LAVELLE, KAREN S pct off 33.96

LAWRY, SANDRA L pct off 156.17

LOUGHREN, RICHARD pct off 155.00

LOUGHREN , SHEILA pct off 155.00

LOVELL , LYNN RALPH pct off 205.14

MARTIN, JERRY pct off 19.32

MOWERY, THERESA pct off 205.53

NEELY , CONNIE J pct off 50.41

NICHOLSON, TAMMY pct off 155.78

NORRIS , KATHLEEN pct off 63.65

OPPMAN , JILL pct off 219.96

OVE , JO ANNE pct off 155.00

OWCZAREK , ESTHER M pct off 155.00

PINT, DARLENE pct off 161.24

PIXLER, VIRGIL pct off 155.00

POWER, CAROL pct off 203.97

QUINN, HELENE svc 500.00

RAVN , DOROTHY SUE pct off 155.00

RAVN , LARRY W pct off 157.34

REKERS , MARY pct off 202.80

REWOLDT, TONI pct off 156.95

RITCHIE, MARGARET F pct off 207.09

ROBB , PATRICIA pct off 155.00

SAINT TIMOTHYS UNITED METH CH rent 30.00

SHIMPACH , VIRGINIA pct off 155.00

SORENSEN, MARGARET pct off 155.00

S WLOO CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN rent 30.00

STEWART, JAMES pct off 156.56

TAYLOR, THOMAS J pct off 155.78

TEGTMEIER, ALINE J pct off 47.29

TRASK, CONNIE mil 7.41

WITT, JANET L pct off 156.95

WITZEL, BARBARA pct off 156.95

KIENAST, ABBI mil 16.38

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 123.64

SECONDARY ROADS FUND ALTORFER INC eq rent 588.75

DLT SOLUTIONS INC svc 7,158.13

HOUSBY prts 222.83

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 34.90

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 435.91

MENARDS CF misc 28.79

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 804.18

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 19.15

SLED SHED supl 190.95

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 54.42

US BANK misc 1,792.25

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL

eq rent 45.85

BHC LANDFILL svc 68.09

CF UTILITIES svc 96.09

CF UTILITIES svc 3,300.00

CENTURYLINK tel 60.03

CINTAS CORP svc 57.40

DONS TRUCK SALES INC

eq rent 1,244.30

DUMONT IMPLEMENT CO INC

prts 54.15

E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel 3,340.56

GRAINGER INC prts 71.00

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING svc 921.68

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 2,538.33

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES

prts 98.26

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 52.70

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 348.74

ODEN ENTERPRISES INC

supl 20,311.32

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION

svc 141.50

REEDSBURG HDWR CO eq 167.36

STOKES WELDING eq 545.02

TERRACON CONSULTANTS INC

svc 14,088.50

WINTER EQUIP CO INC prts 6,489.59

KINDSCHI MICHAEL D reimb 104.55

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND US BANK misc 35.96

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,576.73

MCKEE FOODS food 106.90

US BANK misc 1,346.99

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB food 707.82

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

US BANK eq 1,895.98

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND KW ELECTRIC INC eq 6,994.85

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 87.93

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 650.00

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 87.94

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 38,980.42

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 107,625.40

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 19.23

SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 153.25

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 4,934.27

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND BHC TREASURER loan 30,000.00

BLACK HAWK CO CJIS eq 4,629.30

CENTURYLINK tel 230.17

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 668.12

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND CREATIVE PRODUCTS SOURCE INC svc 115.91

HAZARDOUS MAT REG TRAINING CTR util 1,381.90

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS svc 377.00

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 693.16

BHC TREASURER misc 311,520.97

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS

svc 70.00

DOUG HODGES svc 139.85

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 79.02

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 85.00

HOCKENBERGS supl 17.00

KOCH BROTHERS INC supl 435.63

LONG TERM MEDICAL SUPL

supl 600.29

LONG TERM MEDICAL SUPL

supl 111.50

MARTIN BROS supl 8,501.57

MENARDS CF misc 159.45

NETWORK SVCS CO svc 639.52

NETWORK SVCS CO svc 749.09

NUCARA HOME MEDICAL svc 130.00

OKEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,365.50

PLUMB SUPL CO supl 24.20

PROVIDERS PLUS INC svc 628.65

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 760.24

SALLY BEAUTY CO supl 41.22

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

svc 412.50

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT

svc 205.20

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas provided a PowerPoint presentation on highlights of the 2017 construction season. The Hammond Avenue bridge was contracted for $317,177 and cost $319,008. The West Dunkerton Road bridge was contracted for $441,575 and cost $438,696. The 27th Street resurfacing was contracted for $806,712 and cost $707,832. The Poyner Road West resurfacing was contracted for $695,233 and cost $554,007. The Poyner Road East resurfacing was contracted for $887,372, and came in $40,000 under contract. The county bridge crew replaced the Watters Road bridge. Nicholas said the county has 230 miles of asphalt roads, and if each mile lasts an average of 25 years, they need to resurface between nine and ten miles a year, and they are not currently keeping up with this. She said the county has approximately 230 bridges, and newer bridges last sixty years on average, and about four bridges need to be replaced a year.

Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said the new courthouse chiller project has begun, with demolition of the old chiller scheduled to last until January 18, 2018, with installation to be complete in the third week of March.

The Board of Supervisors recognized Don Bosco Men’s 8-Player Football State Champions, who have won three championships, including the last two.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Regular Board Meeting held December 12, 2017, and the Consolidated Communication Center Oversight Board Meeting held December 12, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Schwartz moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 11,580.90 GENERAL 11,580.90

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,005.67 GENERAL 1,005.67

The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

JIPSON, MITCHELL R DEP. SHERIFF 20.96 12/10/2017 TERM. PENDING

ODOBASIC, SANDA CIV. DET. OFFICER 18.15 12/10/2017 SCH/SHIFT CHGE

ODOBASIC, SANDA CIV. DET. OFFICER 18.15 12/7/2017 SCH/SHIFT CHGE

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

LAGOW, HILARY J COURT DEBT RECOV. OFF. 19.20 12/10/2017 SUC. BIDDER

SULLIVAN, CHARITY L ASST CTY ATTY 48.36 12/3/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCR

COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman

EHLERS, GAIL T DEVEL. AIDE 14.35 12/3/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCR

KUCERA, BRITNEA L NURS. ASST 13.77 12/8/2017 TERM. PENDING

TAYLOR, BROOKLYN D DEVEL. AIDE 14.87 12/3/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCR

ENGINEER, Catherine Nicholas

ROBERTS, JASON W LABOR/EQUIP OP I 22.14 12/3/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCR

TAYLOR, BRADLEY J LABOR/EQUIP OP III 23.81 12/3/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCR

VANDEEST, KENNETH D LABOR/EQUIP OP I B 20.04 12/4/2017 NEW HIRE

The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Ahlers and Cooney PC, Art Pape Transfer Inc., Aspro Inc., B G Construction, Cedar Valley Pump LLC, Kwik Trip Inc., Northern State Trucking Inc., and Whole Excavation LLC.

TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: 1991 GMC SL Sonoma Asset #8007090067 in the amount of $474.30 and to correct the sale price of the Pickup Truck Asset # 6050-09 in the amount of $385.95 (previously stated $415).

TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

The 2017 WEED COMMISSIONER’S REPORT be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as submitted by Tony Woods, Black Hawk County Weed Commissioner.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Star Refrigeration, Waterloo, Iowa for a Manitowac Ice Machine for the Black Hawk County Jail Kitchen in the amount of $2,199.00 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said he received four bids. He is replacing the original ice machine, and based on studies they are able to replace it with a smaller, less costly model. He said it will be paid with Sheriff’s Commissary funds, saving the tax-supported Building Maintenance budget.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to authorize the RELEASE OF UTILITY USAGE INFORMATION to Eagle Point Solar, Dubuque, Iowa, to conduct a solar energy analysis for Black Hawk County facilities as recommended by the Alternative Energy Committee, subject to approval of the agreement by Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk.

Geving said that this no-cost analysis will determine if county buildings would benefit from the installation of solar energy systems. Since Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk had not yet reviewed the agreement, language was added to the motion to make authorization contingent on his approval.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to approve and place on file the 2018 LEGISLATIVE ISSUES AND PRIORITIES submitted by the Urban County Coalition. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the REVISION to the Emergency Notification and Disposition of Employees Policy changing “courthouse security” to “building security” and adding the words “and other occupants” to the list for whom the Supervisors should have immediate access to telephone numbers (which would include Grin and Grow Daycare at Pinecrest) be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White that the REVISION to the False Claims Act Policy changing “Country View” to read “Black Hawk County” be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the REVISION to the Conflicts of Interest Policy clarifying the definition of what a restricted donor is by adding the actual and full definition from the Iowa Code and clarifying the year as a fiscal year in SECTION 408.4 be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Black Hawk County, Iowa Airport Land Use and Height Overlay Zoning Ordinance for the protection of public health, safety, and general welfare for the appropriate use of land to eliminate, prevent, or mitigate against potential airport hazards. Motion carried.

At Nine-forty o’clock (9:40) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed FY18 Budget Amendment.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Finance Director Susan Deaton said that most of the changes were to carry funds over for projects that began in FY17 and continued in FY18, including $606,000 for the Jail Security Project and $807,000 for the Hartman Reserve Nature Center construction. She said it was mostly offset by additional funding, but $200,000 would come from General Fund reserves. She said $1,000,000 has already been transferred to Country View, and she is amending the budget for a total of $2,000,000 for the fiscal year. The Mental Health Fund will be reduced due to the reduction of the levy allowed by the state after the budget was submitted. Conservation is adding 25,000 for the Mulberry Street playground. Capital project funds are being adjusted to reflect actual expenditures, with $2,254,640 remaining in the Public Safety Radio Project fund. The FY18 beginning unassigned General Basic Fund balance is adjusted to $18,110,058, or 28.4% of expenditures. County policy is to maintain a balance at more than 25% of expenditures. The full General Fund balance (with General Supplemental added) is 35% of expenditures. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the FY18 Budget be AMENDED by changing previous revenues and expenditures on file with the County Auditor. (See chart at right)

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Finance Director be directed to INCREASE/DECREASE APPROPRIATIONS to various operating budgets for the FY2017/2018 for offices as submitted and as shown upon the records in the office of the County Finance Director with such changes being made in accordance with §331.434.6 of the Code of Iowa.

INCREASE DECREASE

SERVICE AREA 1 – PUBLIC SAFETY & LEGAL SERVICES

Sheriff 606,000

SERVICE AREA 4 – MENTAL HEALTH

County Social Services 211,910

SERVICE AREA 6 – COUNTY ENVIRONMENT & EDUCATION

Conservation 1,179,000

SERVICE AREA 9 – ADMINISTRATION

Board: General Supervision 2,095,824

SERVICE AREA 0 – NONPROGRAM EXPENDITURES ETC.

Board: General Supervision 3,293,879

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-fifty o’clock (9:50) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by David Peters at W of 6519 Leversee Road to rezone 2.89 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to build a mini-storage facility. The property is legally described as: COMMENCING AT THE SE CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 19-T90N-R13W, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA; THENCE WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 575’; THENCE NORTH, PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER A DISTANCE OF 85’, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE WEST, PARALLEL TO THE SAID SOUTH LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 355’; THENCE NORTH, PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER A DISTANCE OF 355’; THENCE EAST, PARALLEL TO THE SAID SOUTH LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 355’; THENCE SOUTH, PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 355’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINS 2.89+/- ACRES

Moved by Little, seconded by White to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to waive the first reading as notice was published on December 8, 2017 in the Waterloo Courier in accordance with requirements of the Code of Iowa and publication was approved on the request submitted by David Peters at W of 6519 Leversee Road to rezone 2.89 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to build a new single family home.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing as oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Seth Hyberger of planning and zoning said that the Planning and Zoning Commission voting 3-1 to recommend approval, with the dissenting voter expressing concerns over drainage problems. He said FEMA assesses large streams for potential flooding, so the small stream on this property has not been reviewed. Neighbor Lee Schuler said that the area is often affected by flash flooding. Surveyor Kyle Helland, representing the property owner and potential buyer, said that the buyer plans to build on a higher portion of the parcel and may raise the building area from fill on the property. Property owner David Peters estimates there is a four-foot drop in eighty feet.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to suspend the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on the proposed ordinance at two prior meetings. Schwartz said he would oppose the motion because he would like to study maps of the area before making a decision.

AYES: Laylin, Little, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: Schwartz. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County,-that “Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36 as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 196 to section VI (B), Rezoning Certain property” as described on the above request submitted by David Peters and to consider the same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-196.

AYES: Laylin, Little, White.

NAYS: Schwartz, Magsamen. Ordinance adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor