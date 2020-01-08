Waterloo, Iowa December 23, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: Dan Trelka.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, Trelka absent.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COUNTRY VIEW ref 178,044.77

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 28,193.00

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 965.77

IRS fed pay 59,321.76

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 5,402.32

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,536.83

SSA fica 97,326.93

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 82.50

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM svc 162.00

ACES svc 199.00

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 16.56

BCI HAWKEYE DIVISION supl 3,708.88

BICKLEY, MARK svc 2,795.00

BHC TREASURER misc 47.12

BMC AGGREGATES supl 448.92

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 35.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 600.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 877.00

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 13.00

COURIER publ 493.25

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

mtr veh 24,178.00

DUNCAN, TARA svc 1,120.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 325.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 1,253.33

FASTENAL CO prts 364.19

FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,400.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 2,345.00

INQUIREHIRE svc 40.50

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 117.16

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 12.50

KRUSE DAVID rent 400.00

MANATTS supl 797.50

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 306.20

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 350.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 227.21

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 3,095.98

MENARDS CF misc 687.88

MENARDS WLOO misc 636.13

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 600.00

NAPHCARE INC svc 107,906.60

NEOPOST USA INC eq rent 117.00

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 68.90

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 260.00

P&K MIDWEST prts 402.96

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,063.83

RACOM CORP prts 50.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

SANDEES LTD supl 45.20

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 79.03

SESTERHENN, LISA mil 152.88

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL

supl 1,379.30

SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 73.14

US BANK misc 16,837.78

WD INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 44.10

ALBUS, STACY supl 660.00

FROHWEIN SANDRA mil 56.78

PETERSEN TROY reimb 116.19

PIKORA, JOSHUA misc 57.26

SWANSON JANIS mil 24.61

AFLAC ins 2,016.01

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,418.75

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 583.60

PECU oth pay 24,547.87

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 325.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 16.58

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 72.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 339.80

APPANOOSE CO SHERIFF svc 71.00

ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS

supl 191.48

BALDE, UMARU svc 30.00

BENTON BLDG CTR misc 50.49

BHC LANDFILL svc 215.18

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 270.00

BLUHM ELECTRIC INC eq rpr 400.00

BUCHANAN CO SHERIFF svc 40.94

BUTLER CO SHERIFF svc 57.30

CF UTILITIES data 650.89

CF UTILITIES util 258.59

CF UTILITIES util 40.96

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

CENTURYLINK tel 1,673.89

CENTURYLINK tel 91.08

CENTURYLINK tel 476.95

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIP CO

eq 1,110.31

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 534.95

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 7.00

D&J PROPERTIES rent 500.00

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS

svc 171.11

DL HOLDINGS rent 200.00

DUBUQUE CO svc 35.00

ECHO GROUP INC eq 449.00

EILERS MURIEL M rent 275.00

EPM IOWA rent 200.00

EVANSDALE WATER WORKS wtr 96.82

FAY SERVICING svc 285.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

supl 45.27

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 152.42

GALLS LLC supl 204.75

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 533.75

GORDON LYNN A svc 35.50

GREENSTATE CREDIT UNION

rent 225.00

GREINER LAW OFFICE svc 168.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,200.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 500.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 225.00

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS supl 70.29

HOMECREST PROPERTIES rent 225.00

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK rent 275.00

IA DIV OF LABOR SVCS svc 150.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES prts 225.17

IA SEX CRIMES INVESTIGATORS ASSOC educ 150.00

JUNKMAN KNOEBEL CTR rent 400.00

KIESLER POLICE SUPL supl 11,761.00

KOCKLER TIM svc 4,252.27

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 71.12

LINN CO svc 106.55

LINN CO svc 2,083.33

LODGE CONSTRUCTION INC

svc 21,726.41

LOWES HOME CTRS INC supl 33.78

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 99.99

MEDIACOM svc 339.14

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 2,516.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 1,674.60

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 380.35

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 971.40

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 158.20

MUTUAL WHEEL CO prts 106.40

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 222.47

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 700.00

ODONNELL ACE HARDWARE INC

supl 33.38

OREILLY AUTO STORES supl 15.75

OSTBY, LISA rent 200.00

OUTDOOR & MORE supl 58.50

PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL SVCS

educ 305.00

PEACH BASKET RENTALS rent 250.00

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 225.00

PREMIER REAL ESTATE MGMT

rent 225.00

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS

rent 269.00

PRESTO-X svc 242.00

REIFF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY svc 2,000.00

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

SHRED-IT USA svc 232.80

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 1,644.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN eq 226.08

STICKFORT ELECTRIC CO INC

svc 16,395.00

STOKES WELDING eq 246.09

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 9,833.92

SVS INVESTMENTS rent 225.00

SWISHER & COHRT svc 200.00

TWO BROTHERS RENTALS rent 325.00

US POST OFFICE svc 154.98

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP supl 82.00

URBS DO IT BEST HDWR eq 8.49

US CELLULAR svc 1,700.33

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 243.80

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 222.13

WLOO WATER WORKS util 78.63

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 481.68

WAVERLY TIRE CO eq 388.00

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 109.15

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS svc 3,313.44

WITHAM AUTO CENTER eq 97.69

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 287.70

KOZAK, KARL reimb 125.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 249.00

IRS fed pay 455.37

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2.68

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 405.67

SSA fica 1,061.87

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SFTWR

maint 62,905.00

US BANK misc 122.08

HEWITT , KIM mil 10.92

AFLAC ins 2.05

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

PECU oth pay 14.63

AMERICAN LEGION rent 75.00

CEDAR HEIGHTS PRESBYTERIAN CH rent 30.00

CORKERY, MASON B svc 150.00

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC wk cmp 19,314.00

KIRBY, ZANE T svc 150.00

PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL SVCS

svc 5.00

RYDER TRANSPORTATION SVCS

svc 265.30

ST TIMOTHYS UNITED METH CH

rent 30.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 14.94

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,000.00

IRS fed pay 1,614.46

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 175.00

SSA fica 2,992.52

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 10.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.50

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 111.59

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,093.00

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 76.03

IRS fed pay 4,583.47

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 6,894.58

AFLAC ins 154.36

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 173.07

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 16.25

PECU oth pay 3,735.50

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 7,181.78

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,762.00

IRS fed pay 7,570.99

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 405.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 13,025.30

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

US BANK misc 593.82

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 469.88

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 71.20

PECU oth pay 1,602.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 27.40

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 28.46

PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL SVCS

educ 20.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 38.09

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND SHUCK BRITSON INC svc 7,500.00

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 540.50

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 28.00

IRS fed pay 115.85

SSA fica 225.62

KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,125.11

MCKEE FOODS food 39.00

US BANK misc 75.92

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND MENARDS CF supl 183.37

US BANK supl 530.28

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 286.32

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO

supl 172.97

FRIENDS OF HARTMAN reimb 100.00

ROADS & BRIDGES-DS FUND

UMB fees 192.50

UMB fees 250.00

UMB fees 202.50

UMB fees 50.00

UMB fees 205.00

UMB fees 142.50

EMA RADIO SYSTEM-GO BONDS

UMB fees 150.00

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND UMB fees 57.50

UMB fees 47.50

UMB fees 50.00

UMB fees 45.00

UMB fees 107.50

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 57,755.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 1,454.78

URBAN SVCS svc 1,555.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 14,191.42

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,590.00

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 104,315.95

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,043.32

SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND GORDON FLESCH CO INC

eq rpr 437.87

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,657.70

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 209.00

IRS fed pay 506.25

SSA fica 613.06

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND CENTURYLINK tel 175.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 200.04

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 172.00

IRS fed pay 354.88

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 592.76

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

INRCOG svc 495.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

MEDIACOM svc 156.90

US CELLULAR svc 183.79

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 88.99

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,117.00

IRS fed pay 2,114.75

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,245.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 4,352.28

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

JOHNSON , TARA mil 11.60

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 85.28

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 53.05

PECU oth pay 2,596.00

PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL SVCS

educ 10.00

TROTTER TRACY mil 102.66

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES sftwr 2,875.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 541.45

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 79.65

JASPER VICTORIA reimb 22.45

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said roads are in good condition and are expected to stay as such through the week, apart from some early morning frost. PCI is continuing work on the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge, but will take some time off for the holidays.

Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless said that public donations were resulting in many holiday gift bags for veterans, spouses and widows in nursing homes, and for Operation Christmas gifts. He said the Vets Community Center is on schedule for opening at the end of February. The office is averaging 173 visits from veteran each month, with 30-35 a month being new.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held December 17, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Kirk Gross Company and WBC Mechanical.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

UPDATES-Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, Inc. gave his monthly Washburn Sanitary Sewer System update. He did routine maintenance and testing and laid some rip rap to thwart some burrowing muskrats. He had one service call and nine one-call locates in October and three service calls and 4 one-call locates in November.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the EXTENSION of the 28E AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the City of Dunkerton for the purpose of providing law enforcement services through the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office with term expiring on March 1, 2020 be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended by Tony Thompson, County Sheriff.

Little said that the contract expires after such a brief period so the new police chief starting then can review it.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 28E AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the City of Raymond for the purpose of providing law enforcement services through the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office effective July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended by Tony Thompson, County Sheriff.

Little said that the new agreement reflects a 3% increase in cost.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the PROPOSAL received from Kapaun Consulting Engineers, Hudson, IA, in the amount of $26,605.00 for professional engineering services for the Jail boiler replacement project be approved and the for Chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance, as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said that this is a budgeted cost in preparation for a bid letting at the end of January. Little asked the estimated cost of the project. Geving said $492,000 is budgeted and Kapaun has estimated $486,000.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SERVICE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Rapiscan Systems, Torrance, CA in the amount of $4,620.00 for the Courthouse x-ray machine effective December 1, 2019 through November 30, 2020 be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Little asked how much the machine cost. Geving said $26,000, and $32,000 to replace. Little thought the maintenance fee is too much in comparison but he was resigned to it.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase the Document Imaging Module and implementation for $40,700.00 from Tyler Technology. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to accept the RESIGNATION from Amanda Fesenmeyer as a member of the Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, effective January 31, 2020. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LETTER OF SUPPORT in reference to Executive Order 13888, “On Enhancing State and Local Involvement in Resettlement” be approved and for the Chair to sign.

Sara Zejnic of Refugee and Immigrant Services of Cedar Rapids said that her agency serves refugees within a 100-mile radius of their office. She said according to President Trump’s Executive Order 13888, refugees will not be allowed to resettle in a community unless the state’s governor and an elected county executive sign a letter allowing it. She said Governor Kim Reynolds has signed such a letter, and so have officials from several counties in the 100-mile radius. Schwartz said the county has been enriched by refugees over the years and they form an important part of the fabric of our community, and it is unfortunate that such a step is necessary.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION – The Board discussed increasing the three-member Washburn Sanitary Sewer Board to a five-member board. Little said that the current board does not meet, and he thinks it only has one member at present. He noted that Urban Services Inc., which maintains the sewer system, has asked for an increase in remuneration, and he thought it would be good if the contractor would go to the local board first to get feedback on such issues, since the costs are defrayed by sewer system users. Schwartz asked if the supervisors should have a liaison on this board as it does on other local bodies. Little said that any potential action would go to the supervisors anyway for approval, and the presence of a supervisor on the Sewer Board could be intimidating. Brian Delagardelle of Urban Services said it would be good if a supervisor would attend the meetings occasionally so the Board of Supervisors would be more knowledgeable when he gives his monthly reports. He said he would gladly interact with a revitalized board, which he thinks would be able to help spread information and correct misinformation. Laylin asked Don Ames of Washburn if he thought five interested people could be found. Ames said he thought so. Little said that a flyer could be put in the water bills for Washburn customers. Schwartz asked Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk if the sewer board is subject to the Open Meeting Law. Burk said that, as a creature of the Board of Supervisors, yes it is. White suggested posting signs around the community. Laylin asked Finance Director James Perry how much is currently in the Washburn account. Perry said as of June, there was $312,000 in the account between water and sewer funds. Little said that amount doesn’t take into account the increases approved by the Board for the contractor. He said the system is old and may soon need modifications, and a five-member board could ask questions and make suggestions in that eventuality. Laylin asked if the sewer board could also act as a drainage district board. Little said there are provisions in Iowa law for drainage district boards, and it could be discussed later.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the membership of the Washburn Sanitary Sewer Board be increased from three members to five members.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. The supervisors thanked county employees for their work in the past year and gave holiday greetings to them and to the county’s citizens. Schwartz reminded the public that there is a need for volunteers at the Emergency Warming Shelter, where a training will be held on January 2.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor